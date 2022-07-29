ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

WebXtra: North American Diving Dogs jumping competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena

KLTV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kltv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
S. F. Mori

Puppies and Dogs Are Members of Many Families

The Puppy(Image by B. Mori) Many people have dogs for pets. They may get them when they are small puppies and watch them grow. Puppies grow up as small children do, but they do it much quicker. They can be full grown when they are a year old or even six months for some smaller dogs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mason, TX
Longview, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Longview, TX
Longview, TX
Lifestyle
thehappypuppysite.com

Is the Deer Head Chihuahua a Purebred Dog?

The deer head Chihuahua is one of two types of the breed. They are both affectionate, loyal and as any Chi owner will confirm, packed with personality. Both Chihuahua types can be purebred or pedigree dogs. Deer head Chihuahuas have a head shape similar to a deer or hound. They are often bigger than their apple head cousins and have longer legs and larger ears. Some people call them reindeer Chihuahuas! Today we’ll take a look at the pros and cons of bringing home a deer head Chihuahua vs an apple head Chihuahua. We’ll compare the two types in terms of appearance, health and personality. Sharing tips to help you to pick the right dog for your family, home and lifestyle.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asher
psychologytoday.com

Yanking a Dog's Leash: A Welfare Concern for Dogs and Humans

I have had a long-term interest in the behavior of dogs and the nature of dog-human relationships, and I'm always looking at what dogs are doing with other dogs and with their and other humans. It's easy to observe leashed dogs on a walk so I keep track of what's happening on both ends of the leash. It always surprises me that there are so few data reporting what dogs and humans are doing when tethered together; I collected information by watching 100 different people walking their dogs on the streets around Boulder, Colorado. Most dogs didn't seem to be having a good time.1.
BOULDER, CO
PetsRadar

Doodle dogs: Popular breeds and do they make good pets?

‘Doodle dogs’ is a nickname for a whole range of different breeds, including Sproodles, Cockapoos, Labradoodles and many more. Doodles are more correctly known as Poodle mixes, meaning they’re a cross between Poodles and another breed. Such crosses have been around for decades but have gained popularity in...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Diving#Pet Project#Mason Updated
Seniors Guide

Do You Need a Second Pet?

Writer and pet owner Kari Smith examines the question, do pets need a companion? If you’ve wondered if a second pet would be appropriate for your one-pet household – for dogs and cats – Smith has some answers. For those of us who appreciate animal companionship, a...
PETS
dailyphew.com

Meet Three Best Friends – Two Dogs And A Cat Who Love Doing Everything Together

What if I told you that this post is about three best friends, but not ordinary ones? Meet Watson and Kiko – two golden retriever boys, and Harry – one adorably silly cat who can’t imagine his life without his best dog buddies. Unlike some people might think, three of them live in perfect harmony and share a very strong passion for napping.
PETS
topdogtips.com

Do Dogs Act Like Their Owners?

If you're a dog parent you might notice that your pup sometimes mirrors your personality. Now, you may be wondering, do dogs act like their owners?. Well, the short answer is yes, they do. Dog personalities are linked to their human personality. Animal behavior researchers say that dogs know what...
PETS
Franklin County Free Press

Meet Lizzie and Naomi, pets of the week

Meet Lizzie and Naomi, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Lizzi and Naomi would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
topdogtips.com

Border Sheepdog Dog Breed Profile

The Border Sheepdog is an alert dog who makes a great, active companion. Learn more about living with this fairly new designer breed!. The beautiful Border Sheepdog breed is a crossbreed from mixing the Border Collie with a Shetland Sheepdog. He goes by the names Sheltie Border and Border Sheltie.
ANIMALS
petside.com

Australian Shepherd vs Australian Cattle Dog

PetSide may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Are you looking to understand the difference between Australian Shepherd and Australian Cattle dog breeds? In this post, we examine both breeds and outline the similarities and differences so that you can better understand why the two look the same but are, in fact, separate breeds entirely.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy