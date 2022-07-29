Morgan County jail escape thwarted by quick-thinking staff members

www.waaytv.com
WAAY-TV
Law enforcement searching for man who barricaded himself in Limestone County Tuesday
UPDATE: The Madison County Sheriff's Office is looking for the man, who escaped a barricade Tuesday afternoon. Toney Wesley Brown, 47, is considered to be extremely dangerous. Deputies say he threatened officers and his family. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office has set up a perimeter outside a home in the...
WAAY-TV
Scottsboro Police arrest high school burglary suspect
A Hollywood man faces multiple charges – and could face even more – after police say he was caught burglarizing a high school. Treyden McGwire Miles, 20, was arrested by the Scottsboro Police Department after camera footage linked him to a July 31 burglary report at Scottsboro High School.
Decatur man faces $275,000 bond for drug charges
A Decatur man faces a $275,000 bond after deputies say more than two pounds of methamphetamine were found inside a home.
WAAY-TV
Former guards speak out on conditions at Limestone Correctional Facility: 'This is beyond dangerous'
WAAY 31's exclusive months-long investigation into what many people are calling a crisis inside Limestone Correctional Facility continues this week after another violent weekend inside the state's largest prison. Former correctional officers are speaking out about conditions inside, the critical staffing levels that leave fewer than 20 guards in charge...
WAAY-TV
Another inmate attack inside Limestone Correctional Facility on Monday forces lockdown
The Limestone Correctional Facility was placed on lockdown yet again Monday following another inmate-on-inmate stabbing attack, WAAY 31 has learned. Multiple sources on the inside of the state's largest prison told our newsroom the facility remains critically understaffed, causing major problems and forcing delays to basic services, including providing meals on time.
WAFF
Madison County SWAT activated for barricaded subject
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has activated its SWAT team. Units are currently heading to the area of Holt Road in Limestone County to assist the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and United States Marshals on a barricaded subject. Officers are saying to avoid...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police investigating death on Bonnell Drive
Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are working a death investigation in the 4,500 block of Bonnell Drive. Police said the call came in at 11 a.m. No other details have been released. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
WAAY-TV
Morgan County coroner identifies woman found dead outside Decatur home
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has released the identity of the woman found dead Sunday in Decatur. He said Britney Smith, 32, was found dead by Decatur Police about 11 a.m. Sunday outside of a home in the 200 block of Wilson Street. Chunn said there is no cause of...
WAAY-TV
Jackson County man sentenced to more than 15 years for 2020 bank robberies in Hoover, Trussville
A Jackson County man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two bank robberies, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Alabama. U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said 58-year-old John Lance Cameron of Dutton was sentenced Tuesday to...
WAAY-TV
Former Athens City Schools administrator sentenced to more than 5 years in federal prison
Former Athens City Schools administrator Rick Carter has been sentenced to five and a half years in federal prison after a jury found him guilty of participating in a multiyear scheme to defraud the state education system. Carter was the only one out of six individuals who were indicted in...
Decatur woman arrested for assault, burglary
A woman in Decatur was arrested on Saturday for several charges, including assaulting a police officer.
Man allegedly kills brother after argument
A Madison man is accused of shooting and killing his brother after an argument on Friday.
WAFF
2 teenagers killed in Cullman County wreck
2 teenagers killed in Cullman County wreck
WAFF
Man charged with homicide for death caused by DUI
Man charged with homicide for death caused by DUI
WAAY-TV
Limestone County coroner identifies Madison murder victim; officials charge ex-boyfriend
Limestone County Coroner Mike West has identified the woman found shot Thursday in Madison. Chi Ari-Hasan McDade, 22, later died at Huntsville Hospital from a single gunshot wound to the face, he said. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said the shooting was reported about 5:20 p.m. Deputies responded to the...
Florence Police: Woman allegedly stabbed sister with screwdriver
Florence Police said a woman was charged with assault over the weekend.
2 teens killed in Cullman County crash
Two teenagers were killed in a car crash near Holly Pond in Cullman County early Monday morning.
Suspect in custody after shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt
One person has died and another was injured in a shooting in Huntsville on Sunday.
WAAY-TV
Death investigation underway in Decatur
Decatur Police say a woman was found dead outside of a home in the 200 block of Wilson Street about 11 a.m. Sunday. The woman's body is being taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy. The death investigation is ongoing. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
Albertville Police ask for help identifying victim struck by vehicle
The Marshall County Coroner's Office says they were called out to the area of 808 Alabama Highway 75 North in Albertville around 6 a.m.
