WebXtra: North American Diving Dogs jumping competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena

Paralyzed kitten finds mobility and a home thanks to Brandon pet rescue group
A Brandon pet rescue group not only helped a paralyzed 7-month-old kitten regain mobility, it also found a forever home for him and his brother. At just a few weeks old, Nutmeg, a male kitten, was found with injuries resulting in paralysis of both his hind legs. Unable to walk, he was forced to drag himself around with his front two legs.
Internet Laughs As Retired Military Dog Won't Let Go of Toy in Pet Store
Rex the retired K9 was very attached to the toy and wasn't about to hand it over without a fight—even if his owners were just trying to buy it for him.
Puppies and Dogs Are Members of Many Families
The Puppy(Image by B. Mori) Many people have dogs for pets. They may get them when they are small puppies and watch them grow. Puppies grow up as small children do, but they do it much quicker. They can be full grown when they are a year old or even six months for some smaller dogs.
'GMA' celebrates Dogust: Meet these adoptable dogs from across the country!
North Shore Animal League America first designated Aug. 1 as "DOGust 1st," the universal birthday for all rescue dogs, back in 2008.
Patriotic Pups Maggie and Sophie Jo Win Pet of the Week
This week, two patriotic pups from Greenville, North Carolina, are our Pets of the Week.
thehappypuppysite.com
Is the Deer Head Chihuahua a Purebred Dog?
The deer head Chihuahua is one of two types of the breed. They are both affectionate, loyal and as any Chi owner will confirm, packed with personality. Both Chihuahua types can be purebred or pedigree dogs. Deer head Chihuahuas have a head shape similar to a deer or hound. They are often bigger than their apple head cousins and have longer legs and larger ears. Some people call them reindeer Chihuahuas! Today we’ll take a look at the pros and cons of bringing home a deer head Chihuahua vs an apple head Chihuahua. We’ll compare the two types in terms of appearance, health and personality. Sharing tips to help you to pick the right dog for your family, home and lifestyle.
lovemeow.com
Cat Finds Comfy Place After Roaming Outside for Years, She Has 2 Kittens that No One Expected
A cat found a comfy place after roaming outside for years. She had two kittens that no one expected. A scruffy, scrawny cat was spotted in a neighborhood of Montreal, Canada, in need of help. Right before she was found, a few good Samaritans were in the area trying to save another cat of the same age.
lovemeow.com
Kitten Decides to Accept Another Cat Found Outside, Not Knowing They Needed Each Other
A kitten decided to accept another cat who had been found outside, not knowing they needed each other. A pair of 2-day-old kittens arrived at the county shelter in Tampa, Florida, desperately needing help. They had been found as orphans in rough shape. AnimalLuvr's Dream Rescue took them in and...
Shelter's Longest-Staying Dog Finds 'Perfect Match' After Almost 2 Years
Shinobi loves nothing more than belly rubs and playing tug-o-war but until now, the "cuddle bug" had no luck and hardly any visitors for over 700 days.
'All I Do Now Is Wait': Cat Leaving Frog in Dog's Bowl Delights Internet
"Just waiting for the dog to come along and slurp some of that frog water," one user said.
psychologytoday.com
Yanking a Dog's Leash: A Welfare Concern for Dogs and Humans
I have had a long-term interest in the behavior of dogs and the nature of dog-human relationships, and I'm always looking at what dogs are doing with other dogs and with their and other humans. It's easy to observe leashed dogs on a walk so I keep track of what's happening on both ends of the leash. It always surprises me that there are so few data reporting what dogs and humans are doing when tethered together; I collected information by watching 100 different people walking their dogs on the streets around Boulder, Colorado. Most dogs didn't seem to be having a good time.1.
Doodle dogs: Popular breeds and do they make good pets?
‘Doodle dogs’ is a nickname for a whole range of different breeds, including Sproodles, Cockapoos, Labradoodles and many more. Doodles are more correctly known as Poodle mixes, meaning they’re a cross between Poodles and another breed. Such crosses have been around for decades but have gained popularity in...
Do You Need a Second Pet?
Writer and pet owner Kari Smith examines the question, do pets need a companion? If you’ve wondered if a second pet would be appropriate for your one-pet household – for dogs and cats – Smith has some answers. For those of us who appreciate animal companionship, a...
dailyphew.com
Meet Three Best Friends – Two Dogs And A Cat Who Love Doing Everything Together
What if I told you that this post is about three best friends, but not ordinary ones? Meet Watson and Kiko – two golden retriever boys, and Harry – one adorably silly cat who can’t imagine his life without his best dog buddies. Unlike some people might think, three of them live in perfect harmony and share a very strong passion for napping.
topdogtips.com
Do Dogs Act Like Their Owners?
If you're a dog parent you might notice that your pup sometimes mirrors your personality. Now, you may be wondering, do dogs act like their owners?. Well, the short answer is yes, they do. Dog personalities are linked to their human personality. Animal behavior researchers say that dogs know what...
Meet Lizzie and Naomi, pets of the week
Meet Lizzie and Naomi, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Lizzi and Naomi would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
topdogtips.com
Border Sheepdog Dog Breed Profile
The Border Sheepdog is an alert dog who makes a great, active companion. Learn more about living with this fairly new designer breed!. The beautiful Border Sheepdog breed is a crossbreed from mixing the Border Collie with a Shetland Sheepdog. He goes by the names Sheltie Border and Border Sheltie.
CBS News
Family's pet steer rescued from inadvertent roundup
This is the story of a family with a big heart and a community that helped reunite them with their beloved pet steer Nash. (7-28-22)
petside.com
Australian Shepherd vs Australian Cattle Dog
PetSide may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Are you looking to understand the difference between Australian Shepherd and Australian Cattle dog breeds? In this post, we examine both breeds and outline the similarities and differences so that you can better understand why the two look the same but are, in fact, separate breeds entirely.
