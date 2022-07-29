Temple Police searching for runaway teen

www.kwtx.com
ARRESTED: Temple Police capture hitchhiker wanted for murder
TEMPLE, Texas — Rockdale Police Department assisted in locating 31-year-old Justin Glenn Boswell, according to their Facebook. Saturday morning Rockdale Police Officer Lauren Hensley arrested Boswell on Highway 77 overpass at US 79 without any issues, according to police. Boswell was wanted for the murder of 25-year-old Rowdy Mays...
Million dollar bond for suspect arrested for Temple hitchhiker stabbing
TEMPLE, Texas — A bond has been set for $1 million dollars for hitchhiker stabbing suspect 31-year-old Justin Glenn Boswell. Boswell was wanted for the murder of 25-year-old Rowdy Mays who was reportedly stabbed and killed by a hitchhiker in Temple on July 28. Boswell was arrested Saturday morning...
Waco PD investigates fatal crash on Loop 340
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Crash Detectives in Waco are investigating, after a fatal crash occurred earlier this morning, July 30th. Officers were called to Loop 340 WB Access Rd and Marlin Hwy SB Access Rd around 4:37 a.m. Police say a 19-year-old was traveling west on E. Loop 340 when...
Bosque County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
KELLER, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing man from Keller. William C. Stramp, 36, was last seen on July 12 by his mother at her home in Keller. Stramp’s white Honda 4 door car...
Suspect sought in Killeen indecent exposure case
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Special Victims Unit needs your help identifying a suspect in a case of Indecent Exposure. Killeen PD said on social media Friday afternoon that it has received multiple reports in reference to a man exposing himself around town. In one instance, a citizen was able to get a photograph of the man.
Miss Central Texas 2022 crowned
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Paisley Groschke, 13, of Riesel, was crowned the next Miss Central Texas Saturday night. The pageant was held at Marlin High School where 18 contestants--who are required to live in McLennan, Falls, Robertson, Limestone of Bell counties--competed for the crown and a $1,500 scholarship. Each contestant...
Dog Ridge Fire is completely contained
BELTON, Texas — The Dog Ridge Fire is now completely contained, according to Public Information Officer James Stafford with Bell County. The fire was located south of Interstate 14, just west of FM 1670, the Belton Fire Department shared on its Facebook Thursday. At this time, it is not...
Early morning crash leaves 1 dead: Waco police
A 46-year-old man died early Saturday from injuries sustained in a Waco car accident.
Temple Police release photo of man wanted for questioning in reported hitchhiking stabbing
Rowdy Mays picked up a hitchhiker, who then stabbed him and stole his vehicle, police said. His vehicle was later found that night in Rockdale, Texas.
Man fatally stabbed by hitchhiker in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — A man was fatally stabbed by a hitchhiker Thursday, according to Temple Police Department. Around 6:15 p.m. officers responded to a stabbing in the 2600 block of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to reports. When they arrived, police said they found a man who...
Killeen police searching for suspect in indecent exposures 'around town'
The Killeen police Special Victims Unit is searching for a man who is allegedly "exposing himself around town."
Body, car pulled from pond in Georgetown following crash, officials say
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after finding a body and a vehicle in a pond. The sheriff's office told KVUE that an elderly man was found in Teravista Lake Pond in Georgetown. A KVUE team was on the scene when crews pulled the car out of the water.
Temple Police investigating stabbing murder
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A man has died following a stabbing on Thursday evening in Temple. Temple Police officers responded at around 6:15 p.m. July 28 in the he 2600 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive where they found the victim had been injured after picking up a hitchhiker who stabbed him and took off with his white extended cab pickup truck.
Deadly crash under investigation in Waco
Waco (FOX 44) — Waco Police are investigating an early morning crash that killed one man. Police say the crash happened around 4:37 a.m. Saturday morning near the Loop 340 westbound access road and Marlin Highway southbound access road. According to initial reports, one vehicle hit the other as...
Theft suspect wanted: Temple Police
Temple police are searching for a suspect wanted in retail theft.
18-wheeler crash closes southbound lanes off I-35 near exit 296
TEMPLE, Texas — An 18-wheeler crash has shut down all southbound lanes of I-35 near exit 296, according to the Temple Police Department's Twitter. Lanes are expected to be shut down for the next hour to two hours, according to police. Drivers can expect delays and should look for alternate routes.
Temple, Texas Man Arrested for Beating His Mother With Hammer
Police arrested Ruben Dee Freeman following a report of a domestic violence disturbance. Freeman is being charged with beating his mother in the head with a hammer. FOX44 News reports that Temple PD were called to the 700 block of East Central Avenue on Sunday at 12:40a and found a woman who had ben beaten with a hammer. 47-year-old Freeman was arrested and is being held on $200,000 bond.
Pet of the Week for July 29: Guppy
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The University KIA “Pet of the Week” for Friday, July 29th, is Guppy!. To learn more about how you can adopt Orion, reach out to the Humane Society of Central Texas at (254) 754-1454. The shelter is located at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.
Teen hospitalized in Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Monday night shooting in Killeen sends a teenage boy to the hospital. Officers were dispatched at approximately 7:11 p.m. to the 3900 block of John Haedge Drive in reference to a shooting victim. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. He was immediately transported to Baylor Scott & White with non-life threatening injuries.
As students prepare for return, campus police prepare for what could happen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Worries about campus shootings are not going away. But in an effort to not just quash those fears, and go over a plan if anything tragic were to happen, one Central Texas campus police force has been working to know what to do if the worse were to happen.
