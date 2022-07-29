A new HBO doc explores deep connections made in the virtual world

Last weekend’s trailer release of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the much-anticipated sequel of “Black Panther,” was watched millions of times, and, as expected, fans expressed love for actor Angela Bassett, director Ryan Coogler and the late Chadwick Boseman, who starred as King T’Challa, the Black Panther, in the first film. But the excitement has also led to expressions of love for Tenoch Huerta and Mabel Cadena, who will play Namor and Namora in the new film. Huerta and Cadena were born in Mexico (as was Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o who returns as Nakia), and the trailer made it clear to anyone paying attention that the “Black Panther” franchise has gone all-in on inclusivity.

2 DAYS AGO