Danessa Myricks Says Her Beauty Empire Feels Like an "Accident"

The One Makeup Product Women Over 40 Should Never Wear, According To A Celebrity MUA
Whether you’re nailing an anti-aging contour trick or pulling off the perfect lipstick color for your skin tone, there are so many ways utilizing makeup can transform your appearance and make you feel more confident—when used correctly, it can ...
Meet Naezrah Desir, a 25-year-old Black beauty influencer taking over TikTok with her 'shapeshifting' and 'otherworldly' makeup content
"I'm not trying to be someone else," Desir told Insider. "I'm just simply posting my art and ... enjoying people loving the art that I create."
Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ $7 Cleanser
Click here to read the full article. After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but I am not religious about any of it. [Except] I use Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser on my face because it’s...
Reese Witherspoon Takes Off Her Makeup And Shocks Fans With Her Skin At 46: 'You’re Glowing!'
We always knew that Reese Witherspoon looked great for her age. Something we repeatedly can’t believe when we see pictures of her with her and Ryan Phillippe’s 22-year-old daughter Ava and we genuinely have a hard time telling them apart. And this was proven once again when we saw a video of the 46-year-old Big Little Lies actress without a single drop of makeup! All we can say is wow!
Kandi Burruss fears Martell Holt is using Shereé Whitfield ‘for publicity’
Kandi Burruss is questioning the validity of Martell Holt’s relationship with her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Shereé Whitfield. “I don’t want her to be in a situation where it feels like she’s being used for publicity,” the former singer, 46, said on Atlanta’s V-103 radio station when asked about the budding romance. Burruss went on to tell Shamea Morton a story about one of her friends and fellow reality stars, whom she didn’t name, going on a date with the “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star, 40, “earlier this year” at her Blaze restaurant. “[She] was like … ‘We’re gonna have someboy...
‘World’s Youngest Billionaire’ Has Lamborghini And Owned His First Mansion Aged Six
A youngster in Nigeria is living the luxurious Richie Rich lifestyle after being given his first mansion at the tender age of six, having also accumulated a fleet of supercars before you’d even saved up enough pocket money for your first CD. Muhammed Awal Mustapha, known as Mompha Junior,...
Solange Knowles Slays In Latest Louis Vuitton Campaign
Solange took to Instagram to show off her effortless slay in Louis Vuitton's latest campaign.
This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It on Sale
Click here to read the full article. You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more...
Gabrielle Union Acting as Her Daughter’s Poolside Backup Dancer Is Making Us Melt
Apparently "Bring It On" star Gabrielle Union passed on her skills to daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, because she is bringing it on the dance floor in a new video posted to the 3-year-old's Instagram. In the video posted Tuesday, Kaavia and Union show off their moves next to the pool, while the caption reads: "It's always time for a dance break. Interpretative dance is my jam. Stay entertained my friends."
From the 1st Impression Rose to the Beach Wedding: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo’s Relationship Timeline
A Bachelorette success story! Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have continued to prove the haters wrong since falling in love on season 13 of The Bachelorette. After meeting Lindsay on Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor, the attorney made history as the first Black Bachelorette in 2017. Her top two were quickly established as […]
A Look at Tilda Swinton and Sandro Kopp's Unconventional Romance
Tilda Swinton and her longtime partner, German visual artist Sandro Kopp — who's 18 years her junior — have been inseparable ever since they met on the set of "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" in 2004. The two starred alongside each other as the White Witch and a centaur, respectively, and began their romance shortly after.
Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Step Out For A Mommy-And-Daddy Date Night And It’s A Vibe
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky aren't letting the busyness of new parenthood squash their stellar style.
This Anti-Aging Moisturizer Might Be Why Victoria Beckham’s Skin Always Looks So Good
Click here to read the full article. Victoria Beckham has been influencing beauty, fashion, and pop culture from her Spice Girls days all the way up to now. We look to her when we want to know which lip color to choose, but besides her signature makeup, she has a flawless complexion, too. Beckham is skin goals, and I think we’d all love to know the secret weapon that gives her that youthful glow. In an interview with Byrdie, she unveiled some of her beauty mainstays, and one hero product that stood out to us is a super soothing moisturizing cream. “For...
This Under-$30 Concealer Is Going Viral on TikTok Because It Gives the Perfect 'No Makeup' Look
Click here to read the full article. For those of you who are on the hunt for the perfect under eye concealer, TikTok has the answer. According to TikTok user and makeup guru Amelia Olivia (@amelia0livia), the best-ever concealer is Lacôme’s All Over concealer because it simply ticks off all the boxes. “This concealer is by far the best concealer I’ve ever used in my life,” Amelia Olivia said in a July TikTok video. “It blends out like a creamy, buttery dream and it leaves your under eyes looking stunning. It’s lightweight, it doesn’t go cakey…You just need to try it.” One of...
Lori Harvey Rocks An All-Black Designer Outfit To Usher’s Residency In Vegas
On TikTok, the IMG model walked fans through the details of her complimenting outfit, which included Balenciaga boots, bracelets and tight leather pants courtesy of Saint Laurent.
Harry Styles Just Sent Lizzo Flowers, Further Proving They Have the Cutest Friendship
Just when we thought Lizzo and Harry Styles's friendship couldn't get any more enviable, the talented pair have proved us wrong. After Lizzo knocked Styles's "As It Was" off the Billboard Hot 100's No. 1 spot with "About Damn Time," Styles responded in the most adorable way. The 28-year-old, who...
10,000 Makeup Fanatics Gave 5-Stars to These $1 Lip Glosses
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. No look is complete without lipgloss. It’s an absolute must to keep some stashed away, so you can stay glossy and chic throughout the day. We all have our favorite gloss but allow us to introduce you to this new gloss that simply surpasses all of the rest.
Jennifer Aniston’s Beloved Hair Care Brand Just Launched an Olaplex Alternative Bond Treatment That Starts at $20
Experimenting with hair may seem fun at first, but it’s also dangerous. Split ends, breakage, and dullness are never something to look forward to after it’s done. We’ve all been there, and can each agree that we wished it never happened. Luckily, bond treatments have a magic touch that brings your hair back to its glory days. Olaplex may have one of the most loved bond builders, but we’ve found an alternative that’s just as good. The Jennifer Aniston-approved brand Living Proof recently released the Triple Bond Complex. The leave-in treatment supposedly makes hair eight times stronger, smoother, and shinier after one use. Best of all, it’s great for all hair types and levels of damage.
Ludacris Launches New Toy Line To Promote Diversity & Celebrate Natural Hair Curls
Ludacris is partnering with Mattel to bring his Netflix animated series Karma’s World into the toy industry. On Friday (July 29), the DTP rapper launched a brand new toy line celebrating season three of Karma’s World, which is inspired by Luda’s eldest daughter, Karma Bridges. The new toys will showcase natural hair curls, diversity and more.
Zoey Deutch's Vintage Moschino Dress Is Quite Literally Out of This World
Zoey Deutch is bringing designer style to the Milky Way. On July 27, the actor stepped out in New York City for a screening of her upcoming Hulu movie, "Not Okay," wearing a vintage Moschino dress that featured none other than our galaxy. Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, the ankle-length dress featured a cowl neck and a slit up the back of the dress for optimal walking purposes. Behind the various shades of blue are images of stars, moons, planets, comets, and all the things that make up our solar system. If you look close enough, you might even be able to see the big dipper.
