Dallas, TX

Marsha Jackson’s Neighbors Are Now Metal and Dust, Not Shingles

By Bethany Erickson
dmagazine.com
 2 days ago
WFAA

Water reservoir proposals in the DFW area

DALLAS — This past year has taught us not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another one of those resources and Texas needs more of it. The cities of Dallas and Fort Worth say they’ll have to have five new reservoirs to keep up with all the new residents and businesses moving there. But building reservoirs means flooding thousands of acres in rural Texas. And folks in northeast Texas - where one of these is proposed - say they have too much at stake. That’s why folks in northeast Texas are fighting back against one proposed there called Marvin Nichols -- that would send water to the metroplex.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Calling on Residents to Report Overgrown Lots

City of Dallas asks residents to report overgrown lots to help curb grass fires.Dominik Sostmann/Unsplash. As fires continue to spread across North Texas, staff at the City of Dallas are calling on residents to report overgrown lots near residential structures. WFAA reports that staff in several city departments are looking for ways to reduce the risk of grass fire and property damage. This happens as dry conditions and high temperatures continue to rise and impact the region.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tenants Face Early Removal From Dallas Boarding Homes

As rent in DFW continues to rise, there is more pressure on tenants to be able to afford their current home, and for those on a fixed income, to try and find a place at all. In the parking lot of an East Dallas hotel, Elaine Shockley checks in for the night but is uncertain where she will stay tomorrow.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

More than 600,000 Acres Have Burned Across Texas

Fire crews are battling fires across the state.Matt C/Unsplash. As temperatures continue to soar, Texas saw 17 new fires ignite across the state. On Saturday, 10 were still active. NBC 5 reports that this trend is not expected to end any time soon. The conditions have become hot and dry, and it's supposed to continue for a while. According to Texas A&M Forest Service's spokeswoman Erin O'Conner says that since the start of 2022, over 6,900 wildfires have burned more than 600,000 acres. A combination of little rest and triple-digit heat is making fire crews jobs harder and more dangerous.
dmagazine.com

Dallas City Council Looks to Limit Local Impact of Texas’ Abortion Law

The Dallas City Council could consider a resolution in August aimed at blunting the impact of the Texas Legislature’s trigger law that will go into effect following the Supreme Court’s decision that overturned Roe vs. Wade. Dallas’ measure would direct city staff—which includes the Dallas Police Department—to make...
point2homes.com

6275 Leaning Oaks Street, Dallas, Dallas County, TX, 75241

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 6275 Leaning Oaks Street Español?. Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom home with all the bells and whistles you can imagine. Open floorplan features oversized kitchen with quartz countertops, glass backsplash and SS appliances. Under cabinet custom LED color changing lighting. Modern Owner's Suite and glamorous bath with custom lighting. Wood looking ceramic tile in kitchen, laminate flooring living room with double french doors that lead you to the oversized covered back patio complete with ceiling fans for your weekend barbeques and entertainment. In addition property includes a small unfinished 1 bedroom apartment with it's own entrance from the side; it can be finished and might be able to generate income. Come see it today before it's gone. Please verify SQ. Footage. Seller says Sq ft is close to 1,800 due to Owners suite addition.
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

On Fort Worth’s northern edge, residents, developers tackle growth differently

Just three weeks before Fort Worth’s zoning commission was expected to vote on a proposed rental development in far northwest Fort Worth, a group of 15 Lake Country Estates residents met on a Sunday evening to work on a strategy to oppose the development. Since March 2022, these homeowners...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

These Are the Top 3 Dallas Short-Term Rentals for Complaints

Imagine living next door to a place rented out for wild parties every weekend. After many complaints from neighbors about just that sort of thing, Dallas is considering new rules for short-term rentals which could be approved this fall after years of debate. At a meeting earlier this year, Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

City of Rockwall continues water flushing program during drought – BUT WHAT IS IT?

ROCKWALL, TX (July 28, 2022) – While the City of Rockwall’s water provider, North Texas Municipal Water District, has been asking residents to conserve water during this extended drought, questions have arisen about the flushing they’ve seen in the meantime. When people see city employees opening fire hydrants and allowing gallons of water to run onto the street, it appears to be unnecessarily wasteful in a time of elevated conservation.
ROCKWALL, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Plan Commission Recommends Zoning Changes

A Dallas Plan Commission voted July 21, to recommend the approval for size restrictions on new homes built in the Elm Thicket neighborhood. The restrictions would limit developers to 25-foot tall buildings and reduce lot coverage from 45% to 35% for two-story homes. These restrictions, debated for years, would affect...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Rising Rent Squeezing Some North Texas Families Closer to Homelessness

If you have spent any time looking for an apartment or house to rent, you have noticed prices in North Texas are on the rise. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment has gone up 37% in Dallas over the past year, according to rent.com. Combine that with inflation and...
nypressnews.com

Brand new episode of Y’all-itics we just released this morning

DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Southwest Airlines May Seek Expansion in Texas

Southwest Airlines may be exploring expansion to a second airport in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The airline has only flown out of Dallas Love Field Airport in North Texas for 50 years. The opportunity to expand flights to DFW International Airport or another regional hub could come as soon as...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Fire Burns Historic Public Market Building

A fire broke out in the vacant, historic Public Market building near downtown Fort Worth on Thursday. Several calls around 8 p.m. reported black smoke pouring from the boarded-up windows. Fort Worth firefighters successfully extinguished the fire and prevented significant damage to the striking terra cotta designs decorating the building’s exterior.
FORT WORTH, TX
Jake Wells

Texas families would receive hundreds with new stimulus proposal

Money in hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) With prices continuing to rise, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month make a big difference to you? Here's some good news. In a new proposal, senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. These senators recently announced the Family Security Act 2.0.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

The Largest Bitcoin Mining Facility in the World Is Coming to Navarro County. Not Everyone Wants It There.

Ever since a new Bitcoin mining facility was proposed in Navarro County, some residents have been upset about the drain on local resources they say the operation would cause. In April, the Colorado company Riot Blockchain announced in a press release that it was in the process of developing a large-scale, 1 gigawatt facility just outside Navarro County’s Corsicana, about an hour's drive south of Dallas. The first phase of the project will include 400 megawatts of capacity on a 265-acre site, according to the company’s press release.
NAVARRO COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Officers Suffer Heat Exhaustion After Altercation

Two Dallas Police Department officers were treated for heat exhaustion last week as the area temperature continued to hover in triple digits, a sign that this summer’s hot spell impacts everyone. Paramedics responded to an incident on Fairmont Street after Dallas PD officers were called to an allegedly unruly...
DALLAS, TX

