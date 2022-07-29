ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

New York Mets News: Injury updates, deadline targets, more

By Ryan Moran
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
empiresportsmedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

MLB Rumors: This Red Sox-Mets trade could make both teams happy

MLB rumors continue to swirl leading up to the trade deadline and one possible deal between the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox makes perfect sense. Given their spot atop the NL East, the New York Mets figure to be active at the MLB Trade Deadline by most prognostications, most likely adding another big bat and trying to find stability at catcher as their biggest priorities (though not the only ones). The question is which players they’ll walk away with once the Aug. 2 deadline passes.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

The reason why Yankees, Reds failed to agree on Luis Castillo trade

The Cincinnati Reds traded one of the biggest names of the 2022 MLB trade deadline, pitcher Luis Castillo, to the Seattle Mariners. The New York Yankees were one of the many teams interested in trading for the All-Star but couldn’t bring him in. The main reason why Castillo isn’t bound for The Bronx is that […] The post The reason why Yankees, Reds failed to agree on Luis Castillo trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

The New York Mets Could Reportedly Deal For This Superstar

Rosenthal: "Mets have scout watching Red Sox tonight, source tells @TheAthletic. If team finds Cubs’ price for Contreras/Robertson too steep, could pivot to J.D. Martinez/ Christian Vázquez. Separate move or moves would be needed to address bullpen." The Mets are one of the best teams in baseball, so...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Atlanta, NY
City
Queens, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
Queens, NY
Sports
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Wilson Contreras
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Francisco Lindor
The Spun

Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade

The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees changing Aaron Judge’s position once again after Benintendi acquisition

The New York Yankees trading for Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals should open up their options in the outfield. Considering the struggles of Joey Gallo, Benintendi should provide far more offensive production, getting on base at nearly a 40% clip and batting over .300. However, the question going...
MLB
thecomeback.com

MLB world blasts latest miserable Strike 3 call from umpire

Nothing seemed to go right for the Los Angeles Angels in their 7-2 loss to the Texas Rangers on Friday. They had to compete with the Rangers as well as their own miscues. And when things seemed to be going well for the Halos, the umpires got in the way.
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Sports

Ex-Red Sox reliever claimed off waivers by Mariners

Phillips Valdez is headed out west after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox earlier this week. The right-handed reliever was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners on Friday, the team announced. He was subsequently optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. Valdez, 30, amassed a 4.41 ERA in 16...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#New York Mets News#The Miami Marlins#The Atlanta Braves
ClutchPoints

Juan Soto’s reaction to Jacob deGrom’s return hints at Nationals future

The 2022 MLB trade deadline is scheduled for Tuesday, August 2nd, at 6 PM EST. That happens to be the same day New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is set to make his 2022 debut against the Nationals in Washington. Meanwhile, Juan Soto has been the subject of a number of trade rumors. Although many […] The post Juan Soto’s reaction to Jacob deGrom’s return hints at Nationals future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Boston Red Sox Sign Former Texas Rangers Star

Red Sox Stats: "July 28, 2022 Boston Red Sox signed free agent Danny Santana to a minor league contract." Santana most recently played in the MLB for the Red Sox last season, and he batted just .181 in 127 at bats. In addition to the Red Sox, the 31-year-old has...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

MLB names the Braves most likely trade chip at the 2022 trade deadline

MLB Pipeline thinks it’s likely Tucker Davidson is moved if a trade is made, and I tend to agree with them:. Braves: Tucker Davidson, LHP ( No. 5) Sure, the Braves’ system is thinned out, especially after the Matt Olson deal, but that’s never stopped them, and they still have some pitching depth to deal from. Davidson has shown he has the stuff from the left side to compete in the big leagues and a rebuilding team could give him a longer audition in a rotation or a bullpen role.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

MLB Insider Names Yankees No. 1 Trade Target

The New York Yankees already made a splash before the trade deadline, acquiring Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. And yet, it appears they're still searching for reinforcements. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Yankees have shifted their focus towards Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas. The Yankees reportedly...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NBC Sports

MLB Rumors: Sox once discussed this Vazquez trade with Mets

Plenty of teams likely have Christian Vazquez on their radar ahead of next week's MLB trade deadline, but one club may already have the framework for a potential deal. The Boston Red Sox "seriously discussed" a trade involving the veteran catcher with the New York Mets "in a previous season," according to Andy Martino of SNY. The deal would have sent No. 5 ranked Mets prospect Mark Vientos and more to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Red Sox’ most likely MLB trade deadline candidates, revealed

The Boston Red Sox have a decision to make. They currently sit at .500 which places them dead last in the AL East. The Red Sox are not going to win the AL East this season. However, they are just 3.5 games out of the AL Wild Card. But is that enough to entice them to buy ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Many MLB experts expect Boston to sell. Although Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts are off the table, the Red Sox have other trade-worthy pieces. Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently revealed the Red Sox’ 3 most likely trade candidates.
BOSTON, MA
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy