Post 130 finished sixth at state
The Jackson American Legion Post 130 baseball team finished sixth at the Division II state tournament after losing 7-6 to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in the consolation finals Saturday afternoon in Luverne. Jackson opened the tournament with a loss to Sibley East before beating Chatfield Saturday morning. Payton Handevidt doubled and scored on...
Post 130 tops Chatfield at state
The Jackson American Legion Post 130 baseball team beat Chatfield 8-6 Saturday morning in the consolation semifinals of the Division II state tournament in Luverne. Jackson will play for fifth place at 2 p.m. Saturday against either Luverne or Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton. Jackson scored two runs in the top of the first...
Bulls lose Game 3, series to Hadley
After winning Saturday to keep their season alive, the Jackson Bulls lost 10-9 in the decisive Game 3 to Hadley Sunday to have their season end. The Bulls lost on a walk-off in the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 3 at Hadley for the second straight season. This...
July 30, 2022
Sioux City Journal
How a Spirit Lake, Iowa native became a world class athlete
A soon-to-be music education sophomore, Max Bower looks no different than any other 19-year-old at the University of Nebraska. But the Spirit Lake, Iowa, native has a special talent that makes him an elite, world-class athlete. Current, Bower is ranked 52nd in the nation and 190th in the world when...
wesb.com
Ex-MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Reunites With High School Band TOZ At Homecoming Event In Jackson, Minnesota
Ex-MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson performed in his former hometown of Jackson, Minnesota during this summer’s Jackson County Fair. The homecoming event took place on Friday, July 29. David talked about his rock and roll journey before the races at Jackson Motorplex and reunited with his high school…
myklgr.com
Three injured in two separate crashes on Highway 71 in Redwood County Friday afternoon
Three people were injured in two separate crashes along Highway 71 in Redwood County on Friday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the first crash occurred a few minutes after noon. An eastbound Pontiac Grand Prix driven near Paxton Township by Isaac Joseph Hillesheim, age 18, of Franklin collided with an eastbound Chevrolet S10 driven by an unidentified 17 year old. Both were taken to CentraCare – Redwood Falls.
Court documents: Man uses fake check to ‘buy’ car from Spirit Lake
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) -- A Missouri man was arrested after attempting to fraudulently purchase a vehicle.
