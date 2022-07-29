Two arrested in Warner Robins for weed and guns

wgxa.tv
GBI investigating death of a Peach County inmate
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into how a Peach County inmate died in his cell, according to Sheriff Terry Deese. Coroner Kerry Rooks says 37-year-old Maurice Campbell was pronounced dead at 8:30 Sunday morning. Deese says Campbell had been in the Peach County...
Atlanta murder suspect arrested during Monroe County traffic stop
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Monroe County arrested an Atlanta man wanted for murder during a routine traffic stop on Friday. A Monroe County deputy pulled over after the car drove 95 miles per hour on Interstate 75 and saw the driver and passenger allegedly swap seats when they stopped, according to a statement fromhe sheriff's office .
Warner Robins teen shot by cousin
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A 15-year-old boy from warner robins is undergoing surgery after being shot in the chest. The Warner robins Police Department says the shooting happened on Laura Avenue, and that a stolen firearm from Bibb county is involved. A 16-year-old boy, who is allegedly the cousin...
Man sentenced to life for 2018 shooting
MACON, Ga. — Editors note: the video in this article is from previous coverage of this case. Almost 4 years ago, 42-year-old Annie Jones and 23-year-old Seller Bell were arrested for the murder of Larry Harden Sr. On Saturday, Bell was convicted and sentenced to life without parole. In...
BOLO: Bibb County deputies looking for pair of theft suspects
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for two theft suspects. According to deputies, 49-year-old Billy Allen West is wanted for theft by taking (felony), theft by deception (felony), and violation of a superior court probation. Amber Renee Wright, 39, is wanted for theft by taking...
Brianna Grier's death | Bodycamera video sheds new light around her arrest
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released law enforcement body camera video relating to the death of Brianna Grier. The Georgia woman fell out of a moving patrol car following her arrest on July 15. Grier, 28, died at an Atlanta hospital days later, according to authorities.
Man convicted of murder for 2018 West Macon shooting
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Macon man has been convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for a shooting that happened on Hillcrest Avenue back in May of 2018. : Man indicted for May 2018 north Macon murder. Sellers Bell,...
Macon-Bibb asks families to recover unclaimed cremated bodies
MACON,GA (WGXA) - Macon-Bibb County is asking relatives of 166 people who have been cremated and unclaimed to come forward. People who wish to claim their loved one’s ashes will need do so before September 19, 2022, according to the county. Any cremains unclaimed after that time will be...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (July 25-31)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Warner Robins native on a mission to stop gun violence in the place where she grew up. In light of recent violence in her hometown, a native of Warner Robins is hosting a conference Saturday to help prevent gun violence and crime. Shellita Austin was born and raised in Warner Robins, but moved to Florida as an adult to get resources for her autistic child. Austin wants others to see they don't have to choose violence, or "become a victim of your surroundings."
Second man wounded in early June shooting in Macon dies
MACON, Ga. — A second victim of a shooting in early June on Macon's Jones Avenue has died, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. 23-year-old Jarvis Devon Hill died early Thursday morning due to medical complications. An autopsy has been requested to determine the cause of death. They are not sure if the medical complications are related to the shooting.
Second victim dies after June shooting at abandoned home in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies say that a 23-year-old man who was shot along with three other victims in an incident back in June has died from medical complications. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said 23-year-old Jarvis Devon Hill showed up at a local hospital around 1 a.m....
GBI releases bodycam video as Grier family hires civil-rights lawyer Ben Crump for answers in daughter's death
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE, 9:40 p.m.:. Warning: Video is graphic and may be disturbing to watch. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released the bodycam video in the investigation of Brianna Grier's death. ---------- The family of Brianna Grier is asking for an independent autopsy to determine her...
Bibb county Sheriff's Office back to school giveaway
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Summer is ending quickly for many kids and the Bibb county sheriff's office wanted to make sure they head back to the classroom ready. As a part of the Restorative Justice Center, the program gave away 600 bags of assorted school supplies, and for Major Tonnie Williams it's all about the smiles.
Two people killed in car accident
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people have died as a result of a two-car crash in Calhoun County on Sunday. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at 3:05 p.m. an SUV was heading north on State Road 73. At the same time a pickup truck was heading south on State Road 73. Troopers said […]
1 killed, 1 injured in early morning barbershop shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— One man is dead and another injured after a shooting this morning just after midnight in front of the Next Level Kuts , located at 856 PioNono Avenue. Two men were shot in front of the barbershop. The first victim, 38-year-old Jimmy Lee Scott III was...
Shooting outside Macon barber shop kills 1 man, critically injures his brother
MACON, Ga. - A shooting at a Bibb County barbershop left one man dead and his brother fighting for his life in the hospital early Friday morning. Officials with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened shortly before 12:13 a.m. in front of Next Level Kuts on the 800 block of PioNono Avenue.
UPDATE: Body found in vehicle off Tom Hill Sr. Blvd identified
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones reports that body has been found in a vehicle on Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. Jones headed to the scene around 1:20 p.m. on Friday, July 29th, 2022. Stay with 41NBC for more updates as they come.
Macon boy, 13, carrying concealed pistol, and 4 other teens stopped after midnight driving to house party
Going to a party after midnight with a few teenage friends? That is what a Peachtree City cop was told after a traffic stop. Thing is, one of the passengers was a 13-year-old from Macon carrying a loaded, concealed handgun. The police report noted that an officer shortly after midnight...
Fatal wreck blocks Dooly County highway Monday morning
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Motorists in Dooly County can expect delays Monday morning after a fatal wreck. The Georgia Department of Transportation says the wreck happened on Georgia Highway 90 and Main Street. According to the Georgia State Patrol, a tractor-trailer hit a pole. A few minutes after that...
Ga. patient dies after ambulance, log truck collision
EATONTON, Ga. — A 79-year-old woman en route by ambulance to the hospital in Eatonton Monday afternoon reportedly died from injuries she sustained when the ambulance was involved in a collision with a log truck. Authorities have determined that the EMS provider who was driving the ambulance was at...
