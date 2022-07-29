Everlasting Hope Ministries tent services to start Aug. 16

www.capegazette.com
Your Guide to Take-Out in Ocean City: Chinese, Subs, and So Much MoreKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book FestivalJanine ParisLewes, DE
Local Subs and Sandwich Shops in Ocean City, MarylandKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
WMDT.com
Local church hosts blood drive in honor of member diagnosed with sickle cell disease
MILLSBORO, Del. – The First Millsboro Seventh Day Adventist Church hosted a blood drive Sunday afternoon in partnership with the American Red Cross. After much advertising and preparation, organizers say they were happy to see the strong turnout from the community. We’re told one pint of blood will go...
WMDT.com
Raffle fundraiser supports Seaford man battling stage 4 brain cancer
SEAFORD, Del. – In Seaford, a raffle is now underway in support of a Seaford man battling Glioblastoma Stage 4 brain cancer. Garrett Anderson started experiencing serious headaches back in April, which soon after lead to his diagnosis. In July, he underwent surgery to have a brain tumor removed.
Cape Gazette
Rodney Edward Hance, loved the water
Rodney Edward Hance, 87, of Lewes, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, July 28, 2022. He was born Aug. 16, 1934, in Mutual, Md., the son of the late James and Hazel (Hutchins) Hance. Rodney was born and raised in Calvert County, growing up on the family's sprawling tobacco...
WMDT.com
Verizon retailer hosts free backpack giveaway, prepares students for upcoming school year
BERLIN, Md. – We checked in with Verizon TCC in Berlin as it’s 10th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway returned Sunday in an effort to get youngsters geared up for the upcoming school year. Parents and caregivers got the chance to get their hands on free supplies and...
Cape Gazette
Josephine Powell, talented potter
Josephine (Emanuele) Powell, 97, of Milton, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022. She was born Dec. 29, 1924, in Oil City, Pa., daughter of the late Louis Cono and Pauline (Manna) Emanuele. Josephine married Myrl Powell in June 1962 and they lived in Silver Spring, Md., where they raised their son Michael before moving to Chestnut Street in Milton in 2010.
Cape Gazette
UD Osher Lifelong Learning sets Lewes open house Aug. 8
UD’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute invites community members to an open house from 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, Aug. 8, at Trinity Faith Christian Center, 15516 New Road, Lewes. Visitors can tour OLLI classrooms, meet volunteers and fellow participants, and pick up a program catalog. In-person registration assistance will...
Cape Gazette
Marjorie Joan Czerwinski, retired nurse
Marjorie “Marj” Joan Czerwinski (nee Derrickson), 82, of Millsboro, and formerly of Wilmington, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Monday, July 25, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Born and raised in the Browntown section of Wilmington, Marj was very active in the Girl’s Club on Brown...
WMDT.com
Community help needed for anti-bullying campaign
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- Worcester Goes Purple needs the community’s help to make hats. The non-profit is sponsoring the “Hat Not Hate” Project for all Middle School’s in Worcester County. They need 600 blue hats to give out to students to help kick off Anti-Bullying Month in...
WMDT.com
Adopt-A-Highway service project honors Snow Hill community pillar
SNOW HILL, Md. – Family, community members, and city officials gathered for a Adopt-A-Highway service project honoring the legacy of Fannie Birckhead. The day included a 2-mile clean up in an effort to keep the area clean, as the day’s namesake was passionate about service and giving back.
The Dispatch
14th Annual Berlin Peach Festival Planned For Saturday
BERLIN — The 14th Annual Berlin Peach Festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., on the grounds of the Calvin B. Taylor House Museum, 208 North Main Street. Admission is free. Mayor Zack Tyndall will officially open the festival and Duncan Showell American...
Cape Gazette
Kudos to Pam Bounds for summer crush column
I just finished reading Pam Bounds' Around Town feature “A fond look back on a summer crush.” What a delightful, sweet, nostalgic reminiscence on life growing up in Sussex County! Not only is it well-written, it's a good read, evoking all the emotions and flavors a slice-of-life piece should embody. Anyone growing up during that era can easily relate to many of her emotions and antics that bring not only a chuckle, but a tear to the reader as well. In this time of rages and rants on social media, Pam's column is a welcome respite from the slings and arrows we deal with on a daily basis. Please keep Pam Bounds around to abound!
delawarepublic.org
Sussex County Habitat for Humanity to use ARPA dollars in Georgetown's Kimmytown neighborhood
Sussex County Habitat for Humanity unveils plans to use $3 million of Delaware’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to rehab and build new homes in Georgetowns’ Kimmytown neighborhood and elsewhere. Kimmytown – a low-income neighborhood on the north end of Georgetown within walking distance of a Purdue processing...
Cape Gazette
Delmarva Christian Schools appoints high school principal
Delmarva Christian Schools, a non-denominational Christian school with campuses in Milton and Georgetown, announced the appointment of Nathan Benjamin to high school principal. Over the past 25 years, Benjamin's positions as teacher and instructional resource teacher at the elementary, middle and high school levels, combined with owning and operating his...
Cape Gazette
Farewell to Rehoboth; no e-bikes on trails
Well, it's time to say goodbye to Delaware. Born and raised upstate, Rehoboth was a frequent stop my entire life. My earliest vacation memories are flying a box kite in Dewey and running around with some other kids I met here. I also remember climbing over the destroyed Boardwalk after the ’62 hurricane. And we had family here. My aunt lived on Canal Street behind McQuay’s Market and next door to Roopes Cottages. She ran a bar on First Street in the spot housing the Frogg Pond for so many years.
WBOC
Applications Being Accepted for 2022 Dover Citizen’s Police Academy
DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is accepting applications for its 2022 citizen’s police academy. The citizen's police academy is a program that meets once a week on Tuesday evenings from 6-9 p.m. The academy will begin on Sept. 6 and end on Nov. 1. This program is designed to provide members of the Dover community with additional knowledge about their police department. It allows citizens of Dover to become more educated on Dover Police Department procedure and the pressures associated within law enforcement. The department is seeking and inviting a diverse group of people who either live in or work in the City of Dover to apply. You do not have to be a Dover citizen to attend. There is no cost to attend the citizen police academy.
Cape Gazette
Oak Orchard Boys & Girls Club fundraiser set Sept. 17
The Great Futures gala team announced tickets are now on sale for the annual Oak Orchard Boys & Girls Club fundraiser. The Coastal Clambake by the Bay will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Peninsula Golf & Country Club in Millsboro. The fun-filled event will feature live bluegrass music, bourbon and beer.
outandaboutnow.com
Something’s Brewing in Middletown
Above: Volunteer Brewing Company owners Kevin and Dawn Schatz with their Dead Poets IPA. Photo by Joe Grace. The craft beer scene is coming on strong in this burgeoning community. By Pam George. When Kevin Schatz decided to turn his passion for homebrewing into a profession, he didn’t look far...
Cape Gazette
Anthony Longo, devoted family man
Anthony Longo, 74, of Rehoboth Beach, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Thursday, July 28, 2022, following a hard-fought battle with leukemia and heart disease. He was born Aug. 8, 1947, in Philadelphia, Pa. Anthony made a career as a carpet and flooring installer, operating Tony’s...
Cape Gazette
Freeman Arts sets free live music and family fun event Aug. 4
The public is invited to celebrate the Freeman Arts Pavilion’s 15th season with a special night of live music and family-friendly fun beginning at 5:45 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4, at the outdoor performance venue in Selbyville. Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience will perform a free concert at 7...
Cape Gazette
Milton planners to debate YourSpace application
Milton Planning and Zoning Commission will resume discussion at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, on a special-use permit for a 123,000-square-foot storage facility proposed on Route 16. The matter was tabled after questions were raised about possible conditions to be attached to the permit. Maryland-based Peak Management is seeking to...
