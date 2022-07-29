State announces plan for $760 million in opioid settlement money

This week on CapitolView, we review the takeaways from the finalized sale of the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago and look at battles within both the Democratic Party of Illinois and the Illinois Republican Party. Join Host Jennifer Fuller and guests Jason Piscia, Director of the Public Affairs Reporting Program at the University of Illinois-Springfield and Kent Redfield, Emeritus Political Science Professor at UIS as they discuss and analyze this week’s news.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO