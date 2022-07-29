Sanchez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. The 24-year-old has operated as Miami's starting center fielder all season, but J.J. Bleday is making his sixth straight start in center Friday. Sanchez has an .838 OPS through the first seven games of the second half, but overall he's struggled this season with a .207/.272/.396 slash line. He should continue to see some playing time in left field -- especially while Jorge Soler (back) and Jon Berti (groin) are on the IL -- though it appears Sanchez's time as an everyday starter is now in the rearview mirror, at least for the time being.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO