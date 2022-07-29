ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax Financial Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

TORONTO (AP) _ Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FRFHF) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $881.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of $37.59 per share.

The financial services holding company posted revenue of $5.5 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FRFHF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FRFHF

The Associated Press

