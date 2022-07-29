ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Veterans could start teaching in Florida schools under governor’s new plan

By Dave Elias
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LW8ui_0gy2300p00

School is just weeks from starting in Southwest Florida and there is a chance your child’s new teacher may not have a teaching degree.

The state is facing a teacher shortage and Governor Ron DeSantis supports filling those vacancies with military veterans.

Under the governor’s plan, a veteran would be able to start teaching inside Florida schools; however, that is creating some concern among veterans, students and those in the teaching industry.

Many frustrated Florida teachers are taking to TikTok. One woman points out that the veterans do not need a college degree to teach children.

New state law does say they need to have served 4 years in the military and have 60 college credits and a 2.5 GPA to receive a 5 year teaching voucher.

Marine Veteran Thomas Presley has his associate degree and is working on his bachelor’s degree making him a prime candidate to become a teacher in Florida.

“It would be something I would consider. It’s a nice idea and a way for me to supplement income,” Presley said.

Some students though have concerns about the low bar Florida is setting.

A student on the campus of FSW in Fort Myers said she would want to know her teacher was educated in what was being taught.

The Charlotte County School District confirmed they have one applicant so far but like all other districts they do not have any guidance from the state on how to proceed.

Navy Veteran Michael Saam wants districts to make sure veterans haven’t been arrested or suffer from alcoholism or PTSD.

The state needs 9,000 teachers, about 200 of those positions in Lee County alone.

For that reason veteran Elaine Bethel believes the program could work.

“I believe that would be a great learning experience for both the veterans as well as the students,” Bethel explained.

Rumors circulating online state that spouses of veterans would also be able to teach inside the classroom. That’s not accurate. They would not be entitled to receive the five year teaching voucher.

Comments / 12

Radio Tech
2d ago

As an Iraq war veteran, veterans are not qualified teachers and some are not even good role models...just my observation...be careful on what you wish for...

Reply(1)
7
BetterMan
2d ago

A new Governor will be sword in after these Elections along with the rest of the Legislators, bye y'all Republicans.

Reply(2)
9
Msrcy
2d ago

I agree with the Navy veteran. Clean records, not even sealed records they are sealed for a reason and unblemished records from the military. Also no affiliation with any hate groups.

Reply(1)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
hernandosun.com

Agricultural ‘quarantine’ explained, with two Florida counties under such orders

Two Florida counties were put under quarantine in recent weeks, but this has nothing to do with COVID-19. An agricultural quarantine is intended to prevent the spread of invasive species, but the protocols are unrelated to restrictions put in place for human disease containment. In the most recent cases, the discoveries of the Oriental fruit fly (scientifically known as Bactrocera dorsalis) in Pinellas County and the giant African land snail (GALS) in Pasco County led to quarantines for those counties in late June.
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

DeSantis fills Columbia County School Board seat

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis named Cherie Hill of Lake City to the School Board of Columbia County, according to a Friday afternoon announcement from the governor’s office. Hill is running unopposed in the election for the school board’s District 3 seat, so the governor’s appointment only means she will join the board ahead of schedule. She replaces Steve Nelson, a local physical therapist who resigned in January to take a job in Missouri after serving on the school board for two decades.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Voters grow angry as polling places are moved out of gated communities

Some residents who’ve enjoyed voting in person inside their gated communities will now have to travel to cast their ballots. One of those communities, right within the gated community of Sunrise Lakes Phase IV, has since been moved about a mile away, infuriating the people who live there. “It’s a senior community and there are a lot of people who can’t get around,” said resident Loretta Young, ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

School districts struggle to inform public on proposed tax — without spending tax dollars

South Florida school districts want voters to approve a tax for teacher pay and security, but they aren’t legally allowed to say that. So they are often walking a legal tightrope to inform the public about their initiatives while still staying on the right side of the law. The Palm Beach County School Board agreed July 20 to pay a political consulting firm nearly $400,000 to promote a tax ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Florida#College#School#Tiktok#Marine Veteran#Navy
cbs12.com

Florida dentist arrested fourth time in two months

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was arrested again Friday for the fourth time in a little over two months. Stamitoles, 65, was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday on a charge of battery. Channel 3 is working to obtain Stamitoles' arrest report...
PENSACOLA, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Kissimmee Publix sells $2 Million Mega Millions Ticket, 4 other Florida winners hit for $1 M and $2M

The amazing Mega Millions jackpot run is over! A lucky ticket-holder in Illinois will be celebrating as the latest winner of a billion-dollar lottery jackpot. One ticket matched all six numbers in the July 29 drawing – the white balls 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67, plus the gold Mega Ball 14 – to win the prize of $1.337 billion ($780.5 million cash), but on the local side, someone purchased a ticket at the Publix on John Young Parkway and Pleasant Hill Road and will take home $2 million, according to Mega Millions. The person who purchased the ticket hit the winning white ball numbers: 13-36-45-57-67, also went for the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase) so the payout is doubled – $2 Million! That wasn’t the only tickets purchased in Florida that will be paying some big dividends, a $1 million prize went to a ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in Jensen Beach, a ticket bought at a Sebring Truck Stop (neither purchased the multiplier), and two other $2 million winners bought their tickets at Big Boss Stores in Defuniak Springs and a Winn Dixie in Palm Harbor and did go for the multipliee.
KISSIMMEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
PTSD
L. Cane

Florida Cities and Counties with the Oldest Populations

Generally speaking, the world's population is growing older. And the population of the United States is no exception. Some of this older population choose Florida as their retirement destination. And some Florida cities and counties are more popular with older residents than others.
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Jacksonville named at risk for 'climate gentrification.' How can we lessen the threat?

In many states, flood-prone areas tend to be where lower income people live. The state of Florida, on the other hand, has some of its highest-value development along the coasts, which are increasingly threatened by rising seas, more intense hurricanes and more frequent and severe floods. Despite these threats — and because of them — beachfront living will grow increasingly expensive to maintain.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy