SF’s Friday Teen Nights + Free Inflatable Carnival (July 29-Aug 12)

Five Reasons You Need to add San Carlos, Colombia, to your Must-See ListSara BSan Carlos, CA
Lake Chalet highlights the beauty, and promise, of OaklandClay Kallam
Absent-minded burglar returns to to donut shop after forgetting keysJason WeilandSan Rafael, CA
San Francisco affordable condos for sale starting at $316KBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
SF Arcade Bar “Emporium” Free Game Token Night (Every Monday)
SF Arcade Bar “Emporium” Free Game Token Night (Every Monday) Emporium Arcade Bar San Francisco, the dynamic venue known for its classic arcade games, colorful, fun-loving atmosphere, and renowned drink menu, now offers four free game tokens for residents with a valid California I.D. during locals’ night every Monday.
Free IMAX Screening of New Movie “Thirteen Lives” at AMC Metreon (SF)
This is your exclusive invite to a special free IMAX screening of “Thirteen Lives” at the AMC Metreon in San Francisco on Sunday, July 31st at 11am. RSVP for Free Tickets (very limited) Following the screening there will be a live, on-screen Q&A with the following:. Ron Howard...
Crawltiki: San Francisco’s Tiki Party Pub Crawl
CrawlTiki, brought to you by CrawlSF and Funcheap, is San Francisco’s first tropical-themed pub crawl and the perfect way to “get away” without leaving the city. Get ready for a summer night filled with $3 beer, $4 cocktails, $4 shots and tropical-themed drinks. While we can’t guarantee...
“De-Fence Phest” at Berkeley’s People’s Park (July 29 – Aug. 1)
“De-Fence Phest” at Berkeley’s People’s Park (July 29 – Aug. 1) 4 Days of Love, Rage, and Live Music to keep People’s Park wild and free!!. Please note the times are TBD – we haven’t been told what the start/end times are. Find more details at indybay.org.
East Bay Roller Rink Will Remain Open, Reversing Planned Closure
San Ramon’s The Golden Skate, one of the last remaining roller rinks in the Bay Area, was set to close on July 31, 2022, but after an outpouring of support, the 47-year old roller rink has decided to stay open, provided the support continues. The Golden Skate announced:. “The...
Berkeley’s New Protected Bikeway Through Downtown
A new protected bikeway along a 12-block stretch of Milvia Street from Hearst Avenue to Blake Street is now open, Berkeley city officials said. The bikeway is designed to increase rider mobility in the city while protecting riders through a corridor of parked cars and other barriers to separate riders from moving vehicles. Road speeds for vehicles along the corridor have also been slowed to increase rider safety.
Muni’s Castro St. Station Getting New Elevator in 2025
A new elevator is coming to the Castro Station. To support a system-wide effort to improve safety and accessibility, the SFMTA is rehabilitating and modernizing the subway system elevators. The Castro Station Accessibility Improvement Project includes an elevator design that will allow station agents to see into the elevator and...
