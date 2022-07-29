ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Neil Patrick Harris is suddenly single in comedy ‘Uncoupled’

By LYNN ELBER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dpEw1_0gy23d9n00
1 of 7

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Neil Patrick Harris has played an impressive number of what he calls “extreme characters,” which made his role in the comedy “Uncoupled” especially appealing.

“I was attracted to the notion of a bit of normalcy” and nuance, he said of his refreshing dip into the Netflix series. He plays a suddenly single New Yorker, dumped by his partner of 17 years, stumbling into an unfamiliar dating world.

The eight-episode “Uncoupled,” which debuted Friday, represents a still relatively rare Hollywood commodity: a rom-com with a gay character as the lovable hero of the story.

That increased its value for Harris, as did the show’s veteran, TV homerun-hitting writer-producers: Darren Star (“Sex and the City,” “Emily in Paris”) and Jeffrey Richman (“Modern Family,” “Frasier”).

“As a gay man myself, I thought that having content that was representational was great on a streaming platform like Netflix,” Harris said. Star and Richman’s knack for making fare with broad appeal is proven, and Harris marvels at the show’s skillful juggling of the sad and the “ridiculously funny.”

“I thought that that was all something that hasn’t necessarily been done before. And I was honored to be asked to be a part of it, to be honest,” said the Emmy-winning actor whose eclectic string of screen credits since he started as a teen actor include “Doogie Howser, M.D.”; How I Met Your Mother”; “Gone Girl” and “The Matrix Resurrections.” On Broadway, he earned a Tony Award for “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.”

In “Uncoupled,” Harris’ Michael is a Manhattan real estate agent who works with a candid and loyal colleague (Tisha Campbell), has a supportive circle of friends and is coming to grips with life as an unmoored, 40-something man.

The role’s emotional demands made it a “very risky, scary move” for Harris to sign on, Star said. “I would say, gay or straight, I’ve never seen such vulnerability from a male character. It’s a guy going through the pain of a breakup, and you don’t really get to see it that often.”

A birthday party scene in the first episode calls for Michael to publicly toast his partner Colin (Tuc Watkins) to a crowd unaware the pair have just split. It’s a tour de force moment for Harris.

“His authenticity and emotion, it was so remarkable. When an actor elevates your writing like that, it’s why you are a writer,” Richman said.

Harris and the show’s creators are on the same page regarding what the show is not intended to be: a political statement.

“It’s almost the opposite,” said Star. “It was like, this is where we are. It’s where the world, the audience has moved, they want to see a show like this. You don’t have to be gay to see yourself reflected in these characters because it’s so much about the humanity of this experience.”

Harris sees value in a work that is “just a slice of representation without agenda....If one tries too hard to accomplish a specific agenda with art, it’ll be met with both extremes. The people that love it will embrace it, and the people who don’t love it will be affronted by it.”

“Uncoupled” is truthful but also “very binge-y and it doesn’t take itself too seriously,” he said.

For the actor, who’s married and a family man — he and actor-chef David Burtka have two children — “Uncoupled” was a chance to venture into an aspect of life that Harris has been lucky enough to avoid.

“I didn’t start dating till much later than most, and when I did start dating, they all went fairly well. I don’t have a lot of relationship wounds,” he said. “I’ve been with David for 18 years, and once we started dating, we really just never stopped.”

Wading into fictional heartache turned out to be oddly rewarding.

“In a very weird, altered version of my reality, this was an exciting role to play because it touched on, it brought up emotions that I hadn’t felt — that I hope to not feel — but that I was required to feel,” Harris said. On the flip side, scenes that called for him to flash a goodly amount of skin left him unfazed.

“Thankfully, it was my own skin, so I was familiar with it,” Harris said, with perfect deadpan delivery. Then he gets serious, describing a healthy and enviable self-image.

“I don’t have much modesty at all. I’m 49 years old. I’ve been doing this since I was 13 or 14. I don’t need a changing room curtain,” he said. “In ‘Hedwig,’ you saw almost everything. I work out a fair amount and I feel more confident in my own skin than I have before.”

Does he feel the need to explain to his twins, born in 2010, that dad is in the nearly altogether on TV?

“I thought about it a lot when we were filming it, ‘Um, are the kids going to watch this?’” Harris said. He’s sure they won’t, and offers a well-reasoned explanation: As is common, his son and daughter routinely cringe at what their parents do. He recalled walking with them to school and asking about the day ahead.

“Please, just stop talking,” one admonished him, Harris recalled. “So I think if they were to watch ‘Uncoupled’ and see my naked butt on screen, they would be mortified. They don’t want to see my naked butt getting out of the shower in the bathroom. I think they’ll just not ever want to watch it.”

Comments / 2

Related
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Chuck Norris' Grandson Caught Cheating, Kicked off of Kevin and Frankie Jonas' New Show

The series premiere of ABC's Claim to Fame, a new reality series featuring 12 celebrity relatives and hosted by brothers Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, got off to a shocking start Monday night. Maxwell Norris, the 22-year-old grandson of Walker, Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris, was disqualified from the show for cheating. Producers accused him of breaking the rules by hiding his cell phone among his personal belongings.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tuc Watkins
Person
David Burtka
Person
Darren Star
Person
Tisha Campbell
Person
Neil Patrick Harris
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Fury: Alex Rodriguez's Ex & Jennifer Garner Giving Ben Affleck Headaches With Their 'Catty Attitudes'? Songstress Reportedly Can't Tolerate The Daredevil Actress

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first started dating in 2002 and got engaged quickly in the same year. However, after cementing themselves as one of the favorite celebrity couples in Hollywood, the pair shockingly called off their wedding and separated for good in 2004. After more than 18 years and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Men#New Yorker
HollywoodLife

Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After 23 Years Of Marriage

General Hospital star Steve Burton and Sheree Burton will now divorce, following a monthslong separation. According to TMZ, Steve, 52, officially filed papers to end the union of 23 years, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing March 1 as their official date of separation. The couple have had a tumultuous year. Fitness professional Sheree, 45, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which Steve says isn’t his — in May, touching off their separation. And back in November, Steve was fired from the iconic ABC soap opera after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
People

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Hold Hands and Ride Boat During Croatia Vacation

Chris Rock and Lake Bell are enjoying the summer together!. Rock, 57, and Bell, 43, have been vacationing in Croatia, and were photographed Sunday smiling and holding hands while walking through the city of Dubrovnik. Later, they boarded a boat to continue touring the seaside hotspot. The comedian kept it...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Actor L.Q. Jones Dead at 94

L.Q. Jones -- a versatile character actor whose career dates back to the 1950s -- has died. His death was confirmed by his family, who says he passed of natural causes in the Hollywood Hills surrounded by loved ones ... this according to Variety. Jones had over 160 acting credits...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Martin Lawrence's Daughter, Who's Dating Eddie Murphy's Son, Caught Bouquet At Bria Murphy's Wedding

Check out Eric Murphy's response to his girlfriend catching the bouquet at sister Bria's nuptials. If the belief about catching the bouquet at weddings has any truth to it, then Jasmin Lawrence, the daughter of Martin Lawrence, may be getting married soon. She is dating Eric Murphy–Eddie Murphy’s son–and recently caught the bouquet at his sister Bria’s wedding.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Gets Slammed on Social Media for Post With ‘The View’ Host

“Good Morning America” star Michael Strahan is reportedly in hot water with fans after sharing a controversial post featuring “The View” star Sara Haines. The Sun reports that earlier this week “The View” co-hosts faced backlash over their claims that Turning Point USA invited Neo-Nazis to the conservation organization’s conference in Florida earlier this month. On Thursday (July 28th), Whoopi Goldberg ended up apologizing for the comments after Turning Point USA had sent a cease and desist letter to ABC News. The organization demanded that Goldberg, as well as Joy Behar, apologize for their comments.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
488K+
Post
472M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy