Pueblo, CO

Want to see inside a million-dollar Pueblo home? Now's your chance at the Parade of Homes

By Tracy Harmon, The Pueblo Chieftain
 2 days ago
If you ever wondered what a $1.2 million home or a floating staircase looks like, the Pueblo Parade of Homes can satisfy your curiosity.

This year's tour includes 10 homes in Pueblo and Pueblo West. It runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and again 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 6-7.

Tourgoers can get an idea of what amenities they would like to see if they are building a new home or planning a remodel. After all, who wouldn’t want a floating staircase, second kitchen in the basement, coffee bar or walk-in pantry?

The Parade of Homes highlights trends emerging in new construction, including open floor plans, kitchens featuring double ovens and wine fridges or internet-savvy media rooms, high tech security systems and custom theater rooms.

Parade of Homes visitors will be helping sustain building education in the region. The event raises funds through $9 admission tickets for the Pueblo County High School Academy of Manufacturing, Agriculture and Construction program, which helps young adults receive mentoring and hand-on training as they learn the building trades.

“We have worked hard to ensure the community has access to some of the finest homes the local building community has to offer,” said BJ Tripp, executive director for the Pueblo Area Home Builders and this year’s Parade of Homes organizer. “There is something for everyone to enjoy including new contemporary designs, innovative home technology and popular new home features that will change the way we live in the future.”

Featured homes help set the bar for future consumer demand, often offering the first place consumers can envision lifestyle changes.

“Emerging from the pandemic, we are seeing more people with the ability to continue to work from home,” said David Anderson, communications chair for the Pueblo Association of Realtors. “Parade of Homes tours often bring answers to lifestyle challenges in real-time and are a great opportunity for residents to problem-solve living challenges whether looking to buy new or just update their current home.”

“It’s encouraging to see so many homes in the parade this year,” Anderson said of the 46th annual event.

“In 2009 we were short nearly 10 million homes in the U.S., now the shortfall is around 5 to 6 million. Interest rates may be slowing buying, but that type of deficiency means we will continue to see strong activity,” Anderson said.

"Although they may not be selling overnight, homes are selling well within the current average of 30 to 45 days on the market,” Anderson explained.

Tickets for the tour are sold online at PuebloHBA.org. Children that can be carried are admitted free of charge.

Builders featured in the 2022 Parade on Homes

  • TJ Cogswell Properties (two entries)
  • Gemstone Homes
  • Tseng Signature Homes
  • Legan & Guthrie Construction
  • Patriot Homes
  • Domega Homes
  • RH Builders
  • Haaga Construction
  • Eagleridge Homes

Chieftain reporter Tracy Harmon covers business news. She can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or via Twitter at twitter.com/tracywumps.

