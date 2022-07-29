Unexpecting metro Atlanta teachers surprised just days before new school year

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - For many people, this weekend is their last weekend of summer break and what better way to enjoy it than to be out on a beach. “We wanted to come down here and kind of soak it up. This is a great area to come to and have family time,” said Chris Richards, who is visiting from Atlanta.

TYBEE ISLAND, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO