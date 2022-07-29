'Please put it out! Put it out!' Desperate tenant says she can't get precious photos after apartment fire

www.whec.com
Related
WHEC TV-10
15-year-old male city resident treated for gunshot wound
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a person with a gunshot wound, who was dropped off by a private vehicle. Officers confirmed that a 15-year-old male city resident did have a gunshot wound to the lower body and is being treated for a non-life threatening injury.
‘Light Perinton Blue:’ Calling hours and procession for Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
During the procession, attendees are asked to "light Perinton blue" by shining a blue light along the procession route.
RFD investigating overnight house fire on Laser St.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department responded to a house fire overnight Sunday on Laser Street at around 3:30 a.m. Firefighters say the house is a 2.5-story, single-family home. Firefighters say three hand lines were used to control and extinguish the fire. The house was not occupied when the fire broke out. A […]
WHEC TV-10
14-year-old in critical condition after falling out of moving car
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police Officers went to the 400 block of N. Burley Road early Sunday morning for the report of a person who fell out of a moving vehicle. When they arrived, there was a 14-year-old boy, a city resident, unresponsive in the street. He was rushed to Strong Hospital, where he was treated for a life-threatening injury to the upper body.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13 WHAM
Teen in critical condition after falling out of vehicle near N. Burley Road in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers were dispatched to N. Burley Road for the report of a person who fell out of a moving vehicle around 4:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a 14-year-old teen in the street, unresponsive. The victim was rushed to Strong Hospital where he was treated for...
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical Bills
The healthcare industry in the United States is one of the most expensive in the world. When we look picture nursing homes, they're often projected as safe places to ensure 24-hour care for relatives in their time of need.
WHEC TV-10
Quick effort helped to contain Hudson Avenue fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A fire at a home on Hudson Avenue happened overnight. Rochester Fire Department got the call just before 7 p.m. and responded in just three minutes. Crews located a fire in the kitchen and were able to get it under control in 20 minutes. No...
WHEC TV-10
Fire scorches Laser Street house
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Rochester Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a house on fire at 55 Laser Street early Sunday morning. They arrived at a heavy fire from the front of a 2.5-story single-family home. There was widespread damage and a massive response by Rochester fire crews....
IN THIS ARTICLE
15-year-old shot in Rochester, dropped off at hospital
Officers said they are trying to determine what caused the shooting, as well as where the shooting took place.
cnycentral.com
74-year-old killed in Oswego County crash
MEXICO, NY — A 74-year-old man died in the hospital Saturday evening after he was injured in an Oswego County crash. Police say that just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 74-year-old Bruce W. Hinman was traveling west down Route 104 on his motorcycle. He was hit by a car that was exiting I-81 southbound at State Route 104. The driver of the car failed to yield the right of way.
New York State Man Fights Police Over Package, Police Say There Was No Package
Deliveries being stolen from porches have become such an issue that the accused thieves who do this have even earned their own distinction; porch pirates. The following story doesn't appear to have anything to do with porch pirates, just misplaced rage? One New York state man took it upon himself to investigate a package he felt was delivered to the wrong house on the block, according to a news release.
Sodus Crash Sends Man to Hospital
A motorcyclist was taken to Strong Memorial after a an accident Friday in the Town of Sodus. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Scott Wisnowski was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle driven by 16 year old Owen Moore who failed to yield at the intersection of State Route 104 and South Geneva Road. Wisnowski was taken to the hospital for chest and back pain.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cnycentral.com
Clay neighbors feel forced to move as Onondaga County makes room for new chip manufacturer
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says a major chip manufacturing company could announce that it’s setting up shop in the Town of Clay in a matter of weeks. This comes after federal legislation passed both houses of Congress to incentivize companies to build chip plants...
Traffic alert: lane of Route 31 westbound in Cicero reopened after fiery crash
Update as of 12:05: The portion of Route 31 previously closed by a crash has reopened, according to the State Department of Transportation. Cicero, N.Y. — A portion of Route 31 westbound is closed while first responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident Sunday, according to the Department of Transportation.
westsidenewsny.com
Apartment fire in Sweden
Brockport Firefighters responded to multiple calls at 4:14 p.m. on July 21, for heavy smoke coming from the Meadows Apartments at 414 Ellis Drive, in Sweden. The smoke could be seen from several blocks away. The first arriving apparatus confirmed heavy smoke and flames at the rear corner of the...
Woman burned after ottoman catches on fire in Syracuse’s Eastwood neighborhood
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman suffered burns to her fingers after an ottoman caught fire and she helped carry it outside Sunday afternoon, according to the Syracuse Fire Department. A man called the Onondaga County 911 Center at 12:57 p.m. to say he had just come home from the...
13 WHAM
RPD shuts down section of Lake Avenue after hostage call
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating an incident on Lake Avenue. Officers responded for a hostage call Friday at a building on Lake Avenue near Phelps Avenue. They shut down a section of the road for hours. Police say the situation has been resolved. 13WHAM is awaiting specifics...
cnycentral.com
Central Square woman dies in Clay rollover crash
Lysander, NY — A 31-year-old woman died in an early morning car crash in Clay. According to New York State Police, Kayla M. Fitzsimmons was driving west on Verplank Road around 6:19 Saturday morning when she lost control and drove off the side of the roadway. Her 2017 Hyundai Accent struck several trees before rolling over.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Local ice cream shops honor Officer Mazurkiewicz with blue sprinkles
As the Rochester community lights up blue in honor of fallen RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, three local ice cream shops are teaming up to benefit Mazurkiewicz’s family – by adding a blue sprinkle to dozens of dishes. “On a normal week we probably sell three or four boxes,...
Comments / 0