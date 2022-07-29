State announces plan for $760 million in opioid settlement money

news.wsiu.org
In post-Madigan power vacuum, Illinois Democrats settle once more into détente ahead of midterm election
An internal power squabble within Illinois’ Democratic Party leadership, which briefly turned public — and ugly — had already resolved nearly 24 hours before Saturday’s meeting to elect a new chair to lead the state party for the next four years. But the fight hung over...
State Week: A behind the scenes battle for Democratic leadership in Illinois
The Democratic Party of Illinois will likely have a new chair after this weekend. Congresswoman Robin Kelly has the job. But many, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker, want a change. They point to restrictions on Kelly, a federal officeholder, when it comes to raising money. Pritzker is backing State Representative Lisa Hernandez.
Fri, July 29 at 7:30pm – CapitolView
This week on CapitolView, we review the takeaways from the finalized sale of the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago and look at battles within both the Democratic Party of Illinois and the Illinois Republican Party. Join Host Jennifer Fuller and guests Jason Piscia, Director of the Public Affairs Reporting Program at the University of Illinois-Springfield and Kent Redfield, Emeritus Political Science Professor at UIS as they discuss and analyze this week’s news.
Lottery sales increase ahead of Mega Millions drawing
More people are buying lottery tickets in advance of tonight's Mega Millions drawing. The jackpot is now at 1.28 billion dollars, the third largest prize in history. Illinois officials say they've seen an increase in sales across the state as the drawing approaches. The profits from Illinois lottery sales go to fund education, and this will provide a boost to funding for the common school fund.
Southern Illinois youth recognized in state photo contest
The state recognized two young photographers from southern Illinois in a statewide photo contest. Adison Oxford of Galconda and Alec Shields of Carbondale were among the winners of the Illinois Cream of the Crop photo contest, which invites young people to share photos showing their vision of agriculture in the state..
