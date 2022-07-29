A new HBO doc explores deep connections made in the virtual world

www.msnbc.com
The Verge
My war on animation
Imagine entering a house with an endless series of doors and corridors. Behind some of those doors are the most delightful things imaginable: feasts straight out of Redwall, unicorns, an endless supply of scenic vistas, and unionized workplaces. Behind other doors, however, are grotesque and terrifying jack-in-the-boxes that pop up the minute you crack the door open, blasting up to fill the entire frame, dangling lasciviously on rusty springs as a creaky, vaguely circus-themed song plays.
RimWorld AI sci-fi story adventure simulator launches on consoles
RimWorld the sci-fi colony simulation game driven by an intelligent AI storyteller that previously launched on PC via Steam back in 2018 has this week been launched on consoles and is now available to play on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Created by Ludeon Studios uniquely humorous simulation game generates stories revolving around psychology, ecology, gunplay, melee combat, climate, biomes, diplomacy, interpersonal relationships, art, medicine, trade, and more.
wegotthiscovered.com
Franchise fatigue doesn’t steer streaming crowds away from a lazy sci-fi horror sequel
When it comes to churning out sequels to mid-level genre properties, the overarching approach seems to be that if it worked once, it’ll work over and over again. Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich’s six-film Resident Evil series found a formula that brought box office success, and that was more than enough to ensure the tropes and trappings stayed in place forevermore.
Slate
Another Scary Prophecy From the Google Engineer Who Thinks an A.I. Came Alive
This article is from Big Technology, a newsletter by Alex Kantrowitz. When I sat down with Blake Lemoine last week, I was more interested in the chatbot technology he called sentient—LaMDA—than the sentience issue itself. Personhood questions aside, modern chatbots are incredibly frustrating (ever try changing a flight via text?). So if Google’s tech was good enough to make Lemoine, one of its senior engineers, believe it was a person, that advance was worth investigating.
MSNBC
The new 'Black Panther' trailer proves it's worth the buzz
Last weekend’s trailer release of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the much-anticipated sequel of “Black Panther,” was watched millions of times, and, as expected, fans expressed love for actor Angela Bassett, director Ryan Coogler and the late Chadwick Boseman, who starred as King T’Challa, the Black Panther, in the first film. But the excitement has also led to expressions of love for Tenoch Huerta and Mabel Cadena, who will play Namor and Namora in the new film. Huerta and Cadena were born in Mexico (as was Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o who returns as Nakia), and the trailer made it clear to anyone paying attention that the “Black Panther” franchise has gone all-in on inclusivity.
NME
‘God Of War’ Kratos mocap actor shares combat-filled audition video
The Kratos combat motion capture (mocap) actor for the new series of God Of War games has shared his over-the-top audition tape for the 2018 game. Stuntman and martial artist Eric Jacobus was one of the Greek god’s mocap actors (alongside the late Shad Gaspard and Kratos performer Christopher Judge), with his new video from July 27 saying Sony Santa Monica brought him in to audition after seeing his “Tekken IRL” series.
The immersive novel 'Tomorrow' is a winner for gamers and n00bs alike
Gabrielle Zevin's beautifully written novel Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow tells the story of two childhood friends who become legendary names in the world of video game design.
wegotthiscovered.com
A relentless sci-fi thriller unleashes a temporal time bomb on streaming
Having instantly marked himself out as a filmmaker to keep an eye on after blowing everyone away with his debut feature Moon, Duncan Jones was under pressure to deliver with his sophomore effort from behind the camera. Sticking to what he knew best, Source Code took him back into the realm of high concept sci-fi, and we’d be selling things short to say it worked a treat.
The creator of Disco Elysium is looking for artists with 'a love of sci-fi and space'
Mention of "sci-fi" and "new worlds" in ZA/UM's postings is surprising, but Elysium is already pretty otherworldly.
Avatar is being remastered in high frame rate – but your current 4K TV can’t handle it
James Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi epic Avatar is being remastered in high frame rate (HFR), along with his 1997 film, Titanic. That announcement comes from Pixelworks, the developers of the TrueCut Motion technology being used to transform the director’s signature blockbusters for a return to theaters. “We’re bringing Avatar...
Drake Tests Positive for COVID, Postpones Young Money Reunion Concert
Click here to read the full article. Drake has postponed tonight’s Young Money Reunion show, the last installment of his three-day event dubbed “October World Weekend,” which was to be held t Toronto’s History. On Monday (Aug. 1) — the day of the scheduled event — the rapper posted an explanation on his Instagram stories sharing that he has tested positive for COVID. He confirmed the reunion, which includes Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne, would be rescheduled “to the soonest date possible” and ended his note expressing he was “so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the...
Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe
The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has reportedly added Sadie Sink to its ever-growing roster of actors. A new report by Giant Freakin Robot claims that the Stranger Things breakout star will soon make her MCU debut. What role will Sadie Sink play in the MCU?. Giant Freakin Robot speculates that...
wegotthiscovered.com
An obsessive psychological stalking story spirals on the streaming charts
When it comes to psychological thrillers about stalking and obsession, there are generally two ways to approach it. You either play things with a straight face and aim for nail-biting tension, or lean into the B-movie trappings to go for high camp and unabashed nuttiness. Neil Jordan’s Greta is definitely the latter, but your mileage may vary on whether it’s intentional or not.
Fun fact, ‘Star Wars’ fans: A stack of dirty dishes inspired the Millennium Falcon
Disney+'s 'Light & Magic' docuseries chronicles how George Lucas' effects company changed Hollywood. Five fun facts about ILM's 'Star Wars' legacy.
Gamespot
P.T. Has Been Remade In Halo Infinite
A Halo Infinite player has remade the Silent Hills P.T. demo in the game, using an unfinished version of the game's leaked Forge mode. Created by YouTuber and cosplayer Death Templar, via PCGamer, the recreated demo starts just like how the playable teaser does, with the player in an isolated room before they move into the now iconic, eerie hallway. As the player moves along the length of the room, notable set pieces such as the cabinet, picture frames, and other miscellaneous objects are all positioned to mimic the original.
PlayStation VR2 user experience detailed by Sony
Sony has today released new information about its next generation PlayStation VR2 virtual reality headset and the user experience gamers can expect to enjoy once the VR2 is officially launched. In the demonstration Sony reveals a new broadcast feature for PS VR2 that enables you to film yourself while playing. Simply connect a PS5 HD Camera to the console and you are good to go. Providing a great way to show your movements and reactions during gameplay and share your reactions with your fellow gamers in real time.
What will weather be like in the metaverse?
The opportunities will likely go “beyond what we can imagine,” and the applications could even help to save lives. The metaverse - a network of virtual worlds where people can interact online - has exploded online as a topic of discussion. More and more people are logging into the metaverse, and many more will soon join them. However, before you make your plans to join the metaverse, you might like to know what the weather will be like there.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Bunraku Free Online
Cast: Josh Hartnett Demi Moore Woody Harrelson Ron Perlman Gackt Camui. In a world with no guns, a mysterious drifter, a bartender and a young samurai plot revenge against a ruthless leader and his army of thugs, headed by nine diverse and deadly assassins. Is Bunraku on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't...
wegotthiscovered.com
20 years on, lycanthrope lovers celebrate an unsung werewolf classic
Horror fans never have to travel too far to get their next slice of cinematic terror, and that applies to titles covering each and every one of the countless subgenres to swamp the market on an annual basis. Tales of werewolves tearing their prey to shreds have become almost ubiquitous, but 20 years later, and the argument is being made that Dog Soldiers remains one of the best ever.
ComicBook
New Daredevil: Born Again Poster Shows Off Character's Iconic Suit
Thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home, Daredevil has been born again. Charlie Cox has returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to reprise the Matt Murdock role he played over the course of three seasons of television on Netflix starting over seven years ago. Before long, the character will appear in She-Hulk before leading his own series, aptly titled Daredevil: Born Again after one of the character's most beloved comic runs.
