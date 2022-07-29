Orphaned Grizzly Cubs Sent to Pennsylvania Wildlife Sanctuary

flatheadbeacon.com
Incredible Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park
Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
Famous Teton grizzly bear killed
One of famed grizzly bear 399’s four offspring was euthanized Tuesday as the result of behavior problems. According to US Fish and Wildlife Service Spokesman Joe Szuszwalak, the action follows more than thirteen documented conflicts involving bear #1057 since May. He says this increasingly dangerous behavior included an interaction where a resident attempted to haze the bear from their front porch with warning shots, but the bear remained on the porch and showed no reaction.
Aggressive Bears Destroying Campsites, Chasing Hikers Prompt Warnings
Officials with the Glacier Bay National Park in Alaska issued a bear advisory after two separate encounters between humans and a brown bear over the span of days. The encounters—one of which involved a group of six hikers and the other involved two campers—prompted officials to remind park-goers to remain alert and to properly store bear attractants.
Problem Wyoming grizzly moved
Another misbehaving grizzly bear in northwestern Wyoming has faced deportation. Wyoming Game and Fish says after consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Game and Fish biologists relocated a sub-adult male grizzly bear on July 16th. The bear was captured for conflict with anthropogenic attractants on private land, but...
Smithonian
Three Climbers Reported Dead at Glacier National Park
Three men died while climbing mountains in Montana’s Glacier National Park in recent days. On July 25, rescuers recovered the bodies of mountaineers Brian Kennedy and Jack Beard, who had set off together on July 21 to climb Dusty Star Mountain. Kennedy and Beard, who were both 67 and...
Montana: grizzly bear killed woman in ‘predatory attack’, officials say
Bear dragged Leah Davis Lokan, 65, out of her tent and killed her near Ovando last summer
Yellowstone National Park Workers Watch in Horror as Huge Group of Tourists Walk Directly Into Bison Herd
VIDEO: Watch as this group of adults lead themselves – and their children – directly into a Yellowstone National Park bison herd. When it comes to Yellowstone’s ballooning tourist/wildlife problem, things will have to get worse before they get better. As visitors continue to approach bison, more and more dangerous incidents are occurring.
Husband Leaves Injured Wife In Grizzly Country to Go for Help
It’s a hiker’s nightmare: you’re on a remote trail with no cell service when your ankle rolls and breaks. You have no way to contact anyone for help, and no real hope that someone will happen to hike along and find you. As a bonus, you’re surrounded by bear scat.
Bison Tosses Man Into A Tree At Yellowstone National Park
I mean, at some point you just stop feeling sorry for people who do really dumb stuff. And I don’t know how many times people need to be reminded, but stay away from bison when you’re in a national park. About 5,000 bison roam Yellowstone National Park, and...
Timber Wolf vs Mountain Lion: Who’s Winning?
Two apex predators, one winner: What happens when the largest wolf species on the planet takes on North America’s biggest cat, the mountain lion? A battle for the ages. Just like our first face-off, Bison vs Grizzly Bear, wolves and cougars overlap across North America. These fierce predators have hunted the vast landscapes of this continent for eons. While varied, larger cousins of both once roamed here, their living descendants average about the same weight and hunt the same prey. But what happens when they face one another?
Phoenix could soon become uninhabitable — and the poor will be the first to leave
As climate change continues to bake the Earth, it is not merely the presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that is heating our cities. In many cases, human-made infrastructure is exacerbating or even making our cities more uninhabitable. Indeed, as the world warms, something called the "heat island effect"...
‘Yellowstone’: New Season 5 Filming Location Revealed
“Yellowstone” is really ramping up filming for season 5. It’s reported that the show will move filming to a new location in Western Montana. The series is introducing a new location in Ravalli County, Montana. Notably, Ravalli County contains the town of Darby, where Chief Joseph Ranch is located.
Two bull moose relocated from near Colorado highway with help of residents
Two bull moose that ventured toward Interstate 25 as the sun set Friday were tranquilized by wildlife officers and carried to trailers with help from Colorado Springs residents. "How do you move a bull moose that weighs 500 plus pounds? It takes a village!" wrote Colorado Parks and Wildlife on...
US News and World Report
Wildfire Burning in Western Montana Forces Evacuations
ELMO, Montana (AP) — A wildfire burning in western Montana spread to 2,000 acres on Friday night, forcing evacuations and road closures. The fire broke out Friday near the town of Elmo near Flathead Lake, Montana Right Now reported. CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel told the station that three...
Wildfires burn in California, Montana and Idaho as firefighters contend with scorching heat
Wildfires in California, Montana and Idaho exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods Saturday. In Northern California's Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire had burned an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 acres with zero containment by Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The fire started Friday in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line. Videos posted to social media showed a massive plume of smoke billowing hundreds of feet into the air.
Mountain Bikers Come Across Six Monster Bull Elk At Rocky Mountain National Park
A few mountain bikers were rippin’ up the trails at Rocky Mountain National Park when they stumbled upon the crew of absolute units. Six of the most gorgeous bull elks you’re ever gonna see, just strolling down a mountain road together. Definitely a bit of an intimidatingly scene,...
Wolves confirmed in upstate New York despite denials
An animal shot in the Greater Capital region was confirmed to be 99% wolf through a DNA test.
WATCH: Moron Tourist Gets Within Inches of Huge Bighorn Sheep in Glacier National Park
At this point, it’s easier to assume that tourists will do the exact wrong thing around wild animals. The latest incident took place at Glacier National Park when a foolish visitor decided to ignore all common sense and walk right up bighorn sheep in one of the parking lots.
WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Shares Insane New Footage of Devastating 2022 Flooding
Yellowstone National Park has released “compiled footage from the day of the flood and the resulting damage,” and it is intense, to say the least. Courtesy of their Minute Out In It: Flood Event June 13, 2022 feature, the public is seeing incredible in-park footage from the Yellowstone Flood Event for the first time. First up is a never-before-seen view from the Lamar River Canyon as the Lamar River churns with unimaginable force.
Insanely Long Line Of Pronghorn Halts Traffic On Wyoming Road
This ain’t your everyday occurrence. I get fired up when I see a singular deer or moose, but literally thousands of pronghorn at once?!. It is typical for different species to herd up, especially during winter months. Pronghorn are no different, they love a good herd throughout that time. Herds are known to get quite large, with upwards of a thousand individuals together.
