Herald’s Cogger recognized for sports coverage

Three Utah helmets that should reappear in 2022
As the Utes prepare for the 2022 season, FanNation AllUtes hopes to see them march into battle with three former helmets from previous years.
ksl.com
Where have Utah millennials moved? Chances are it's close to home
SALT LAKE CITY — Millennials are moving around quite a lot, but it appears they are settling down close to home, according to new findings released this week by the U.S. Census Bureau. The agency, in coordination with researchers at Harvard University, found that about eight out of 10...
Utah company breaks Guinness World Record
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A company based out of Logan, Utah has just broken a Guinness World Record. As of July 29, Schreiber Foods is the new title holder for the largest macaroni and cheese. According to representatives, an official judge from Guinness World Records took part in the celebration outside of the company’s manufacturing […]
kmyu.tv
Utahns head to Wyoming hoping to become billionaires in Mega Millions lottery
EVANSTON, Wyo. (KUTV) — Utahns flocked to Wyoming Friday hoping to become billionaires. The Mega Millions Jackpot is now estimated at $1.28 billion, but you can’t buy tickets in Utah. Discount liquors in Evanston said within half an hour of opening they sold about $1,000 worth of tickets...
Utah Set To Experience Record High Temperatures
In 2022, Utah is expected to see record high temperatures similar to the United Kingdom. Temperatures in Salt Lake City have reached a record high of 107 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). As a result, NSW has issued high heat advisories for certain sections of Utah, including the Wasatch Front. In this situation, Utah residents are warned to prepare for high temperatures. In addition to protective gear, it is suggested that SPF sunscreens and polarized sunglasses be used to guard against the harmful effects of UV radiation.
KSLTV
Flood watch in place for much of central, southern Utah through Friday night
SALT LAKE CITY — A flood watch is in place Friday for a large portion of southern and central Utah, including recreation areas where such conditions have previously been deadly. The watch, placed by the National Weather Service, Salt Lake City office, is in effect until 9 p.m. Friday...
KSLTV
2022 ties record of number of 100 degree days in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Only halfway through 2022, and the year has tied for the record of days reaching over 100 degrees in Salt Lake City. According to the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City, the Salt Lake International Airport reported at 3 p.m. that they crossed the 100 degree mark Sunday.
ksl.com
Group cancels Salt Lake convention over Utah laws on abortion, transgender girls sports
SALT LAKE CITY — A professional medical and research ethics organization has canceled its planned convention in Salt Lake City in response to the Utah Legislature's enactment of a "trigger law" that bans most abortions and its recent passage of legislation that bans transgender girls from competing in high school sports.
kslnewsradio.com
Taking a look at a backyard turned desert garden
OGDEN, Utah — If you’re ready to retire all your grass in the backyard, a desert garden could be just the solution. KSL Greenhouse host Maria Shilaos paid a visit to Michael and Cheryl Ackley’s unique desert garden in Ogden. The garden spans one acre and features...
ABC 4
Red Cross seeks disaster action team volunteers
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) — American Red Cross of Utah staff and Disaster Action Team volunteers responded to multiple fires, helping dozens of displaced residents the past two weeks in cities across Utah, including two fires this past weekend in Magna. Additional Disaster Action Team members are needed to ensure there are always enough trained Red Cross volunteers ready to answer the call when disasters strike.
Herald-Journal
Proposed local canyon fees could have negative effects
A couple weeks ago there was a good article in The Herald Journal by Jackson Wilde discussing the possibility of the Forest Service implementing winter recreation fees at the mouth of Green Canyon. This is one of five parking sites in Cache County where the Forest Service is considering adding fees; the others include Smithfield Canyon, Tony Grove Winter Sports Trailhead, the Sinks winter parking area, and the Murray Farm Trailhead near Wellsville. Fees for the first four of these will only be collected during the winter.
UPDATE: U.S.-89 grass fire under control
CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The grass fire on affecting traffic on U.S.-89 is now under control. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says residents in the area should still use caution. Additionally, this incident has prompted the agency to remind community members to take the necessary fire sense precautions, including to remember to check vehicles for […]
GoFundMe: Utah woman now a widow days after wedding anniversary
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – A GoFundMe has been created after one tragic car crash left a Bountiful woman a widow and put her three daughters in the hospital. Trooper Bishop with the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) told ABC4 that Dave Barnett was killed on July 27 at 6:10 p.m. while traveling westbound on Interstate-70 near […]
Utah man trying to reconnect with girls who saved him and his son from drowning
What was supposed to be a fun day in the sun this weekend turned into a terrifying ordeal for a Utah man and his six-year-old son.
kslnewsradio.com
Weber Fire District responds to vehicle fire in Trappers Loop in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Weber Fire District responded to a vehicle fire Sunday afternoon. According to a post to the fire district’s Facebook, the vehicle fire broke out on Trappers Loop in Weber County. “Crews worked quickly to achieve fire control before the flames could spread into the...
SGPD: Rollover off of Bluff St. I-15 affecting traffic
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The St. George Police Department (SGPD) is investigating a rollover crash Friday morning on I-15. At this time, SGPD says the traffic signal is out at Bluff Street and Southbound Interstate-15 and stop signs have been put in place to manage the intersection until the traffic control box is repaired. […]
utahstories.com
Priced Out of the Rental Market Utah: Single Homeless Mother Explains Difficulty of Current Housing Crisis
The current rental market is pricing people out who are ending up on the streets. Downtown Salt Lake City homeless camp at 700 West 200 South: Kevin and Brooke are trying to stay hydrated and cool despite the 105-degree record-breaking heat. Both were gainfully employed when they found themselves priced...
capcity.news
68-year-old Utah woman dies, one injured after minivan crashes with semi in western Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — One person died and another person was injured after a minivan- and semi-involved crash on Friday, July 22 near Cokeville in western Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The person who died has been identified as Salt Lake City, Utah, resident Debra Sandack, 68, WHP...
kjzz.com
'Petflation' creating tough situations for those buying food for families, animals
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Increases in the cost of pet food have nearly caught-up with hikes in the price of human food and that's raising concerns for pets and their families. People who might be struggling to pay for groceries during high inflation, might have to make tough...
