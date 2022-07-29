Cannabis Regulatory Update: South Dakota, Colorado, Tennessee, Connecticut, D.C.

www.benzinga.com
Goodness Growth Launches Cannabis-Infused Gummies In Minnesota
Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. GDNSF GDNS, a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, is adding cannabis-infused gummies to its Vireo brand in Minnesota, in accordance with Minnesota's new regulations effective Aug. 1 allowing certified medical cannabis patients in the state to purchase certain edible products containing cannabis. The addition...
