Orphaned Grizzly Cubs Sent to Pennsylvania Wildlife Sanctuary

Two apex predators, one winner: What happens when the largest wolf species on the planet takes on North America’s biggest cat, the mountain lion? A battle for the ages. Just like our first face-off, Bison vs Grizzly Bear, wolves and cougars overlap across North America. These fierce predators have hunted the vast landscapes of this continent for eons. While varied, larger cousins of both once roamed here, their living descendants average about the same weight and hunt the same prey. But what happens when they face one another?

ANIMALS ・ 25 DAYS AGO