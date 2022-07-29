ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Lakefield Standard

Post 130 finished sixth at state

The Jackson American Legion Post 130 baseball team finished sixth at the Division II state tournament after losing 7-6 to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in the consolation finals Saturday afternoon in Luverne. Jackson opened the tournament with a loss to Sibley East before beating Chatfield Saturday morning. Payton Handevidt doubled and scored on...
LUVERNE, MN
Lakefield Standard

Post 130 tops Chatfield at state

The Jackson American Legion Post 130 baseball team beat Chatfield 8-6 Saturday morning in the consolation semifinals of the Division II state tournament in Luverne. Jackson will play for fifth place at 2 p.m. Saturday against either Luverne or Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton. Jackson scored two runs in the top of the first...
CHATFIELD, MN
Lakefield Standard

Bulls lose Game 3, series to Hadley

After winning Saturday to keep their season alive, the Jackson Bulls lost 10-9 in the decisive Game 3 to Hadley Sunday to have their season end. The Bulls lost on a walk-off in the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 3 at Hadley for the second straight season. This...
HADLEY, MN
Lakefield Standard

July 30, 2022

The Jackson American Legion Post 130 baseball team finished sixth at the Division II state tournament after losing 7-6 to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in the consolation finals Saturday afternoon in Luverne. Jackson opened the tournament with a loss to Sibley East before beating Chatfield Saturday morning. Payton Handevidt doubled and scored on a Bryson Powers single in the first inning and Brett […]
JACKSON, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chatfield, MN
City
Homer, MN
City
Jackson, MN
City
Luverne, MN
Jackson, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
Sioux City Journal

How a Spirit Lake, Iowa native became a world class athlete

A soon-to-be music education sophomore, Max Bower looks no different than any other 19-year-old at the University of Nebraska. But the Spirit Lake, Iowa, native has a special talent that makes him an elite, world-class athlete. Current, Bower is ranked 52nd in the nation and 190th in the world when...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
myklgr.com

Three injured in two separate crashes on Highway 71 in Redwood County Friday afternoon

Three people were injured in two separate crashes along Highway 71 in Redwood County on Friday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the first crash occurred a few minutes after noon. An eastbound Pontiac Grand Prix driven near Paxton Township by Isaac Joseph Hillesheim, age 18, of Franklin collided with an eastbound Chevrolet S10 driven by an unidentified 17 year old. Both were taken to CentraCare – Redwood Falls.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy