Taylor Swift to Drop 'Bad Blood (Taylor's Version),' Fueling Theories That '1989' Will Be Next Re-Release

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Calling all Swifties: You may want to check this out. Taylor Swift was recently spotted in an Instagram post with longtime bestie Selena Gomez. The two were celebrating the major milestone that is Selena’s 30th birthday. We love seeing the besties together and it gave us all the girl power friendship vibes we could ever want, but there was something else about the photo that made it really special – Taylor’s dress.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO