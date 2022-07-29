Unexpecting metro Atlanta teachers surprised just days before new school year

www.cbs46.com
Chantaye McLaughlin launches campaign to find Georgia's missing childrenThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
When Slump Ends, Ronald Acuña May Lead Braves To NL East CrownIBWAAAtlanta, GA
3 great steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Fun in FoCo: Concerts, theater, a fun way to cool off highlight Top 10 things to do this weekendJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Could the next Mega Millions winner be from Forsyth County?Kimberly BondForsyth County, GA
CBS 46
Students, parents across metro Atlanta prepare for upcoming school year
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several school districts begin classes on Monday, including Atlanta Public Schools, Cobb County schools and Gwinnett County Schools. Ahead of the first day, various events were held across metro Atlanta to help families with school supplies. One parent, Miriam, who has three students at Atlanta Public...
fox5atlanta.com
Back-to-school giveaways support metro-Atlanta students
ATLANTA - Metro Atlanta students are heading back to school and families are making last-minute preparations for the new school year. There are several events helping families get all the supplies they need: Backpacks, pens, paper, and folders. On Sunday, a giveaway on Northside Drive supports Atlanta Public Schools students...
HAPPENING NOW: Thousands of students in 12 north Georgia districts head back to school
Students in a dozen school districts are heading back to the classroom on Monday morning. Monday is the first day of school for thousands of students in Atlanta Public Schools, Cobb, Cherokee, Fannin, Greene, Lumpkin, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Paulding, Pickens and Rockdale counties. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Back 2 School: New Forsyth elementary school to open with security in mind
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — Forsyth County is re-imagining how they do school. The district is putting millions of dollars towards enhancing safety for students in the wake of school shootings across the country. Channel 2’s Justin Carter was at New Hope Elementary in Cumming on Thursday. The school, which...
CBS 46
Back-to-school events in metro Atlanta offer hundreds of families relief amid rising inflation costs
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds of students across the metro Atlanta area are now stocked up on school supplies for Monday’s first day of classes. Several groups and organizations are holding events in the coming weeks that in some cases offer free school supplies to help give you a lift as you get your student prepared to go back to school.
CBS 46
Hundreds of families provided with school supplies at Back-To-School Bash
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Public School students and teachers head back to the classroom on Monday and the district wants to make sure kids and their parents are ready for anything this fall through a Back-To-School Bash. Hundreds of families visited the Georgia World Congress Center to get free...
Thousands of families gather for APS Back-to-School bash at Georgia World Congress Center
ATLANTA — It’s back to class on Monday for the state’s largest school district. On Saturday, Atlanta Public Schools lined up in big numbers to take part in the district’s largest Back-to-School Bash. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 partnered...
CBS 46
Dozens of families provided school supplies at MiAsia Symone’s backpack drive
UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) - With the school year just around the corner, several back-to-school drives and events have taken place in the metro Atlanta area this weekend. Dozens of families received back-to-school supplies at the back-to-school backpack drive and block party hosted by prominent Streetz 94.5 FM radio personality MiAsia Symone and the BMW of South Atlanta on Sunday.
CBS 46
Georgia teachers get Back-to-School Supplement to offset school costs
MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) - Parents, it’s time to send your students back to school. On Friday, Governor Brian Kemp kicked off the new school year in Henry County. During his visit, he announced a new reward, the “Back to School Supply Supplement for Teachers,” which gives a $125 supplement to help all public school teachers statewide cover some of their expenses.
Gov. Kemp says teachers could receive money for supplies for upcoming school year
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp visited teachers at Ola High School in Henry County to kick off the new school year and announce a statewide back-to-school supply supplement. On Friday, the governor visited the school to share his well wishes as teachers...
CBS 46
Fulton County holds Back-To-School Bash
City of Whiteville receives grant money to help improve drones’ capabilities. City of Whiteville receives grant money to help improve drones’ capabilities. Happy Birthday from NBC15 and the Wilderness Resort!. Some Lubbock women feeling more confident after Women’s Self Defense Class. Updated: 56 minutes ago. Sunday morning...
DeKalb mother provides foundation of opportunities for high school graduates of single-parent homes
At a recent fundraiser held at a banquet hall in Pine Lake, Georgia, Allision Whiteside rose from her table and approached the podium to applause and cheers. Grateful for the reception of the audience, Whiteside thanked her guests for their warm response. She made sure to signal most of her attention towards praising the table of eventgoers seated on her left-hand side.
Governor Kemp announces grants for Georgia teachers
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp announced additional funding for teachers across the state Friday. The state will give all full-time teachers $125 to buy classroom supplies. The money is part of Georgia's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund. Previously, the money had been used to help students with...
thecitymenus.com
Coweta School Lunch Information for The 2022-23 School Year
Coweta County schools will begin the new school year with regular school breakfasts and lunches for students. “I am excited about starting a new school year again, and returning to a normal school year that feels fresh and free and exciting,” Said Robin Goad, Coweta’s new School Nutrition Coordinator for the system.
CBS 46
Tybee Island expecting crowds the weekend before many return to school
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - For many people, this weekend is their last weekend of summer break and what better way to enjoy it than to be out on a beach. “We wanted to come down here and kind of soak it up. This is a great area to come to and have family time,” said Chris Richards, who is visiting from Atlanta.
douglasnow.com
Kaitlyn Tanner named Miss Georgia Teen Volunteer
Kaitlyn Tanner, 16, has been named Miss Georgia Teen Volunteer at the Miss Georgia Volunteer pageant this past weekend in Atlanta. The pageant is held annually to "empower young women" while giving them scholarship opportunities in the pageantry world. Kaitlyn, adopted by her family at birth, has advocated for adoption...
CBS 46
Barbershop provides free haircuts to help kids ‘look better and perform better’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With many back-to-school events happening in and around the metro Atlanta area, including a backpack drive in Union City, a Metropolitan Parkway barbershop provided school-aged children with school supplies and free haircuts. Many children lined up for the Atlanta City Gear “Cuts for Kids” event Sunday...
CBS 46
Georgia teen spreading message of unity through plant shop on wheels
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia teenager turned to plants to help her through the pandemic. Now, she has turned her passion into a business, a platform and found her own community along the way. In a pandemic world, when life went virtual, 15-year-old Azlin Dowling reached for something she...
CBS 46
Nuisance property ordinance vote could impact Atlanta nightlife businesses
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Monday, Atlanta city leaders are expected to meet with business owners to discuss a proposed ordinance that could potentially shut down businesses that have seen repeated gun violence. If this ordinance is passed, the city would have the authority to close establishments with two or...
CBS 46
Smaller Mega Millions prizes claimed at several metro Atlanta businesses
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - While one lucky ticket in Illinois claimed the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday, officials say the education system benefited and several smaller prize winners in metro Atlanta were recorded, including in Lithonia, Marietta, Stone Mountain and Tucker. According to Georgia Lottery officials, since the jackpot...
