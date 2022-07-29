ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucker, GA

Unexpecting metro Atlanta teachers surprised just days before new school year

By Catherine Catoura, Gurvir Dhindsa
CBS 46
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cbs46.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 46

Students, parents across metro Atlanta prepare for upcoming school year

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several school districts begin classes on Monday, including Atlanta Public Schools, Cobb County schools and Gwinnett County Schools. Ahead of the first day, various events were held across metro Atlanta to help families with school supplies. One parent, Miriam, who has three students at Atlanta Public...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Back-to-school giveaways support metro-Atlanta students

ATLANTA - Metro Atlanta students are heading back to school and families are making last-minute preparations for the new school year. There are several events helping families get all the supplies they need: Backpacks, pens, paper, and folders. On Sunday, a giveaway on Northside Drive supports Atlanta Public Schools students...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
City
Tucker, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
CBS 46

Hundreds of families provided with school supplies at Back-To-School Bash

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Public School students and teachers head back to the classroom on Monday and the district wants to make sure kids and their parents are ready for anything this fall through a Back-To-School Bash. Hundreds of families visited the Georgia World Congress Center to get free...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Dozens of families provided school supplies at MiAsia Symone’s backpack drive

UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) - With the school year just around the corner, several back-to-school drives and events have taken place in the metro Atlanta area this weekend. Dozens of families received back-to-school supplies at the back-to-school backpack drive and block party hosted by prominent Streetz 94.5 FM radio personality MiAsia Symone and the BMW of South Atlanta on Sunday.
UNION CITY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Atlanta#High School#School Supplies#Cbs46
CBS 46

Georgia teachers get Back-to-School Supplement to offset school costs

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) - Parents, it’s time to send your students back to school. On Friday, Governor Brian Kemp kicked off the new school year in Henry County. During his visit, he announced a new reward, the “Back to School Supply Supplement for Teachers,” which gives a $125 supplement to help all public school teachers statewide cover some of their expenses.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Fulton County holds Back-To-School Bash

City of Whiteville receives grant money to help improve drones’ capabilities. City of Whiteville receives grant money to help improve drones’ capabilities. Happy Birthday from NBC15 and the Wilderness Resort!. Some Lubbock women feeling more confident after Women’s Self Defense Class. Updated: 56 minutes ago. Sunday morning...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WABE

DeKalb mother provides foundation of opportunities for high school graduates of single-parent homes

At a recent fundraiser held at a banquet hall in Pine Lake, Georgia, Allision Whiteside rose from her table and approached the podium to applause and cheers. Grateful for the reception of the audience, Whiteside thanked her guests for their warm response. She made sure to signal most of her attention towards praising the table of eventgoers seated on her left-hand side.
PINE LAKE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
11Alive

Governor Kemp announces grants for Georgia teachers

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp announced additional funding for teachers across the state Friday. The state will give all full-time teachers $125 to buy classroom supplies. The money is part of Georgia's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund. Previously, the money had been used to help students with...
GEORGIA STATE
thecitymenus.com

Coweta School Lunch Information for The 2022-23 School Year

Coweta County schools will begin the new school year with regular school breakfasts and lunches for students. “I am excited about starting a new school year again, and returning to a normal school year that feels fresh and free and exciting,” Said Robin Goad, Coweta’s new School Nutrition Coordinator for the system.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Tybee Island expecting crowds the weekend before many return to school

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - For many people, this weekend is their last weekend of summer break and what better way to enjoy it than to be out on a beach. “We wanted to come down here and kind of soak it up. This is a great area to come to and have family time,” said Chris Richards, who is visiting from Atlanta.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
douglasnow.com

Kaitlyn Tanner named Miss Georgia Teen Volunteer

Kaitlyn Tanner, 16, has been named Miss Georgia Teen Volunteer at the Miss Georgia Volunteer pageant this past weekend in Atlanta. The pageant is held annually to "empower young women" while giving them scholarship opportunities in the pageantry world. Kaitlyn, adopted by her family at birth, has advocated for adoption...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Georgia teen spreading message of unity through plant shop on wheels

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia teenager turned to plants to help her through the pandemic. Now, she has turned her passion into a business, a platform and found her own community along the way. In a pandemic world, when life went virtual, 15-year-old Azlin Dowling reached for something she...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Nuisance property ordinance vote could impact Atlanta nightlife businesses

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Monday, Atlanta city leaders are expected to meet with business owners to discuss a proposed ordinance that could potentially shut down businesses that have seen repeated gun violence. If this ordinance is passed, the city would have the authority to close establishments with two or...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Smaller Mega Millions prizes claimed at several metro Atlanta businesses

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - While one lucky ticket in Illinois claimed the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday, officials say the education system benefited and several smaller prize winners in metro Atlanta were recorded, including in Lithonia, Marietta, Stone Mountain and Tucker. According to Georgia Lottery officials, since the jackpot...
TUCKER, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy