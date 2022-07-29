ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 monkeypox cases now reported in Stanislaus County

By Cecilio Padilla
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
STANISLAUS COUNTY – A second case of monkeypox has now been confirmed in Stanislaus County.

Local public health officials announced the new confirmed case on Friday. It comes after another case was found in the county earlier in July.

Cases of monkeypox continue to increase in Northern California as well as across the country.

In nearby Sacramento County, there have been 43 either confirmed or suspected monkeypox cases as of Friday.

According to the California Department of Public Health, there are now a total of 786 cases statewide - with 11 of those people being hospitalized.

More than 4,907 cases have been reported across the US.

There have been no reported deaths in the US from the disease, which spreads mainly through skin-to-skin contact.

