Wake Forest Football coach Dave Clawson pre-fall camp press conference Q&A part 2

Durham baseball team in RBI World SeriesThe Triangle Tribune
Black Farmers Hub expands to serve more customersThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Shaw expands on redevelopment processThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
DHIC builds more affordable housing in RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
4 Amazing North Carolina SteakhousesAlina Andras
One-on-one with Mike Elko - Part One - why he took the Duke Head Coaching Job
Mike Elko was the highest paid Defensive Coordinator in the SEC at Texas A&M and had a number of opportunities across college football to become a head coach. But when the opportunity opened up at Duke, his small, private school experience combined with the vision that Nina King was selling for the importance of the football program moving forward, he knew it was the right time to launch his head coaching career.
Payton Wilson, Drake Thomas named to 2022 Bednarik Award Watch List
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State's leading tacklers for the last three years were named to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List for the 2022 season. Those players would be 2021 leading tackler Drake Thomas and the Pack's leader in tackles in 2019 and 2020 in Payton Wilson. The two linebackers...
UNC Position Preview: Wide Receivers
J.J. Jones (Sophomore | 6-2, 210) Kobe Paysour (Redshirt Freshman | 6-1.25, 185) Gavin Blackwell (Redshirt Freshman | 5-11.5, 180) Andre Greene Jr. (Freshman | 6-2.5, 190) Tychaun Chapman (Freshman | 5-10, 170) The Breakdown: Josh Downs is the best overall returning player on North Carolina's roster. He set single-season...
Class of 2022 forward Mady Traoré commits to NC State
NC State has made a late addition to its 2022 recruiting class in the form of 6’11 forward Mady Traoré, who verbaled to the Wolfpack on Friday afternoon. I was beginning to think that after failing to entice a transfer wing to occupy his last open scholarship, Kevin Keatts might keep it in his pocket until the spring. Not so!
Eagles facing one of state’s most challenging non-conference schedules
Nobody will accuse Eastern Alamance’s varsity football team of taking things lightly in non-conference play this fall. That’s because the Eagles are playing one of the state’s most demanding schedules - a gauntlet of regional powerhouses who will put EAHS to the test each and every Friday night.
NC Courage player left off roster after refusing to wear Pride jersey on Pride Night
NC Courage player, Jaelene Daniels, left off roster Friday night after refusing to wear Pride jersey on Pride Night.
NC Courage soccer player refuses gay pride jersey, sits out NWSL game
CARY, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina defender Jaelene Daniels sat out the Courage’s National Women’s Soccer League 3-3 tie Friday night against the Washington Spirit after refusing to wear a gay pride jersey. In 2017, Daniels refused a U.S. national team call-up because of a gay pride...
Power outages, minor damage seen after severe storms, tornado warning in central NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Minor damage and power outages were reported after severe thunderstorms and a tornado warning were issued in central North Carolina Sunday afternoon. Most of the severe storms and the tornado warning were north of Raleigh in the counties that border Virginia. But the storms still...
Women’s empowerment expo held at PNC Arena in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Women from the Raleigh area got a chance to talk about their goals – and their successes at an empowerment expo Saturday. It is an annual event put on by Radio One Raleigh – and it is all about making women feel seen and heard and understood.
1021 Ridge Drive, Clayton, Johnston County, NC, 27520
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. IMMACULATE Brick Ranch on Acre Lot w/Inground Pool! No city taxes or HOA! Move in ready & better than new! NEW Roof, HVAC & more! Reclaimed 3/4" pine floors, Cath ceilings w/Wood beams, tile, granite, wood cabinets & masonry F/P. Sparkling inground salt water pool, fenced back yard w/Pool house & half bath. HUGE garage w/Unfin upstairs, 2 screened porches, beautifully landscaped & lots of extras like Temp sensing foundation vents, remote controlled electrical, gutters w/Guards piped to ditch & much MORE!!
742 Crabtree Crossing Parkway, Cary, Wake County, NC, 27513
Copyright © 2022 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Taxes for 742 Crabtree Crossing Pkwy, Cary, NC 27513. The market value for this residential property was estimated at $424,068. In...
Dozens lace up sneakers for second annual Unity Run in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Sunday, runners and walkers in Durham were given three goals: get exercise, make new friends and have fun at the second annual Unity Run. It’s a run/walk hosted by Together We Stand, where participants are encouraged to not just get their steps in, but to also meet strangers.
Citizen Issue Reported: Code Enforcement/Private Property Issue – Sun, 31 Jul 2022 15:02:22 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 31 Jul 2022 15:02:22 -0400: Code Enforcement/Private Property Issue at Address: 409 Flaherty Ave Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. The basketball goal has been set out in the street for at least three weeks and it blocks access to the stop sign. It is creating a traffic hazard when two cars try to pass. This family and their relatives next-door at 405 Flaherty continually put this goal outside impeding traffic.
'I felt betrayed.' 6-year-old left behind on field trip to park by Cary daycare
Cary, N.C. — A Cary mother is outraged after her 6-year-old son was left behind on a field trip by a local daycare. Jessica Button said she's lost all trust with the KinderCare Learning Center on Kilymane Drive staff. Her son, Lucas, was supposed to board a bus on Wednesday at Jack Smith Park.
NC Central University professor accepts new role in the Biden administration
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As a kid, Dr. Henry McKoy had big dreams while he grew up in a rural area of Fayetteville. “I grew up on a dirt road in a house that didn’t have any indoor plumbing,” he said. McKoy said that young kid then...
Part of I-440 closes again as crews repair bridge damage at Western Blvd. in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of Interstate 440 will be closed again Saturday night into Sunday morning as crews continue to work a bridge that was damaged in a crash Friday, police said. A wreck was first reported just after 1:35 p.m. Friday along westbound I-440 at the...
Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Brier Creek Shopping Center closing
Raleigh, N.C. — Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Raleigh's Brier Creek shopping center announced on their Facebook page that they would be permanently closing their doors. "We would like to thank all our customers who supported us for the last 20 years and supported the only Brazilian Charcuterie concept in the Triangle area," their Facebook post said.
PHOTOS: Police rescue donkeys found in Zebulon neighborhood after storms spooked them
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Zebulon Police Department came to the rescue Saturday morning after they say two donkeys escaped their home during Friday night’s storms. “We think these babies got spooked in the storm,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. Police say the two were...
All lanes of I-95 North near Exit 160 at Rocky Mount reopen after crash
All lanes of Interstate 95 near Exit 160 are closed due to a vehicle crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Officials find body of man who exited plane mid-air before emergency landing at North Carolina airport
A small charter plane has made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Friday afternoon.
