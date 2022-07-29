www.cbssports.com
MLB trade deadline rumors: Soto sweepstakes down to four teams; Yankees, Cardinals seeking rotation upgrades
The Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline is mere days away, and teams are no doubt laying the foundation for any number of notable swaps. Others, meantime, are trying to figure out whether they're going to buy, sell, or hold as we work our way toward Tuesday. All of that means a daily dose of trade buzz, and we're here to round up Friday's.
Report: Astros, Rays Discuss Choi, Urquidy Swap
According to Patrick Creighton of ESPN 97.5 Houston, the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays have conducted trade talks over a variety of players. Foremost among them are Ji-Man Choi and José Urquidy. In need of a first baseman, the Astros have shown a willingness to trade one of...
Correa's bomb lifts Twins over Padres
Carlos Correa hit a two-run bomb and the Minnesota Twins snapped a three-game losing streak with a 7-4 victory over the San Diego Padres on Saturday evening. The Padres got on the board first with a Manny Machado home run in the third inning but Byron Buxton answered, launching his 26th bomb of the year in the fourth inning to tie the game.
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Ryan Jensen injury: Five options for the Buccaneers to replace their center, headlined by Robert Hainsey
It unfortunately did not take us long to see the first serious injury of the 2022 training camp season, as Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen went down with a scary knee injury on Thursday. While nothing is official just yet, NFL Network reports that the fear is that he suffered a season-ending injury.
Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Remains out of lineup
Baddoo is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays. Baddoo started Friday's game but will now be on the bench for a second consecutive contest, with the Tigers using Robbie Grossman, Riley Greene and Victor Reyes in the outfield from left to right. Baddoo clearly looks like a reserve outfielder at this point, though his fortunes could change if Detroit decides to trade the veteran Grossman before Tuesday's deadline.
Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Throws seven shutout innings
Odorizzi allowed two hits and two walks while striking out eight in seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Sunday. Odorizzi left his last start after developing a blister and yielding six runs in five innings versus the Athletics. He responded with a stellar start, his second of at least seven frames with no runs allowed in five July outings. The right-hander was denied the win when Jesse Winker took Ryne Stanek deep for a game-tying home run in the eighth. Odorizzi now has a 3.75 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 46:17 K:BB in 60 innings across 12 starts this year. He's lined up for a road start in Cleveland next weekend.
Red Sox's Trevor Story: Getting second opinion
Story (hand) will get a second opinion on his injury in the coming days, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. The Red Sox don't think Story is dealing with any structural issues in his right hand, but he's still feeling discomfort and will be further evaluated as a result. The 29-year-old has been on the injured list since mid-July, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action.
Giants' Thairo Estrada: Likely headed for injured list
Estrada will likely be placed on the 7-day injured list after being hit in the head by a pitch in Saturday's game against the Cubs, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Estrada didn't lose consciousness and was able to leave the field under his own power with the...
Phillies' Mark Appel: Recalled by Phillies
Appel was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday. Appel has made four relief appearances for the Phillies this year, posting a 1.29 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in seven innings. The right-hander was sent down July 16 but will rejoin the major-league roster as a multi-inning relief option after Kyle Gibson (personal) was placed on the bereavement list Saturday.
Report: Astros Lefty Blake Taylor Begins Throwing
After being placed on the 15-day injured list June 4 with left elbow discomfort, Blake Taylor's return to the Houston Astros' bullpen didn't seem to be anytime soon following his transfer to the 60-day on July 1. Taylor started throwing Thursday at the Astros' spring training complex in West Palm...
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Playing time drops
Sanchez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. The 24-year-old has operated as Miami's starting center fielder all season, but J.J. Bleday is making his sixth straight start in center Friday. Sanchez has an .838 OPS through the first seven games of the second half, but overall he's struggled this season with a .207/.272/.396 slash line. He should continue to see some playing time in left field -- especially while Jorge Soler (back) and Jon Berti (groin) are on the IL -- though it appears Sanchez's time as an everyday starter is now in the rearview mirror, at least for the time being.
Royals' Salvador Perez: Back from injured list
Perez (thumb) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday. Perez was given an eight-week recovery timeline after undergoing surgery to repair the UCL in his left thumb June 24, but he'll instead rejoin the active roster after spending only five weeks on the IL. The 32-year-old appeared in three games during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha this week, and he apparently showed enough to gain full clearance. Perez will bat third as the designated hitter in his first game back with the Royals.
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Slugs yet another homer
Judge went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run and two walks in Saturday's 8-2 win over Kansas City. Judge continued his season-long power fest with a two-run shot to right field in the second inning. The slugger has gone deep in each of his past three games and in seven of 10 contests since the All-Star break. Judge is slashing an eye-popping .436/.532/1.179 over that stretch with nine homers, 21 RBI, two stolen bases and a 7:13 BB:K. He's up to 42 home runs on the season and is on pace to obliterate his career-high mark of 52, which he set in his first full major-league campaign.
Rockies' C.J. Cron: Steps out of lineup Sunday
Cron is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Cron started 13 straight games since missing two contests with a wrist injury in mid-July, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Connor Joe will shift to first base while Sam Hilliard enters the lineup and plays the outfield.
Jets' Zach Wilson: Inconsistent start to camp
Wilson has been up and down early in training camp, Andy Vasquez of NJ.com reports. Wilson completed 10 of 13 passes during 11-on-11 drills, but he threw two interceptions to go with his trio of touchdown passes in the session. Two of the three touchdowns were caught by Corey Davis, and the third went to rookie first-round pick Garrett Wilson. Interceptions were an issue for Wilson early in his rookie season, but he didn't throw one over his final five starts after tossing 11 in his first eight. Taking care of the football will be a key part of Wilson's development in his second NFL season.
Mariners' Luis Castillo: Making team debut Wednesday
Castillo will start Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. Castillo was dealt from the Reds to the Mariners on Friday in a blockbuster deal, and he'll face a tough matchup at Yankee Stadium during his first start with his new team. The right-hander recorded quality starts in his final five appearances with the Reds, posting a 1.59 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 34 innings during that time.
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Not starting Friday
Kirilloff is out of the lineup for Friday's game at San Diego. Kirilloff is 0-for-8 with three strikeouts since the end of his nine-game hit streak earlier this week, and he'll head to the bench Friday with southpaw Blake Snell pitching for the Friars. Kyle Garlick will take over in left field for Minnesota.
Giants' Thairo Estrada: Exits after being hit in helmet
Estrada exited Saturday's game against the Cubs after being hit by a pitch in the helmet, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Estrada stayed down momentarily but was able to walk off the field accompanied by trainers. There are no further details currently available. Jason Vosler entered the game as a pinch runner in Estrada's place.
Cubs' Mark Leiter: Recalled by Cubs
Leiter was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday. Leiter was sent to the minors in mid-July but will rejoin the Cubs' bullpen after Chris Martin was traded to the Dodgers on Saturday. Over 14 appearances (four starts) in the majors this year, Leiter has posted a 5.35 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 38.2 innings.
