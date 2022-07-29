www.uppermichiganssource.com
Related
WLUC
Michigan football team surprises Munising man during UP visit
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Munising man and lifelong Michigan Wolverines fan received a huge surprise Friday. Head football coach Jim Harbaugh and several players visited Bob Gamelin at MediLodge of Munising. The football team is on a tour of Michigan, and spent time Friday at landmarks in the Munising area.
WLUC
Marquette man invents tool for faster, easier tree planting
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can plant an oak tree in 15 seconds or less. Lowell Larson thought up the Squirrel Acorn Planter in the ‘90s, but the product didn’t come to fruition until 2016 with the help of Invent@NMU. Larson demonstrates how the Squirrel works. The Squirrel...
WLUC
Thunder on Iron Range comes to a close
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Thunder on the Iron Range music festival in Negaunee came to a close on Sunday. Chasin’ Steel was just one of the bands performing Sunday afternoon and it closed with Hellbound Glory. General admission was $40 and as the day went on, those tickets became cheaper. Thunder on the Iron Range Promoter Mike Ridenour said there was plenty of different music people could enjoy throughout the weekend.
WLUC
Honoring Health Care Workers
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You are invited to honor health care workers who helped during the pandemic. The event will be held at OSF St. Francis Hospital, outside the Serenity Garden. The event will be August 3, starting at 11:00 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLUC
‘Pay the Day’ starting at YMCA
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The David and Thu Brule YMCA of Marquette County is waiving the $75 signing fee in a unique way. All month of August, the YMCA is offering new members to “Pay the Date” as a replacement for their $75 signing fee. Meaning that people pursuing a YMCA membership on Aug. 1 would only have to pay $1.
WLUC
UP Wild Church gathers outside to be closer to nature
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A church that started in Marquette is gathering, but not in a chapel. Instead, U.P. Wild Church heads outside to connect with nature. An attendee says they embrace the creation to be closer to the creator. They gather to be together in a community of like-minded people.
WLUC
NMU gear rentals help community enjoy outdoors
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s Outdoor Recreation Center (ORC) is reminding residents they have all the outdoor gear to rent this summer. Fat tire bikes, paddle boards, climbing gear, kayaks, and even camping supplies are all available to rent at the ORC. Student worker Michaline Dutkiewicz says the gear available allows people to enjoy more of what the area has to offer.
WLUC
Still time to register for the Queen City Half Marathon
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s still time to register for the Queen City Half Marathon. All weekend Queen City Running is holding a sidewalk sale for the Blueberry Fest in downtown Marquette. That’s one place you can register for the marathon which also includes a 5K if you’re looking...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLUC
Waters of Fortune invades Bewabic State Park
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Families learned about invasive species in unique ways in Crystal Falls Saturday. Waters of Fortune was a free event for anyone with a Michigan Recreation Passport. Its goal was to raise awareness of water quality issues that are caused by invasive species. Rock painting, face painting, bingo, and a waterski show from the Ski-ters were among the activities at the event.
WLUC
Hundreds attend 123rd annual Italian Fest in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, it was all about Italy in Ishpeming for the 123rd annual Italian Fest. The event was put on by the St. Rocco - St. Anthony Society. Hundreds gathered at Al Quaal Recreational Area, where there were local vendors, live music and, of course, pasta. There were even attractions for the kids, such as bounce houses and pony rides.
WLUC
Outback Art Fair offers variety of art this weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette art fair returned to Picnic Rocks Park with a wide variety of artists over the weekend. The Outback Art Fair was open throughout the weekend for people to buy items like paintings or other crafts. There were also snacks like kettle corn and henna art stations. The organizer of the event, Cindy Engle, said fairs like this are a good opportunity for people to learn about local art in the community.
WLUC
Back to school event brings hope to Escanaba families
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba families received a helping hand today thanks to a group of 150 volunteers. The fourth annual Mission of Hope handed out food, shoes, backpacks and other school supplies to families in need. Mission of Hope Director Paul Culbertson says this was one of the largest turnouts with about 1,500 families who received help.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLUC
Thousands attend Marquette’s 23rd annual Blueberry Fest
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Blueberries, blueberries, blueberries. That is what was on thousands of people’s minds all day, as they strolled through the streets of Marquette for the 23rd annual Blueberry Festival. After last year’s event was scaled back because of COVID-19, Marquette Downtown Development Authority’s executive director, Tara...
WLUC
LSAA kicks off 62nd Art on the Rocks, celebrates 70th anniversary
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Art on the Rocks is back in Marquette this weekend. The Lake Superior Art Association kicked off the iconic festival Friday with an informal gathering. The event featured refreshments, a Plein air painter, and even three artists who were featured in the first years of the...
WLUC
European Parliament member visits Marquette County mine
CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County welcomed a visitor from the European Parliament this week. This could be the start of a future economic partnership with Eagle Mine. Henrike Hahn, a German member of the European Parliament, visited the U.S. this week. Hahn first stopped in Washington D.C. to discuss international solutions to inflation with congresspeople.
WLUC
Escanaba’s Sidewalk Sale is ‘a perfect opportunity’ for small businesses
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Ludington Street was closed in Escanaba on Friday to support small businesses. The Sidewalk Sale is hosted by Downtown Escanaba Partners and the DDA. Businesses along Ludington Street had discounted items on the sidewalk. The streets were filled with Volkswagen vans and Armageddon on Wheels busses.
WLUC
Dickinson County prosecutor charges Wisconsin man now hospitalized after ATV chase with DNR conservation officers
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - State law enforcement officers are seeking the extradition to Michigan of a Wisconsin man recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on several charges resulting from a July 22 incident in Dickinson County. According to a DNR press release, the 30-year-old Wausau man pointed a rifle...
WLUC
Displaced Ukrainian family attends Ishpeming’s Italian Fest
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A family from Ukraine made spent time at Italian Fest in Ishpeming on Saturday. After months of heartache, stress and unknowns, Yevheniia Bilan and her family migrated to the United States on July 27. “We’re happy that all of our family is together, the four of...
WLUC
Motorcyclists host bike show to raise funds at Little Lake
LITTLE LAKE, Mich. (WLUC) - Motorcyclists gathered in Little Lake Saturday for a bike show while raising funds for a non-profit. The American Legion Riders at post 349 hosted the event. There were fifty-fifty raffles and games like a tire toss. This is the post’s first bike show and the Director of the American Legion Post 349, Richard Wood said the proceeds raises money for the American Legion Legacy Fund. That money goes toward scholarships for children of deceased or disabled veterans.
Comments / 0