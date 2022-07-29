This Is How Long It Takes For Magnesium To Start Working

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Magnesium is important for everything from energy production to blood sugar regulation, so it makes sense that it's one of the most popular dietary supplements in the U.S. Those who take a magnesium supplement might be wondering how long the mineral tends to stay in their system and how much of it gets flushed out quickly.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO