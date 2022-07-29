Female corrections officer sues Colorado Department of Corrections, alleges gender discrimination

www.canoncitydailyrecord.com
Plumb Joy
2d ago
The prisoners could probably sue too if they had access to videos and true testimony.
Members of Polis administration defend OEM chief after allegations of threatening behavior
DENVER — High-ranking leaders in Gov. Jared Polis' (D) administration are coming to the defense of Mike Willis, the chief of the Colorado Office of Emergency Management who was suspended for unprofessional and threatening behavior toward coworkers. Willis, a combat veteran who served in the U.S. Army for 10...
Summit Daily News
Amid claims of workplace abuses, state officials seek probe of Colorado’s emergency management agency
DENVER — State officials are seeking a consultant to evaluate the culture, structure and effectiveness of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, state documents show, days after a Denver Post investigation documented a troubling history of aggressive and inappropriate behavior from one of its directors, Mike Willis.
Daily Record
Colorado women can face pushback when seeking sterilization surgery: “It’s very demeaning”
Hannah Anderson doesn’t want children. The 27-year-old Coloradan wants to be able to hop on a plane when wanderlust calls. She wants a financial cushion free of child-related costs. She dreams of dedicating time and energy toward fostering animals. Over the years, Anderson cycled through numerous birth control options...
KKTV
Good Samaritan assists victim following stabbing in central Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A good Samaritan may have saved a stabbing victim’s life. The Samaritan tells 11 News he was out by his car late in the 2000 block of Lelaray Street Saturday night when he saw a man running his way yelling for help. According to the citizen, the man said someone was trying to kill him, and the citizen caught a glimpse of another person coming their way. He told 11 News he put the victim in his vehicle, called 911, and met police a few blocks away at Palmer Park Boulevard and Union.
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Cripple Creek July 23 Edition
07-19-2022 Venita Lynn Cox, 59 years old of Cripple Creek, was arrested and transported to the Teller County Jail for C.R.S. 18-6-803.5 (1)(a) Violation of a protection order. 07-21-2022 Joshua Keith Griffith, 29 years old of Cripple Creek, was arrested and transported to the Teller County Jail for18-6-800.3 – Domestic Violence, 18-3-204 – 3rd Degree Assault, 18-9-111 – Harassment, and 18-4-501 – Criminal Mischief.
i-70scout.com
EPA, Justice Department, and State of Colorado settlement with DCP Operating Company LP Resolves Clean Air Act Violations at natural gas plants in Colorado
DENVER (July 25, 2022)- The Department of Justice, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the State of Colorado today announced a settlement with DCP Operating Company LP and five other subsidiaries of DCP Midstream LP that will strengthen leak detection and repair practices at eight natural gas processing plants in Weld County, Colorado, located within the Denver Metro/North Front Range Ozone Nonattainment Area.
Colorado prisons are so short-staffed, teachers and case workers are working as guards
DENVER — The head of Colorado's prison system said he expects to announce "soon" how the state will work to combat a severe staffing shortage that has forced prison teachers and case workers to work shifts as correctional officers. Dean Williams said the Department of Corrections needs 1,700 more...
Family of New Mexico woman found dead in Boulder seeks justice
The body of 25-year-old Alexis Baca was found at Realization Point last Sunday in Boulder County.
Crossbow, Guns, Arrests + More at Colorado Homeless Camp Raid
Homelessness is an unfortunate problem globally, and Colorado is no exception. It is never a nice feeling to think that a person's living situation could be in such shape that they have to call a homeless camp home. The sad truth is that many Coloradans have found themselves in this...
coloradopolitics.com
Federal judge rejects immunity for Colorado Springs officers in suit over man's death
According to Colorado Springs, its officers acted reasonably during the hot pursuit of a felon. They applied minimal force to the resisting suspect and immediately changed course when they realized he might have stopped breathing. Lawyers for the now-deceased man, however, alleged the police had "preyed on" his mental disability,...
Local childcare facility has its license suspended following claims of abuse
The Primrose School of Briargate has had its license suspended by the state following an investigation into claims of abuse and neglect, according to the State Department of Early Childhood.
While out on bond, Pueblo man arrested in alleged crime spree
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police say a man connected to a string of motor vehicle thefts out of Cañon City had nearly a dozen felony warrants from four different counties at the time of his arrest. Sunday, the Pueblo Police Department and Cañon City Police Department teamed up to arrest 29-year-old Daniel Juarez, 32-year-old Christina The post While out on bond, Pueblo man arrested in alleged crime spree appeared first on KRDO.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Colorado governor sued by gun rights group over magazine law
(The Center Square) – A gun rights group is suing Colorado Gov. Jared Polis in federal court seeking to overturn the state’s ban on gun magazines that hold over 15 rounds. The National Federation for Gun Rights, the national affiliate of the Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Gun Owners (RMGO), is challenging the magazine ban following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Pistol & Rifle Association v. Bruen which overturned New York’s “proper cause” requirement for gun owners to acquire a pistol license.
KKTV
WANTED: Felon escaped a Pueblo medical facility
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police need the public’s help with locating an escaped felon. Jacque Olson, 65, was last seen Thursday morning in the area of Scranton Avenue and Baystate Avenue near the Pueblo School of Arts and Sciences on the city’s south side. He was wearing a gray shirt and the same black jacket as seen in the above photo. Police describe Olson as white, 5-foot-5 and 167 pounds with gray hair, a gray beard, and a large wound on the right side of his face.
Gun group sues Colorado over gun magazine 15-round limit
A gun rights organization is suing Colorado over the state's 2013 ban on magazines that hold over 15-rounds, arguing a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down a New York gun law reinforces the group's belief that it infringes on Second Amendment rights.The National Foundation for Gun Rights' lawsuit marks one of the first in what is expected to be a wave of gun control measures across the country following the June 23 Supreme Court decision that struck down a New York law requiring people to show why they needed a concealed weapons permit. It was filed Thursday in...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Colorado stakeholder group outlines recommendations about when wolves could be killed
An advisory group working on Colorado’s wolf reintroduction process believes if wolves are actively attacking livestock, they can be killed by wildlife agents and, in some cases, livestock producers. Initially, producers would need to obtain a permit to take a wolf that is attacking livestock, but when populations are...
Police in Pueblo locate escaped 65-year-old from medical facility
According to police, Olson is 5'5", weighs approximately 167lbs with grey hair and a grey beard. There is also a large wound on the right side of his face and he suffers from medical issues.
‘Blood everywhere’: Details on Walgreens murder scene
COLORADO SPRINGS — A 17-year-old Colorado Springs girl is dead after a confrontation at her workplace. A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection to her murder. The Colorado Springs Police Department says it happened at the Walgreens on Centennial Boulevard on Saturday, June 11. A store manager told police he’d found a body in […]
Crews recover human remains that may belong to missing camper in Colorado
Human remains were recovered in an area west of Saguache on Thursday, and are believed to belong to a camper that has been missing for several days, according to officials from Saguache County Search and Rescue (SCSAR). "The party had been reported overdue when they failed to keep a scheduled...
‘Night of terror’: Women raped, groped after Indiana jailer sold access to their housing for $1,000, lawsuits claim
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) – Eight more women have filed a civil rights lawsuit against an Indiana sheriff, a former jailer and other unknown jail officers. The women claim the former Clark County jail officer, David Lowe, sold his jail key to male inmates for $1,000, giving them access to a female holding area where the women were raped, assaulted and harassed.
