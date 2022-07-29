3 Bruins Who Need to Step up in 2022-23

thehockeywriters.com
NHL Rumors: John Klingberg to Anaheim, Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci
Today’s NHL Rumors takes a look at one of the best free agents available, defenseman John Klingberg. The 29 year-old recently switched agents and appears to be heading to the Anaheim Ducks per Kevin Weekes. Last season, he recorded 47 points in 74 games in 2021-22 and was said...
Yardbarker
Bruins News & Rumors: Kadri, Montgomery, Bergeron & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Nazem Kadri is still available in free agency and is being considered by some as an option for Don Sweeney to pursue. In other news, Jim Montgomery recently dove into the message Brad Marchand had for him upon being hired. Meanwhile, Patrice Bergeron still has yet to make a decision in regards to his playing future. Last but not least, former Bruin Mark Stuart was able to land an assistant coaching gig with the Edmonton Oilers.
The Hockey Writers
4 Potential Destinations for the Bruins’ Surplus Defensemen
Although the Matthew Tkachuk sweepstakes slipped by Boston with little more than a passing glance, there are still trades to be made this offseason. The Boston Bruins are pushing against the salary cap, with holes to fill on their roster. With injuries to Charlie McAvoy, Brad Marchand, and Matt Grzelcyk – allowing for some cap relief that comes with placing them on long-term injured reserve – management has the ability to clear the $82.5 million salary cap by around $19 million.
The Hockey Writers
History of Stanley Cup Winners That Changed Coaches Midseason
NHL teams change head coaches more frequently and with more success than in any other professional sport. The strategy of a coaching change reached extreme levels when 12 of the (then) 31 teams in the NHL changed coaches between April 2018 and February 2019. It led to great success in 2019-20 and 2020-21 when Rick Bowness of the Dallas Stars and Dominique Ducharme of the Montreal Canadiens took over midseason and turned their respective teams into Stanley Cup runner-ups.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Need Kakko to Step Up in 2022-23
The New York Rangers got key contributions from their “Kid Line” of Filip Chytil, Alexis Lafreniere, and Kaapo Kakko during their playoff run to the Eastern Conference Final. However, the season ended on a sour note for Kakko, as head coach Gerard Gallant scratched him for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay ended up winning the game and eliminated the Rangers.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks News & Rumours: Toews, Kane, Domi, Mrázek
Given the volume of activity that the Chicago Blackhawks have orchestrated this offseason, it will take some time to accurately assess the impact of the respective moves. Let alone what it all means for the immediate future of this franchise and how those that represent it are left feeling as a result.
The Hockey Writers
The 5 Least-Improved Teams of the 2022 NHL Offseason
The NHL offseason is the most captivating time of the year, bringing with it a significant amount of roster turnover each summer. The 2022 iteration was no different, with a number of squads forced to shed quality players for cap relief, leaving those with ample space salivating by essentially upgrading their lineups for little to no cost. This list focuses on those organizations who waved goodbye to the most talent this summer, weakening their Stanley Cup odds in the process.
The Hockey Writers
Penguins Bringing Danton Heinen Back Will Be Mutually Beneficial
The Pittsburgh Penguins have already answered, responded to, and addressed most of the rumours that surfaced ahead of the NHL Free Agency period. Evgeni Malkin was re-signed to a surprising four-year, $24.4 million contract the day before it began, and Kris Letang’s future was ironed out on the eve of the NHL Draft. General manager (GM) Ron Hextall even started planning for the aftertimes – that is to say, a foreseeable future where Malkin, Letang, and captain Sidney Crosby are nothing but fond memories – by handing out deals to top prospects Pierre-Olivier Joseph and Owen Pickering as well as young stud Kasperi Kapanen.
The Hockey Writers
3 Ways the Canadiens Can Clear Some Cap Space
The Montreal Canadiens are doing their best to improve the team and fix their cap issues this offseason. With two restricted free agents (RFA) still unsigned and having only a little over $200,000 in cap space, they’ll have to find a way to get more money for the unsigned players. The club still has almost two months before they need to be signed, but time is ticking, and they’re running out of options.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers’ Deslauriers Needs To Prove Himself To Fans
The latest addition to the Philadelphia Flyers was met with great disapproval by fans after general manager Chuck Fletcher failed to make a major splash during the NHL’s free agency period. He signed veteran winger and known fourth-line grinder Nicolas Deslauriers to a four-year contract worth $1.75 million annually. Deslauriers played 81 games last season with the Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild where he tallied eight goals, five assists, and 113 penalty minutes.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Will Face Stiff Competition in Atlantic Division in 2022-23
No one is imagining that the competition in the Eastern Conference is going to be a cake walk for the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2022-2023 season; it never has been easy and it certainly won’t be this season either. Opponents from the Atlantic Division play the Lightning tough.
NBC Sports
Milan Lucic documents sizable Bruins reunion at Tuukka Rask's wedding
As we await official word on several longtime Boston Bruins, allow Milan Lucic to take you on a trip down memory lane. Lucic, who spent his first eight NHL seasons in Boston and won a Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011, joined a host of current and former Bruins players in Italy this weekend to celebrate the wedding of retired goaltender Tuukka Rask and his longtime partner, Jasmiina Nikkila.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: 7 Questions the Team Will Soon Answer
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ Commentary, I’ll take a look at seven questions (of the myriad of questions) that will soon be answered by the Maple Leafs. So much is unknown about this particular team. But time will tell. It was a similar situation last season...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Islanders, Blues, Flames, Stars, Blackhawks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk the Edmonton Oilers weren’t signing Jesse Puljujarvi just to trade him. Meanwhile, the New York Islanders are believed to have some business conducted that they aren’t releasing to the media. Is it possible interest in Nazem Kadri is among the business they’ve done or are still trying to do?
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Success Is Good Business For NHL
The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to be the punchline in many jokes throughout the hockey world. Despite their high-end talent, they still haven’t won a playoff series of any kind since 2004. Even as the playoff losses continue to mount, interest in the Maple Leafs only continues to grow....
The Hockey Writers
Kraken 2022-23 Season To Do List: Beat the Canucks
When the Seattle Kraken entered the NHL, they were expected to build a rivalry with the Vancouver Canucks. The cities are separated by a three-hour drive and already have a fierce rivalry in Major League Soccer (MLS). But, for this to become a real battle for years to come, the Kraken need to find a way to beat the Canucks next season.
The Hockey Writers
NHL.com’s Projected Lineup for the Oilers is Questionable
Each offseason NHL.com runs through team resets and summarizes who has left, who has been brought in, fantasy, spin, lines, etc. When they got to the Edmonton Oilers, I compared it to what I had projected for 2022-23 and there are some differences that caught my eye, and not in a good way.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Samsonov Contract Carries Sneaky Value
The offseason is far from over, but it’s safe to say that the No. 1 headline surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs heading into next season is the goaltending situation. After Jack Campbell left for a five-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers and Petr Mrazek was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks to unload his salary, the Maple Leafs have an entirely new-look goaltending situation heading into the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
Likeliest Canadiens Candidates to Break Out in 2022-23
Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki went against the grain last season. Despite a last-place finish in the standings and a record man-games lost, Suzuki was firstly the only Habs player to get in all 82 games in 2021-22. He also led the team with a career-high 61 points, breaking out as the team’s No. 1 center in the process.
The Hockey Writers
Early Look at the 2024 NHL Draft
Welcome to a very early look at some of the top prospects for the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Although this draft is nearly two years away, many prospects already stand out from the crowd. The 2023 Draft has already been referred to by many as the deepest draft in years. I hope that the 2024 Draft gets the same level of hype because there will be some excellent prospects worthy of selection.
