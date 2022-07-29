Roof collapse at Dallas apartment building can be repaired

www.fox4news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
HHM Health Providing Hundreds of Students With Free School SuppliesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Grass Fire in Glenn Heights Burned Close to Homes But No DamageLarry Lease
CPAC Texas speaker recently gave a "pure Nazi speech."Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Calling on Residents to Report Overgrown LotsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tenants Face Early Removal From Dallas Boarding Homes
As rent in DFW continues to rise, there is more pressure on tenants to be able to afford their current home, and for those on a fixed income, to try and find a place at all. In the parking lot of an East Dallas hotel, Elaine Shockley checks in for the night but is uncertain where she will stay tomorrow.
WFAA
Water reservoir proposals in the DFW area
DALLAS — This past year has taught us not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another one of those resources and Texas needs more of it. The cities of Dallas and Fort Worth say they’ll have to have five new reservoirs to keep up with all the new residents and businesses moving there. But building reservoirs means flooding thousands of acres in rural Texas. And folks in northeast Texas - where one of these is proposed - say they have too much at stake. That’s why folks in northeast Texas are fighting back against one proposed there called Marvin Nichols -- that would send water to the metroplex.
Dallas Calling on Residents to Report Overgrown Lots
City of Dallas asks residents to report overgrown lots to help curb grass fires.Dominik Sostmann/Unsplash. As fires continue to spread across North Texas, staff at the City of Dallas are calling on residents to report overgrown lots near residential structures. WFAA reports that staff in several city departments are looking for ways to reduce the risk of grass fire and property damage. This happens as dry conditions and high temperatures continue to rise and impact the region.
nypressnews.com
Glenn Heights fire no longer active
GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas — The grass fire in Glenn Heights which ignited Friday afternoon and led to the evacuation of three neighborhoods has been contained, city officials say. The fire was 100% contained by early Friday evening, the city said. While it did re-ignite for a short time Saturday...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
These Are the Top 3 Dallas Short-Term Rentals for Complaints
Imagine living next door to a place rented out for wild parties every weekend. After many complaints from neighbors about just that sort of thing, Dallas is considering new rules for short-term rentals which could be approved this fall after years of debate. At a meeting earlier this year, Dallas...
Changing Market Conditions Increasing Housing Inventory in Texas. Here’s How That’s a Plus
Here’s something that could ease the tensions of Dallas-Fort Worth real estate agents: Inventory is growing. Of course, market conditions — higher interest rates and inflation — are at play, but it was one bright spot in the Texas Realtors’ second-quarter housing report. In comparing quarters,...
point2homes.com
6275 Leaning Oaks Street, Dallas, Dallas County, TX, 75241
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 6275 Leaning Oaks Street Español?. Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom home with all the bells and whistles you can imagine. Open floorplan features oversized kitchen with quartz countertops, glass backsplash and SS appliances. Under cabinet custom LED color changing lighting. Modern Owner's Suite and glamorous bath with custom lighting. Wood looking ceramic tile in kitchen, laminate flooring living room with double french doors that lead you to the oversized covered back patio complete with ceiling fans for your weekend barbeques and entertainment. In addition property includes a small unfinished 1 bedroom apartment with it's own entrance from the side; it can be finished and might be able to generate income. Come see it today before it's gone. Please verify SQ. Footage. Seller says Sq ft is close to 1,800 due to Owners suite addition.
dallasexpress.com
Southwest Airlines May Seek Expansion in Texas
Southwest Airlines may be exploring expansion to a second airport in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The airline has only flown out of Dallas Love Field Airport in North Texas for 50 years. The opportunity to expand flights to DFW International Airport or another regional hub could come as soon as...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rising Rent Squeezing Some North Texas Families Closer to Homelessness
If you have spent any time looking for an apartment or house to rent, you have noticed prices in North Texas are on the rise. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment has gone up 37% in Dallas over the past year, according to rent.com. Combine that with inflation and...
More than 600,000 Acres Have Burned Across Texas
Fire crews are battling fires across the state.Matt C/Unsplash. As temperatures continue to soar, Texas saw 17 new fires ignite across the state. On Saturday, 10 were still active. NBC 5 reports that this trend is not expected to end any time soon. The conditions have become hot and dry, and it's supposed to continue for a while. According to Texas A&M Forest Service's spokeswoman Erin O'Conner says that since the start of 2022, over 6,900 wildfires have burned more than 600,000 acres. A combination of little rest and triple-digit heat is making fire crews jobs harder and more dangerous.
Dallas landlord made record profits while evading eviction moratoriums
A Dallas-based corporate landlord tried to evict thousands of tenants during a federal ban on evictions, according to an investigation by a congressional subcommittee.
Renting apartment or house is becoming more and more expensive, people struggling to keep up with rising prices
Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, house prices and rents have been constantly on the rise nationwide. While both rents and house prices are known to have long-term rising trend, the exponential rise in recent years causes a lot of problems for low and average-income families who have a hard time keeping up with the increasing trend.
dpdbeat.com
Shooting at 2200 Medical District
On July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:39 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2200 block of Medical District. When officers arrived they could see a large amount of blood and a blood trail in front of an apartment. No one was located inside the apartment. At...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Plan Commission Recommends Zoning Changes
A Dallas Plan Commission voted July 21, to recommend the approval for size restrictions on new homes built in the Elm Thicket neighborhood. The restrictions would limit developers to 25-foot tall buildings and reduce lot coverage from 45% to 35% for two-story homes. These restrictions, debated for years, would affect...
Message from the City of Heath: Drought and Water Restrictions
HEATH, TX (July 30, 2022) Heath City staff will provide an in-depth report regarding the current Stage 3 Water Restrictions and why they are necessary at the August 9 City Council meeting. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m., and we will place this item at the top of the agenda. We encourage you to attend to gain the latest information, including the data behind the decisions being made regarding the water restrictions.
dallasexpress.com
Officers Suffer Heat Exhaustion After Altercation
Two Dallas Police Department officers were treated for heat exhaustion last week as the area temperature continued to hover in triple digits, a sign that this summer’s hot spell impacts everyone. Paramedics responded to an incident on Fairmont Street after Dallas PD officers were called to an allegedly unruly...
dallasexpress.com
7-Eleven Cuts 880 Corporate Jobs
Irving-based retail giant 7-Eleven, Inc. is cutting 880 corporate jobs in Texas and Ohio as part of a planned restructuring strategy following the 2021 acquisition of Speedway LLC. 7-Eleven’s “go-forward organization structure” will reduce positions in support centers and field support jobs at the Irving headquarters and at Speedway’s headquarters...
starlocalmedia.com
Gas leak closes Plano Parkway near Shiloh Road
The Plano Fire Department has blocked off Plano Parkway between Jupiter and Shiloh Road after a gas leak was reported Friday afternoon. According to the city, the gas crew was quickly on the scene, awaiting a dig crew to help clamp the line and allow construction on Plano Parkway to continue.
streetfoodblog.com
Kroger provides restaurant meals to Dallas retailer with a ghost kitchen
Kroger opened its first ghost kitchen in Dallas, an idea that provides the choice of a mall meals courtroom however operates behind one counter and likewise delivers. Kroger partnered with Pasadena, Calif.-based Kitchen United Combine to open its first native ghost kitchen earlier this month at its retailer on Mockingbird Lane and Greenville Avenue.
peoplenewspapers.com
Why Are People Canceling Contracts On New Homes In Texas?
North Texas home builders are seeing a surge in cancelations of contracts on new homes, triggering a drop in sales and pending sales and a record rate of increase in new home listings in local multiple listing services. June 2022 Texas new homes report, the 3-month moving average of active...
