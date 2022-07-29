TC Cheer teams pick up two national titles in South Carolina trip

upnorthlive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Pit Spitter's grand slam continues roll in 11-0 win over Kingfish
TRAVERSE CITY -- The Traverse City Pit Spitters cannot be beat at the moment. In fact the team has only lost once in the last 16 days and that run didn't end on Friday night. Brennen Dorighi's grand slam homerun in the bottom of the third helped lead the Spitters to an 11-0 win over the Kenosha Kingfish.
wbkb11.com
2022 Consumers Energy AuSable River Canoe Marathon Underway
GRAYLING,MI- 93 pairs of canoe racers took to the rivers on Michigan in the 74th annual AuSable river canoe marathon. The 120 mile race takes competitors from Grayling to Oscoda in an overnight event that goes on for over 15 hours. Consumers Energy is now in its 8th year as...
traverseticker.com
Will Traverse City Real Estate Remain Insulated From Larger Forces This Time Around?
After years of red-hot real estate activity, the housing market is finally showing signs of cooling off. Nationwide, rising interest rates, growing real estate inventory and fewer buyers are bringing about a sea change in a market that until recently felt like an out-of-control freight train. But are the days of wildly high prices and 12-buyer bidding wars over, or is this slowdown just a fluke? And just how much of an exception will popular markets like Traverse City be, if and when the economy dips into a recession?
luxury-houses.net
Welcome to “First Light” a $5,999,000 Stunning Modern Home Located on the Shores of West Grand Traverse Bay in Suttons Bay
The Home in Suttons Bay is built by Easling Construction and designed by Ray Kendra & ReDesign Interiors, now available for sale. This home located at 3693 S Bay Ridge Ln, Suttons Bay, Michigan; offering 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 5,600 square feet of living spaces. Call Brad Rellinger – Harbor Sothebys International Realty – (Phone: 231.838.6055) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Suttons Bay.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Short's Brewing Co. again calls out 'jerk' customers, says they are as relentless as ever
Short's Brewing Co. has had enough — again. Amid another busy summer with tourists flocking Up North, the popular northern Michigan brewery said it's experiencing another "relentless" wave of rude customers at its sprawling downtown Bellaire brewpub who "swear, yell, laugh in our faces, name-call, belittle, bring us to tears, and threaten negative reviews or to never come back." ...
northernexpress.com
Stone Hunting on the Shores...and in the Stores
Petoskey stones, Leland Blues, and all the “gems” to find (or buy) Up North. There are a few things all northern Michigan visitors (and locals) love: soaking up the sun on a golden beach; noshing on fudge and ice cream from places like Kilwins or Murdick’s; sampling local restaurants; and exploring one-of-a-kind shops in search of souvenirs to commemorate their time in the North.
'Enough is enough': Post about mistreatment of wait staff sparks conversation across Michigan
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Coast Guard Festival brings in thousands of visitors to Grand Haven every year. A Facebook post from a popular brewery up north is sparking a conversation for local businesses all over the state about treating restaurant staff with respect. "It's a big week," said...
UpNorthLive.com
New resource helps keep Sleeping Bear Dunes accessible
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Visitors to Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore who need extra assistance have a new resource. Beach wheelchairs and track wheelchairs are available at no cost. The wheelchairs can be used for hiking trails in the park or along the beaches. You can request the track...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Short’s Brewing has a warning for jerk customers: ‘If you can’t be kind, we can’t help you’
BELLAIRE, MI - Echoing the raw frustration and clenched fists that have spread across the Michigan service industry for the last several months, Short’s Brewing Company issued a sharp rebuke on social media this week aimed at customers whose bad behavior has risen to alarming levels. “Summer business brings...
wrif.com
Michigan Couple Loses $350,000 – Avoid This ATM Scam
Scammers are the worst. They often prey on the elderly and people who aren’t versed with modern technology, which is just so terrible. Now, an elderly Michigan couple has lost more than a third of a million dollars in an ATM and Bitcoin scam. Here’s how to make sure it doesn’t happen to you.
point2homes.com
0000 River, Gaylord, Otsego County, MI, 49735
Copyright © 2022 Northern Michigan MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.
1,000 Pound Statue of “World Famous Cow” Installed at Botanic Garden in Traverse City
The Botanic Garden in Traverse City welcomed a new addition on Friday in the form of a 1,000 pound cow statue. The statue is of a world famous cow called Colantha, and it’s part of the new Children’s Sensory Garden at Historic Barnes Park. Efforts for the new...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UpNorthLive.com
Deputies investigating fatal three-way crash
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Deputies in Grand Traverse County are investigating a deadly crash over the weekend that involved three cars. It happened Saturday on East Traverse Highway just west of Gray Road. A 44-year-old man from Ironwood in the western Upper Peninsula died on scene. A 23-year-old...
UpNorthLive.com
Road work announcements for Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Team Elmers has announced that the Keystone Roundabouts are now open. Elmers stated that the project was completed ten weeks ahead of schedule. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Road Commission has posted a statement on upcoming road work...
Grand Traverse County Crash Ends with One Man Dead
A three car crash in Grand Traverse County Friday night ended with one man dead. It happened around 11 pm on East Traverse Highway just west of Gray Road in Long Lake Township. Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Deputies say a 23-year-old Lake Ann man traveling east bound struck a car...
traverseticker.com
One Killed, One Hospitalized In M-72 Crash
A 44-year-old Ironwood man was killed and a 23-year-old Lake Ann man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash on M-72 near Gray Road Friday. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of M-72 just west of Gray Road in Long Lake Township at 10:55pm Friday. While the crash is still under investigation, authorities believe a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was driving east and struck another east-bound vehicle from behind, which was driven by a 46-year-old Traverse City woman. The woman then went off the roadway to the right, where her car overturned. Minor injuries were reported by her and her passenger. They were not hospitalized.
Comments / 0