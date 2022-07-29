Arizona OF Tanner O’Tremba signs with Giants, prep signee Demetrio Crisantes inks deal with D’backs

www.azdesertswarm.com
NBC Sports
Giants fix shortstop shortage by acquiring Machado from Cubs
SAN FRANCISCO -- Shortstop Dixon Machado played for the Lotte Giants last year, so he has a “Giants” elbow guard and shin guard already. He received a lot more gear on Sunday. The Giants acquired Machado from the Chicago Cubs' Triple-A affiliate and put him right in their...
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt catching for Oakland on Sunday
Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt will catch for right-hander Adam Oller on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Dylan Cease and Chicago. Chad Pinder returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Vogt for 6.0 FanDuel points...
Dodgers News: LA Officially Signs First-Round Pick Dalton Rushing
The Dodgers have had a good relationship with the University of Louisville after drafting current starting catcher Will Smith back in 2016 and top prospect pitcher Bobby Miller in 2020. This time around, they decided to add one more Cardinal to the roster with 21-year-old catcher, Dalton Rushing as their second round pick (LA did not have a first rounder in 2022) and the 40th pick overall.
FOX Sports
Diamondbacks try to avoid series sweep against the Braves
Arizona Diamondbacks (45-55, fifth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (61-41, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (10-5, 3.04 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (10-3, 2.73 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -241, Diamondbacks +197; over/under is 8 runs.
BREAKING: Former Warriors Star Officially Signs With New Team
The Minnesota Timberwolves have officially signed Eric Paschall. He has played for the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.
NBA・
What If The Golden State Warriors Signed This Former Superstar?
Dwight Howard is still a free agent, and I think that he could be a good signing for the Golden State Warriors. Howard has spent the last three seasons playing for the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers.
numberfire.com
Buddy Kennedy starting in Arizona's Saturday lineup for David Peralta (trade)
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Buddy Kennedy is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Kennedy will bat in the designated hitting spot after David Peralta was dealt to the Rays before the trading deadline. Per Baseball Savant on 56 batted balls this season, Kennedy has recorded a 1.8% barrel...
numberfire.com
Darick Hall not in Phillies' Sunday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Darick Hall is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hall is being replaced at designated hitter by Kyle Schwarber versus Pirates starter JT Brubaker. In 90 plate appearances this season, Hall has a .244 batting average with a .789 OPS, 5 home runs,...
FOX Sports
Rockies sign right-hander Daniel Bard to $19M, 2-year deal
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies closer Daniel Bard has signed a $19 million, two-year contract to stay with the team through 2024. Bard, 37, was the subject of trade rumors ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, but the deal announced Saturday will keep the closer where he is. The hard-throwing...
Former College Football Star, 49ers DL Reportedly Suffers Season-Ending Injury
Veteran defensive tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. suffered a torn biceps during 49ers training camp practice on Friday. The former Michigan standout will require surgery and is likely out for the remainder of the 2022 season, per NFL insider David Lombardi of The Athletic. After four collegiate seasons with the Wolverines...
NFL・
247Sports
Stanford football coach David Shaw says conference realignment will 'self-correct' eventually
College football is changing very quickly, and the latest round of change came when USC and UCLA announced that they were leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. As a result, the Pac-12 is now in a precarious position, but Stanford head coach David Shaw says it will all work out in time.
Report: Jimmy Garoppolo 'In Talks' With 1 NFL Team
A Jimmy Garoppolo trade seems to be getting closer. One NFL teams is reportedly "in talks" with the veteran 49ers quarterback about a trade. According to a report, Garoppolo and his agent have started discussing a trade with the New York Giants. With training camps underway across the NFL, teams...
NFL・
FOX Sports
Braves bring 1-0 series advantage over Diamondbacks into game 2
Arizona Diamondbacks (45-54, fourth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (60-41, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin (0-0, 3.93 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Braves: Ian Anderson (8-6, 5.31 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -227, Diamondbacks +189; over/under is 9 1/2...
CBS Sports
Rockies sign trade candidate Daniel Bard to two-year contract extension, per report
Rather than cash in right-hander Daniel Bard as a trade chip, the last place Colorado Rockies have signed their closer to a contract extension. The Rockies have signed Bard to a two-year deal worth approximately $19 million, reports MLB.com. Bard was scheduled to become a free agent after the season.
FOX Sports
Padres take on the Rockies in first of 5-game series
Colorado Rockies (46-57, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (57-46, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-5, 4.90 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (2-3, 3.38 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -214, Rockies +176; over/under is 7...
Barry Bonds Embraced By Giants Fans: MLB World Reacts
Baseball writers might not think Barry Bonds is deserving of a spot in Cooperstown, but it's pretty clear how the fans of the sport feel about him. Bonds, arguably the greatest player in baseball history, received a raucous ovation by Giants fans on Saturday. "Awesome seeing Barry Bonds get embraced...
Lakers News: LA Forward Trolls Steph Curry's First Pitch at Oakland A's Game
Newly acquired Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson has some words for his former Warriors teammate Steph Curry.
Sacramento Kings Sign Matthew Dellavedova
Playing in Australia since 2021, veteran guard Matthew Dellavedova is making his return to the NBA with the Sacramento Kings.
