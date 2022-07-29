Marsha Jackson’s Neighbors Are Now Metal and Dust, Not Shingles

www.dmagazine.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry Lease
HHM Health Providing Hundreds of Students With Free School SuppliesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Grass Fire in Glenn Heights Burned Close to Homes But No DamageLarry LeaseGlenn Heights, TX
Dallas Calling on Residents to Report Overgrown LotsLarry Lease
New HGTV Reality Show Challenges Home Flippers to make $1 Million in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
WFAA
Water reservoir proposals in the DFW area
DALLAS — This past year has taught us not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another one of those resources and Texas needs more of it. The cities of Dallas and Fort Worth say they’ll have to have five new reservoirs to keep up with all the new residents and businesses moving there. But building reservoirs means flooding thousands of acres in rural Texas. And folks in northeast Texas - where one of these is proposed - say they have too much at stake. That’s why folks in northeast Texas are fighting back against one proposed there called Marvin Nichols -- that would send water to the metroplex.
Dallas Calling on Residents to Report Overgrown Lots
City of Dallas asks residents to report overgrown lots to help curb grass fires.Dominik Sostmann/Unsplash. As fires continue to spread across North Texas, staff at the City of Dallas are calling on residents to report overgrown lots near residential structures. WFAA reports that staff in several city departments are looking for ways to reduce the risk of grass fire and property damage. This happens as dry conditions and high temperatures continue to rise and impact the region.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tenants Face Early Removal From Dallas Boarding Homes
As rent in DFW continues to rise, there is more pressure on tenants to be able to afford their current home, and for those on a fixed income, to try and find a place at all. In the parking lot of an East Dallas hotel, Elaine Shockley checks in for the night but is uncertain where she will stay tomorrow.
More than 600,000 Acres Have Burned Across Texas
Fire crews are battling fires across the state.Matt C/Unsplash. As temperatures continue to soar, Texas saw 17 new fires ignite across the state. On Saturday, 10 were still active. NBC 5 reports that this trend is not expected to end any time soon. The conditions have become hot and dry, and it's supposed to continue for a while. According to Texas A&M Forest Service's spokeswoman Erin O'Conner says that since the start of 2022, over 6,900 wildfires have burned more than 600,000 acres. A combination of little rest and triple-digit heat is making fire crews jobs harder and more dangerous.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dmagazine.com
Dallas City Council Looks to Limit Local Impact of Texas’ Abortion Law
The Dallas City Council could consider a resolution in August aimed at blunting the impact of the Texas Legislature’s trigger law that will go into effect following the Supreme Court’s decision that overturned Roe vs. Wade. Dallas’ measure would direct city staff—which includes the Dallas Police Department—to make...
point2homes.com
6275 Leaning Oaks Street, Dallas, Dallas County, TX, 75241
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 6275 Leaning Oaks Street Español?. Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom home with all the bells and whistles you can imagine. Open floorplan features oversized kitchen with quartz countertops, glass backsplash and SS appliances. Under cabinet custom LED color changing lighting. Modern Owner's Suite and glamorous bath with custom lighting. Wood looking ceramic tile in kitchen, laminate flooring living room with double french doors that lead you to the oversized covered back patio complete with ceiling fans for your weekend barbeques and entertainment. In addition property includes a small unfinished 1 bedroom apartment with it's own entrance from the side; it can be finished and might be able to generate income. Come see it today before it's gone. Please verify SQ. Footage. Seller says Sq ft is close to 1,800 due to Owners suite addition.
fortworthreport.org
On Fort Worth’s northern edge, residents, developers tackle growth differently
Just three weeks before Fort Worth’s zoning commission was expected to vote on a proposed rental development in far northwest Fort Worth, a group of 15 Lake Country Estates residents met on a Sunday evening to work on a strategy to oppose the development. Since March 2022, these homeowners...
Changing Market Conditions Increasing Housing Inventory in Texas. Here’s How That’s a Plus
Here’s something that could ease the tensions of Dallas-Fort Worth real estate agents: Inventory is growing. Of course, market conditions — higher interest rates and inflation — are at play, but it was one bright spot in the Texas Realtors’ second-quarter housing report. In comparing quarters,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
These Are the Top 3 Dallas Short-Term Rentals for Complaints
Imagine living next door to a place rented out for wild parties every weekend. After many complaints from neighbors about just that sort of thing, Dallas is considering new rules for short-term rentals which could be approved this fall after years of debate. At a meeting earlier this year, Dallas...
City of Rockwall continues water flushing program during drought – BUT WHAT IS IT?
ROCKWALL, TX (July 28, 2022) – While the City of Rockwall’s water provider, North Texas Municipal Water District, has been asking residents to conserve water during this extended drought, questions have arisen about the flushing they’ve seen in the meantime. When people see city employees opening fire hydrants and allowing gallons of water to run onto the street, it appears to be unnecessarily wasteful in a time of elevated conservation.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Plan Commission Recommends Zoning Changes
A Dallas Plan Commission voted July 21, to recommend the approval for size restrictions on new homes built in the Elm Thicket neighborhood. The restrictions would limit developers to 25-foot tall buildings and reduce lot coverage from 45% to 35% for two-story homes. These restrictions, debated for years, would affect...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rising Rent Squeezing Some North Texas Families Closer to Homelessness
If you have spent any time looking for an apartment or house to rent, you have noticed prices in North Texas are on the rise. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment has gone up 37% in Dallas over the past year, according to rent.com. Combine that with inflation and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Search underway for driver who ignited three fires in Kaufman County, officials say
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Authorities of Kaufman County are searching for a driver who was pulling a burning trailer that ignited three separate fires, which also threatened homes, officials said Sunday. County officials said in a news release that the fires broke out around 12 p.m. Sunday along county...
nypressnews.com
Brand new episode of Y’all-itics we just released this morning
DALLAS — This past year has taught us not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another one of those resources and Texas needs more of it. The cities of Dallas and Fort Worth say they’ll have to have five new reservoirs to keep up with all the new residents and businesses moving there. But building reservoirs means flooding thousands of acres in rural Texas. And folks in northeast Texas – where one of these is proposed – say they have too much at stake. That’s why folks in northeast Texas are fighting back against one proposed there called Marvin Nichols — that would send water to the metroplex.
dallasexpress.com
Southwest Airlines May Seek Expansion in Texas
Southwest Airlines may be exploring expansion to a second airport in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The airline has only flown out of Dallas Love Field Airport in North Texas for 50 years. The opportunity to expand flights to DFW International Airport or another regional hub could come as soon as...
dallasexpress.com
Fire Burns Historic Public Market Building
A fire broke out in the vacant, historic Public Market building near downtown Fort Worth on Thursday. Several calls around 8 p.m. reported black smoke pouring from the boarded-up windows. Fort Worth firefighters successfully extinguished the fire and prevented significant damage to the striking terra cotta designs decorating the building’s exterior.
Texas families would receive hundreds with new stimulus proposal
Money in hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) With prices continuing to rise, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month make a big difference to you? Here's some good news. In a new proposal, senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. These senators recently announced the Family Security Act 2.0.
Dallas Observer
The Largest Bitcoin Mining Facility in the World Is Coming to Navarro County. Not Everyone Wants It There.
Ever since a new Bitcoin mining facility was proposed in Navarro County, some residents have been upset about the drain on local resources they say the operation would cause. In April, the Colorado company Riot Blockchain announced in a press release that it was in the process of developing a large-scale, 1 gigawatt facility just outside Navarro County’s Corsicana, about an hour's drive south of Dallas. The first phase of the project will include 400 megawatts of capacity on a 265-acre site, according to the company’s press release.
dallasexpress.com
Officers Suffer Heat Exhaustion After Altercation
Two Dallas Police Department officers were treated for heat exhaustion last week as the area temperature continued to hover in triple digits, a sign that this summer’s hot spell impacts everyone. Paramedics responded to an incident on Fairmont Street after Dallas PD officers were called to an allegedly unruly...
Sunlight hit glass bottles in a garbage can and ignited Possum Kingdom Lake fire, officials say
PALO PINTO COUNTY, Texas — Sunlight magnified by glass bottles in an open garbage can ignited paper trash, starting a 500-acre North Texas wildfire that destroyed five homes, fire officials said Thursday. The July 18 fire on Possum Kingdom Lake’s western shore, about 70 miles west of Fort Worth,...
Comments / 0