Bradenton PD: More charges filed against man in pest control burglary scam

A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
$7.3 Million Waterfront Penthouse is the Highest-Priced Condo Sale in the History of Tampa BayNewswireSaint Petersburg, FL
Five charming small towns in Florida that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensFlorida State
Polk County homicide suspect confesses to killing family member, sheriff says
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County police said a 21-year-old Polk County man has been charged with murder after he confessed to killing a family member. According to a release, Sheriff Grady Judd was on the scene of a domestic-related homicide in southeast Winter Haven Sunday morning. Investigators said...
New Port Richey man arrested after running red light, killing other driver, deputies say
A New Port Richey man was arrested Saturday morning after he caused a deadly wreck while running a red light, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Drunk driver runs red light, slams into Hillsborough deputy
A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured after being hit by a drunk driver in Tampa on Sunday.
Deputies: St. Pete men led police on high-speed chase, found with stolen guns
Two St. Petersburg men were arrested after leading Pinellas County deputies on a high-speed chase on Thursday.
Pasco County deputy shoots, kills ‘gang member’ with lengthy criminal background who dragged him 150 feet
PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A ‘gang member’ with a lengthy criminal record is dead and a Pasco County Sheriff’s deputy is on paid administrative leave following a shooting early Saturday morning in Port Richey, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. According to PCSO, a deputy responding...
Winter Haven man calls 911, says he shot relative in the head, killing them: deputies
The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Sunday who killed one of its relatives early Sunday morning.
Lakeland man placing garage sale sign killed by teenage driver following crash, police say
LAKELAND, Fla. - Police in Lakeland are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Lakeland man and sent a teenager to the hospital Friday night. According to police, a 16-year-old girl was driving a Nissan Rogue eastbound on South Crystal Lake Drive shortly after 10 p.m. When she tried to turn left on Lowry Avenue, police say she crossed into the path of an 18-year-old male driving a Honda Accord westbound on South Crystal Lake Drive.
Manatee County Sheriff unlicensed contractor sting nets 8 arrests
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested eight offenders in connection with a workers’ compensation fraud and unlicensed contractor operation. The purpose of the operation was to address unlicensed contractors who are working without the required contractor licenses and engaging in construction class...
Missing Florida mom Erica Johnson disappears after boarding Cape Coral Greyhound bus bound for Tampa: Police
CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Police in Florida are looking for a young mom who had disappeared after she was last seen getting off a bus during the early-morning hours in Cape Coral earlier this month. Erica Johnson, 36, was photographed at a Southeast 47th Terrace bus stop in Cape Coral...
Pasco deputy shoots, kills gang member after traffic stop turns violent, officials say
A Pasco County deputy fatally shot a man in Port Richey early Saturday morning after a traffic stop turned into a violent confrontation, according to authorities.
Florida mom missing after taking bus to Tampa, police say
Police are looking for a missing Florida woman who was last seen taking a bus from Fort Myers to Tampa.
Tarpon Springs woman punches deputy because ‘she was bored’: affidavit
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tarpon Springs woman was charged after she attacked a Pinellas County deputy while in jail, according to an affidavit. Deputies said Jazmyne Cecilia Levesque, 23, was being moved to a pod Thursday when she punched a deputy in the face. The deputy was taken to a walk-in clinic for […]
Bicyclist killed in New Port Richey hit-and-run
A bicyclist was killed on Sunday after being hit by a car in New Port Richey.
Tampa police investigate homicide after man dies from stabbing
The Tampa Police Department said Saturday it has upgraded an aggravated battery investigation to a homicide after the victim in the case died.
Amber Alert canceled for kidnapped Pasco County teenager
An Amber Alert was issued late Saturday night for a 17-year-old girl from New Port Richey.
MCSO: 15-year-old arrested after 16-year-old shot, killed at Bradenton condos
A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Friday night, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
St. Pete man cuts off ankle monitor, says President Biden told him to do it: affidavit
A St. Petersburg man was arrested Saturday after he removed his court-issued ankle monitor, according to deputies.
FWC employee arrested for theft, Polk deputies say
A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) employee was arrested Wednesday after authorities said she was caught stealing items from a Walmart store in Mulberry.
Bradenton PD searching for man who tried to buy lottery tickets with counterfeit bills
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - We know that a $1 billion jackpot is appealing, but don’t commit a crime for a chance to win. Bradenton Police are trying to identify a man who they say tried to buy lottery tickets at a gas station on 14th Street West. He attempted to pay with counterfeit $5 bills.
1 critically injured in Bradenton hit-and-run; driver wanted
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run that left one man with critical injuries early Sunday morning.
