The Park Lofts in North Kansas City, Missouri used to be the Sears, Roebuck & Company Warehouse that opened in 1913CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
Training camp Sunday scares: Week one.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Armour Theatre Building in North Kansas City, Missouri was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2008CJ Coombs
Who will be the next Patrick Mahomes?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Re-Visiting the Orlando Brown Situation:Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
MLB trade deadline rumors: Soto sweepstakes down to four teams; Yankees, Cardinals seeking rotation upgrades
The Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline is mere days away, and teams are no doubt laying the foundation for any number of notable swaps. Others, meantime, are trying to figure out whether they're going to buy, sell, or hold as we work our way toward Tuesday. All of that means a daily dose of trade buzz, and we're here to round up Friday's.
MLB・
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Dealt to Philadelphia
Sosa was traded from the Cardinals to the Phillies on Saturday in exchange for JoJo Romero, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Sosa spent the first four seasons of his major-league career in St. Louis but will get a change of scenery after he slashed .189/.244/.270 with 17 runs, eight RBI and three steals over 53 games to begin the year. The 26-year-old saw inconsistent playing time with the Cardinals over the first half of the season and will likely serve as infield depth for his new team.
Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Remains out of lineup
Baddoo is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays. Baddoo started Friday's game but will now be on the bench for a second consecutive contest, with the Tigers using Robbie Grossman, Riley Greene and Victor Reyes in the outfield from left to right. Baddoo clearly looks like a reserve outfielder at this point, though his fortunes could change if Detroit decides to trade the veteran Grossman before Tuesday's deadline.
Dodgers News: Watch Diego Cartaya Launch 2 Monster Home Runs in Minor League Game
The Dodgers found a gem when they signed catcher Diego Cartaya out of Venezuela back in 2018. Only 16 years old at the time, Cartaya was projected to be one of baseball’s best future catchers. Fast forward a few years, and boy, were those projections accurate. While he missed...
Giants' Thairo Estrada: Likely headed for injured list
Estrada will likely be placed on the 7-day injured list after being hit in the head by a pitch in Saturday's game against the Cubs, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Estrada didn't lose consciousness and was able to leave the field under his own power with the...
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Playing time drops
Sanchez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. The 24-year-old has operated as Miami's starting center fielder all season, but J.J. Bleday is making his sixth straight start in center Friday. Sanchez has an .838 OPS through the first seven games of the second half, but overall he's struggled this season with a .207/.272/.396 slash line. He should continue to see some playing time in left field -- especially while Jorge Soler (back) and Jon Berti (groin) are on the IL -- though it appears Sanchez's time as an everyday starter is now in the rearview mirror, at least for the time being.
San Diego Padres have made a run at Shohei Ohtani
We’re less than 48 hours away from the MLB’s trade deadline passing, and several big names remain on the block.
Phillies' Mark Appel: Recalled by Phillies
Appel was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday. Appel has made four relief appearances for the Phillies this year, posting a 1.29 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in seven innings. The right-hander was sent down July 16 but will rejoin the major-league roster as a multi-inning relief option after Kyle Gibson (personal) was placed on the bereavement list Saturday.
Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Throws seven shutout innings
Odorizzi allowed two hits and two walks while striking out eight in seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Sunday. Odorizzi left his last start after developing a blister and yielding six runs in five innings versus the Athletics. He responded with a stellar start, his second of at least seven frames with no runs allowed in five July outings. The right-hander was denied the win when Jesse Winker took Ryne Stanek deep for a game-tying home run in the eighth. Odorizzi now has a 3.75 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 46:17 K:BB in 60 innings across 12 starts this year. He's lined up for a road start in Cleveland next weekend.
Dodgers at Rockies: Lineups, Pregame Matchup and More for July 31
After a tough loss last night with Kershaw on the mound – the Dodgers will look to win the series outright today in Colorado. LA will be looking to grab an NL best 68th win of the season. 2022 All-star Tony Gonsolin will take the hill for the Dodgers....
Dodgers' Chris Martin: Traded to Dodgers
Martin was traded from the Cubs to the Dodgers on Saturday in exchange for Zach McKinstry, Buster Olney of ESPN reports. Martin joined the Cubs on a one-year deal during the offseason but will provide bullpen assistance for the Dodgers over the second half of the year. The right-hander has struggled over his last five outings, recording a 9.00 ERA and 2.00 WHIP in five innings. However, he's logged a 3.29 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 13.2 innings since June 17 and will attempt to rediscover his success with his new team. Martin picked up six holds with the Cubs to begin the season but is likely to serve mainly as a middle reliever for the Dodgers.
Rockies' C.J. Cron: Steps out of lineup Sunday
Cron is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Cron started 13 straight games since missing two contests with a wrist injury in mid-July, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Connor Joe will shift to first base while Sam Hilliard enters the lineup and plays the outfield.
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Not starting Friday
Kirilloff is out of the lineup for Friday's game at San Diego. Kirilloff is 0-for-8 with three strikeouts since the end of his nine-game hit streak earlier this week, and he'll head to the bench Friday with southpaw Blake Snell pitching for the Friars. Kyle Garlick will take over in left field for Minnesota.
Red Sox's Trevor Story: Getting second opinion
Story (hand) will get a second opinion on his injury in the coming days, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. The Red Sox don't think Story is dealing with any structural issues in his right hand, but he's still feeling discomfort and will be further evaluated as a result. The 29-year-old has been on the injured list since mid-July, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action.
Royals' Bobby Witt: Injury not believed to be serious
Witt (hand) isn't believed to be dealing with a significant injury after leaving Sunday's game against the Yankees, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Witt was hit on his right hand in the top of the ninth inning and immediately replaced by a pinch runner, but he said that he was fine following his departure. The Royals didn't send him for X-rays, so he should be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's game against the White Sox.
Padres' Taylor Rogers: Out as closer
Rogers will get "a little bit of a break" from closing, per manager Bob Melvin, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. "Our best team is with him closing," Melvin added. The Rays will go with a closer-by-committee approach to the ninth inning for now in hopes of allowing Rogers to right the ship in lower-leverage situations. He has given up 11 earned runs while going 6-for-10 on save opportunities over his last 11.1 innings. Luis Garcia and Adrian Morejon seem like possible fill-in options for saves in the short term.
Rockies' Daniel Bard: Converts 22nd save
Bard allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers. Fresh off of signing a two-year contract extension earlier Saturday, Bard was able to close out the dangerous Dodgers with little trouble. This was his sixth save in his last eight appearances, a span in which he's surrendered only three hits and three walks with six strikeouts in eight scoreless innings. The Rockies' closer owns a 1.86 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 44:19 K:BB while converting 22 of 24 save chances this year, and he likely would have fetched a strong return in a trade had he not signed a new deal.
Mariners' Luis Castillo: Making team debut Wednesday
Castillo will start Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. Castillo was dealt from the Reds to the Mariners on Friday in a blockbuster deal, and he'll face a tough matchup at Yankee Stadium during his first start with his new team. The right-hander recorded quality starts in his final five appearances with the Reds, posting a 1.59 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 34 innings during that time.
Cubs' Mark Leiter: Recalled by Cubs
Leiter was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday. Leiter was sent to the minors in mid-July but will rejoin the Cubs' bullpen after Chris Martin was traded to the Dodgers on Saturday. Over 14 appearances (four starts) in the majors this year, Leiter has posted a 5.35 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 38.2 innings.
Cubs' Alfonso Rivas: Sent to minors
The Cubs optioned Rivas to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. He'll surrender his spot on the 26-man active roster to utility man Zach McKinstry, whom the Cubs acquired from the Dodgers on Saturday. Rivas had been serving as the Cubs' primary starting first baseman against right-handed pitching since the middle of June, but he's turned in an unremarkable .232/.313/.316 slash line across 201 plate appearances with the big club. His demotion should pave the way for Frank Schwindel to see most of the reps at the position.
