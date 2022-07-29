New York Mets News: Injury updates, deadline targets, more

empiresportsmedia.com
MLB Rumors: This Red Sox-Mets trade could make both teams happy
MLB rumors continue to swirl leading up to the trade deadline and one possible deal between the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox makes perfect sense. Given their spot atop the NL East, the New York Mets figure to be active at the MLB Trade Deadline by most prognostications, most likely adding another big bat and trying to find stability at catcher as their biggest priorities (though not the only ones). The question is which players they’ll walk away with once the Aug. 2 deadline passes.
The reason why Yankees, Reds failed to agree on Luis Castillo trade
The Cincinnati Reds traded one of the biggest names of the 2022 MLB trade deadline, pitcher Luis Castillo, to the Seattle Mariners. The New York Yankees were one of the many teams interested in trading for the All-Star but couldn’t bring him in. The main reason why Castillo isn’t bound for The Bronx is that […] The post The reason why Yankees, Reds failed to agree on Luis Castillo trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Dodgers inquiring about Shohei Ohtani trade, but there’s a catch
The Los Angeles Angels threw a massive curveball into every team’s MLB trade deadline plans when it was revealed that the club was “listening to offers” on two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. While an Ohtani trade is still viewed as unlikely, the Angels MVP certainly didn’t quiet the rumors with recent comments on his future with the club.
The New York Mets Could Reportedly Deal For This Superstar
Rosenthal: "Mets have scout watching Red Sox tonight, source tells @TheAthletic. If team finds Cubs’ price for Contreras/Robertson too steep, could pivot to J.D. Martinez/ Christian Vázquez. Separate move or moves would be needed to address bullpen." The Mets are one of the best teams in baseball, so...
Shohei Ohtani Trade Rumors: Dodgers Attempting To Begin Negotiations With Angels
Juan Soto is far and away considered the best player available as the Washington Nationals reportedly are fielding a wide range of interest for their superstar, but a potential Shohei Ohtani trade could send similar shockwaves through the sport. Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno historically has been against his...
The Yankees have a secret weapon in the bullpen who can smooth of loss of Michael King
Losing Michael King was a significant and unexpected blow to the New York Yankees bullpen. Aside from Clay Holmes, King had been arguably their best relief pitcher, even considered one of the top guns in all of baseball out of the bullpen. Replacing King isn’t possible unless general manager Brian...
Willson Contreras Instagram activity is latest sign Cubs are trading him
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras makes the trade rumors a little more real with recent Instagram scrub of all Cubs references. Willson Contreras has made it no secret that he expects to be traded by the deadline, and frankly, neither have the Chicago Cubs. A report this week revealed that...
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor
The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade
The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
Yankees changing Aaron Judge’s position once again after Benintendi acquisition
The New York Yankees trading for Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals should open up their options in the outfield. Considering the struggles of Joey Gallo, Benintendi should provide far more offensive production, getting on base at nearly a 40% clip and batting over .300. However, the question going...
MLB world blasts latest miserable Strike 3 call from umpire
Nothing seemed to go right for the Los Angeles Angels in their 7-2 loss to the Texas Rangers on Friday. They had to compete with the Rangers as well as their own miscues. And when things seemed to be going well for the Halos, the umpires got in the way.
Ex-Red Sox reliever claimed off waivers by Mariners
Phillips Valdez is headed out west after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox earlier this week. The right-handed reliever was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners on Friday, the team announced. He was subsequently optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. Valdez, 30, amassed a 4.41 ERA in 16...
Juan Soto’s reaction to Jacob deGrom’s return hints at Nationals future
The 2022 MLB trade deadline is scheduled for Tuesday, August 2nd, at 6 PM EST. That happens to be the same day New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is set to make his 2022 debut against the Nationals in Washington. Meanwhile, Juan Soto has been the subject of a number of trade rumors. Although many […] The post Juan Soto’s reaction to Jacob deGrom’s return hints at Nationals future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Boston Red Sox Sign Former Texas Rangers Star
Red Sox Stats: "July 28, 2022 Boston Red Sox signed free agent Danny Santana to a minor league contract." Santana most recently played in the MLB for the Red Sox last season, and he batted just .181 in 127 at bats. In addition to the Red Sox, the 31-year-old has...
MLB names the Braves most likely trade chip at the 2022 trade deadline
MLB Pipeline thinks it’s likely Tucker Davidson is moved if a trade is made, and I tend to agree with them:. Braves: Tucker Davidson, LHP ( No. 5) Sure, the Braves’ system is thinned out, especially after the Matt Olson deal, but that’s never stopped them, and they still have some pitching depth to deal from. Davidson has shown he has the stuff from the left side to compete in the big leagues and a rebuilding team could give him a longer audition in a rotation or a bullpen role.
MLB Insider Names Yankees No. 1 Trade Target
The New York Yankees already made a splash before the trade deadline, acquiring Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. And yet, it appears they're still searching for reinforcements. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Yankees have shifted their focus towards Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas. The Yankees reportedly...
MLB Rumors: Sox once discussed this Vazquez trade with Mets
Plenty of teams likely have Christian Vazquez on their radar ahead of next week's MLB trade deadline, but one club may already have the framework for a potential deal. The Boston Red Sox "seriously discussed" a trade involving the veteran catcher with the New York Mets "in a previous season," according to Andy Martino of SNY. The deal would have sent No. 5 ranked Mets prospect Mark Vientos and more to Boston.
New York Mets concluded Los Angeles Angels ‘not serious’ about Shohei Ohtani trade
The New York Mets immediately reached out to the Los Angeles Angels after hearing the latest MLB trade rumors that
Red Sox’ most likely MLB trade deadline candidates, revealed
The Boston Red Sox have a decision to make. They currently sit at .500 which places them dead last in the AL East. The Red Sox are not going to win the AL East this season. However, they are just 3.5 games out of the AL Wild Card. But is that enough to entice them to buy ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Many MLB experts expect Boston to sell. Although Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts are off the table, the Red Sox have other trade-worthy pieces. Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently revealed the Red Sox’ 3 most likely trade candidates.
Report: Yankees have new trade target after failed Luis Castillo pursuit
The New York Yankees were in heavy pursuit of Luis Castillo, but they came up short in their bid to acquire the standout starter. Now, they are reportedly pivoting to a different trade target. The Yankees have shifted their attention to Oakland Athletics starter Frankie Montas, according to Bob Nightengale...
