Temple, TX

Temple Police searching for runaway teen

By KWTX Staff
KWTX
 2 days ago
KCEN TV NBC 6

ARRESTED: Temple Police capture hitchhiker wanted for murder

TEMPLE, Texas — Rockdale Police Department assisted in locating 31-year-old Justin Glenn Boswell, according to their Facebook. Saturday morning Rockdale Police Officer Lauren Hensley arrested Boswell on Highway 77 overpass at US 79 without any issues, according to police. Boswell was wanted for the murder of 25-year-old Rowdy Mays...
KWTX

Waco PD investigates fatal crash on Loop 340

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Crash Detectives in Waco are investigating, after a fatal crash occurred earlier this morning, July 30th. Officers were called to Loop 340 WB Access Rd and Marlin Hwy SB Access Rd around 4:37 a.m. Police say a 19-year-old was traveling west on E. Loop 340 when...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Bosque County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

KELLER, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing man from Keller. William C. Stramp, 36, was last seen on July 12 by his mother at her home in Keller. Stramp’s white Honda 4 door car...
KELLER, TX
State
Texas State
City
Temple, TX
Temple, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Killeen, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
fox44news.com

Suspect sought in Killeen indecent exposure case

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Special Victims Unit needs your help identifying a suspect in a case of Indecent Exposure. Killeen PD said on social media Friday afternoon that it has received multiple reports in reference to a man exposing himself around town. In one instance, a citizen was able to get a photograph of the man.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Miss Central Texas 2022 crowned

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Paisley Groschke, 13, of Riesel, was crowned the next Miss Central Texas Saturday night. The pageant was held at Marlin High School where 18 contestants--who are required to live in McLennan, Falls, Robertson, Limestone of Bell counties--competed for the crown and a $1,500 scholarship. Each contestant...
RIESEL, TX
KCEN

Dog Ridge Fire is completely contained

BELTON, Texas — The Dog Ridge Fire is now completely contained, according to Public Information Officer James Stafford with Bell County. The fire was located south of Interstate 14, just west of FM 1670, the Belton Fire Department shared on its Facebook Thursday. At this time, it is not...
BELTON, TX
#Police
KCEN

Man fatally stabbed by hitchhiker in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — A man was fatally stabbed by a hitchhiker Thursday, according to Temple Police Department. Around 6:15 p.m. officers responded to a stabbing in the 2600 block of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to reports. When they arrived, police said they found a man who...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Temple Police investigating stabbing murder

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A man has died following a stabbing on Thursday evening in Temple. Temple Police officers responded at around 6:15 p.m. July 28 in the he 2600 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive where they found the victim had been injured after picking up a hitchhiker who stabbed him and took off with his white extended cab pickup truck.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Deadly crash under investigation in Waco

Waco (FOX 44) — Waco Police are investigating an early morning crash that killed one man. Police say the crash happened around 4:37 a.m. Saturday morning near the Loop 340 westbound access road and Marlin Highway southbound access road. According to initial reports, one vehicle hit the other as...
KCEN

18-wheeler crash closes southbound lanes off I-35 near exit 296

TEMPLE, Texas — An 18-wheeler crash has shut down all southbound lanes of I-35 near exit 296, according to the Temple Police Department's Twitter. Lanes are expected to be shut down for the next hour to two hours, according to police. Drivers can expect delays and should look for alternate routes.
TEMPLE, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Temple, Texas Man Arrested for Beating His Mother With Hammer

Police arrested Ruben Dee Freeman following a report of a domestic violence disturbance. Freeman is being charged with beating his mother in the head with a hammer. FOX44 News reports that Temple PD were called to the 700 block of East Central Avenue on Sunday at 12:40a and found a woman who had ben beaten with a hammer. 47-year-old Freeman was arrested and is being held on $200,000 bond.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Pet of the Week for July 29: Guppy

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The University KIA “Pet of the Week” for Friday, July 29th, is Guppy!. To learn more about how you can adopt Orion, reach out to the Humane Society of Central Texas at (254) 754-1454. The shelter is located at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Teen hospitalized in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Monday night shooting in Killeen sends a teenage boy to the hospital. Officers were dispatched at approximately 7:11 p.m. to the 3900 block of John Haedge Drive in reference to a shooting victim. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. He was immediately transported to Baylor Scott & White with non-life threatening injuries.
KILLEEN, TX

