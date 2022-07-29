www.cbssports.com
MLB trade deadline rumors: Soto sweepstakes down to four teams; Yankees, Cardinals seeking rotation upgrades
The Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline is mere days away, and teams are no doubt laying the foundation for any number of notable swaps. Others, meantime, are trying to figure out whether they're going to buy, sell, or hold as we work our way toward Tuesday. All of that means a daily dose of trade buzz, and we're here to round up Friday's.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox bring back infielder on minor league deal
The Boston Red Sox reportedly made another move to fill out the Triple-A Worcester roster on Friday. Infielder Jose Peraza was signed to a minor league contract, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo. The 28-year-old played in 34 games for the Red Sox during the 2020 season. Peraza joins outfielders Abraham...
NBC Sports
Tomase: We know Red Sox are out on Soto and Ohtani, and that's sad
The news should've hit like twin thunderbolts. Instead, it floated by with all the urgency of a wispy cirrus. This month, the two most original stars in baseball effectively hit the trade market. First, the Washington Nationals gave up trying to sign Ted-Williams-in-the-making Juan Soto after he rejected a $440 million extension. Then the Angels made it known they'll listen on two-way defending MVP Shohei Ohtani, who could very well add a Cy Young Award to his mantel this fall.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Trevor Story: Getting second opinion
Story (hand) will get a second opinion on his injury in the coming days, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. The Red Sox don't think Story is dealing with any structural issues in his right hand, but he's still feeling discomfort and will be further evaluated as a result. The 29-year-old has been on the injured list since mid-July, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Chris Martin: Traded to Dodgers
Martin was traded from the Cubs to the Dodgers on Saturday in exchange for Zach McKinstry, Buster Olney of ESPN reports. Martin joined the Cubs on a one-year deal during the offseason but will provide bullpen assistance for the Dodgers over the second half of the year. The right-hander has struggled over his last five outings, recording a 9.00 ERA and 2.00 WHIP in five innings. However, he's logged a 3.29 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 13.2 innings since June 17 and will attempt to rediscover his success with his new team. Martin picked up six holds with the Cubs to begin the season but is likely to serve mainly as a middle reliever for the Dodgers.
CBS Sports
Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Throws seven shutout innings
Odorizzi allowed two hits and two walks while striking out eight in seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Sunday. Odorizzi left his last start after developing a blister and yielding six runs in five innings versus the Athletics. He responded with a stellar start, his second of at least seven frames with no runs allowed in five July outings. The right-hander was denied the win when Jesse Winker took Ryne Stanek deep for a game-tying home run in the eighth. Odorizzi now has a 3.75 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 46:17 K:BB in 60 innings across 12 starts this year. He's lined up for a road start in Cleveland next weekend.
CBS Sports
Royals' Kris Bubic: Quality start against Yankees
Bubic didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 11-5 loss to the Yankees, giving up three runs on four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six. Homers by Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge accounted for all the damage off Bubic, but he still delivered his third straight quality start and fourth in his last eight outings. The southpaw's numbers on the season remain rough, but since rejoining the Royals' rotation at the beginning of June, Bubic has a 3.84 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 51:28 K:BB through 61 innings.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Mark Appel: Recalled by Phillies
Appel was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday. Appel has made four relief appearances for the Phillies this year, posting a 1.29 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in seven innings. The right-hander was sent down July 16 but will rejoin the major-league roster as a multi-inning relief option after Kyle Gibson (personal) was placed on the bereavement list Saturday.
CBS Sports
Rockies' C.J. Cron: Steps out of lineup Sunday
Cron is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Cron started 13 straight games since missing two contests with a wrist injury in mid-July, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Connor Joe will shift to first base while Sam Hilliard enters the lineup and plays the outfield.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Slugs yet another homer
Judge went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run and two walks in Saturday's 8-2 win over Kansas City. Judge continued his season-long power fest with a two-run shot to right field in the second inning. The slugger has gone deep in each of his past three games and in seven of 10 contests since the All-Star break. Judge is slashing an eye-popping .436/.532/1.179 over that stretch with nine homers, 21 RBI, two stolen bases and a 7:13 BB:K. He's up to 42 home runs on the season and is on pace to obliterate his career-high mark of 52, which he set in his first full major-league campaign.
CBS Sports
Royals' Salvador Perez: Back from injured list
Perez (thumb) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday. Perez was given an eight-week recovery timeline after undergoing surgery to repair the UCL in his left thumb June 24, but he'll instead rejoin the active roster after spending only five weeks on the IL. The 32-year-old appeared in three games during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha this week, and he apparently showed enough to gain full clearance. Perez will bat third as the designated hitter in his first game back with the Royals.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Playing time drops
Sanchez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. The 24-year-old has operated as Miami's starting center fielder all season, but J.J. Bleday is making his sixth straight start in center Friday. Sanchez has an .838 OPS through the first seven games of the second half, but overall he's struggled this season with a .207/.272/.396 slash line. He should continue to see some playing time in left field -- especially while Jorge Soler (back) and Jon Berti (groin) are on the IL -- though it appears Sanchez's time as an everyday starter is now in the rearview mirror, at least for the time being.
Meet the kids of Boston Red Sox legends who now play for the same baseball team
The sons of Boston Red Sox legends Manny Ramirez, Pedro Martinez, Keith Foulke and David Ortiz all now play for the same summer league baseball team. Their home field is just 25 miles south of Boston’s Fenway Park. Dana Jacobson speaks to the four players.
CBS Sports
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Not starting Friday
Kirilloff is out of the lineup for Friday's game at San Diego. Kirilloff is 0-for-8 with three strikeouts since the end of his nine-game hit streak earlier this week, and he'll head to the bench Friday with southpaw Blake Snell pitching for the Friars. Kyle Garlick will take over in left field for Minnesota.
Yardbarker
Red Sox lose Phillips Valdez on waivers to Mariners
The Red Sox lost reliever Phillips Valdez on waivers to the Mariners over the weekend. Seattle claimed Valdez on Friday and promptly optioned him to its Triple-A affiliate in Tacoma, Wash. Boston had designated Valdez for assignment three days prior in order to create space for Josh Winckowski, who did...
CBS Sports
Rockies' Daniel Bard: Converts 22nd save
Bard allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers. Fresh off of signing a two-year contract extension earlier Saturday, Bard was able to close out the dangerous Dodgers with little trouble. This was his sixth save in his last eight appearances, a span in which he's surrendered only three hits and three walks with six strikeouts in eight scoreless innings. The Rockies' closer owns a 1.86 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 44:19 K:BB while converting 22 of 24 save chances this year, and he likely would have fetched a strong return in a trade had he not signed a new deal.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Luis Castillo: Making team debut Wednesday
Castillo will start Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. Castillo was dealt from the Reds to the Mariners on Friday in a blockbuster deal, and he'll face a tough matchup at Yankee Stadium during his first start with his new team. The right-hander recorded quality starts in his final five appearances with the Reds, posting a 1.59 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 34 innings during that time.
Report: Red Sox willing to trade top players ahead of deadline
The Boston Red Sox’s season has not gone as well as they hoped, so they seem to be ready to be sellers at the trade deadline. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported on Saturday that Boston is now listening to trade calls about some of their players. Heyman says that J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi and Christian Vazquez are players they are willing to trade.
CBS Sports
Padres' Taylor Rogers: Out as closer
Rogers will get "a little bit of a break" from closing, per manager Bob Melvin, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. "Our best team is with him closing," Melvin added. The Rays will go with a closer-by-committee approach to the ninth inning for now in hopes of allowing Rogers to right the ship in lower-leverage situations. He has given up 11 earned runs while going 6-for-10 on save opportunities over his last 11.1 innings. Luis Garcia and Adrian Morejon seem like possible fill-in options for saves in the short term.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Starts second straight game
Arroyo will start at third base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Brewers, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. Arroyo returned from the 10-day injured list to start at second base in Saturday's 9-4 loss, going 3-for-4 with a triple and a run scored. He'll be in the starting nine again for a second straight day at a different position, but it's worth noting that the Brewers brought left-handed pitchers to the hill for both of the final two games of the series. Even so, Arroyo could still have a path to a regular spot in the infield against right-handed pitching for the foreseeable future, as top second baseman Trevor Story (wrist) will miss at least two more weeks while he recovers from a hairline fracture.
