Fairfax Financial Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FRFHF) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $881.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of $37.59 per share.

The financial services holding company posted revenue of $5.5 billion in the period.

