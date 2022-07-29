Trailblazer signs dedicated to Katherine Massey, Buffalo mass shooting victim

spectrumlocalnews.com
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. James
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Nick Charlap’s: The Best Ice Cream in the SouthtownsJ.M. LesinskiBoston, NY
Brown, Gramaglia to attend funeral of Rochester Police Officer
Food caravan held on Jefferson
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It has been more than two months since the Tops mass shooting and humanitarian efforts helping Buffalo’s East Side are still going strong. Black on Black Crime Incorporated brought a food caravan all the way from their dialogue center in Cleveland to the Community Resource Center on Jefferson Ave. Food and […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul, Brown among attendees at Day of Hope and Healing on Jefferson Avenue
Buffalo celebrates 'day of hope and healing' in wake of Jefferson Tops attack
WGRZ TV
House fire on Babcock Street
Officials are investigating an afternoon house fire in Buffalo. It happened on Babcock near Seneca Street.
WGRZ TV
Buffalo Police: 2 people killed following crash near Broadway, Bailey Avenue
Two people are dead after an overnight accident near Broadway and Bailey. Buffalo Police say a Jeep Cherokee collided with a Jeep Liberty at the intersection.
wutv29.com
Buffalo Police Department swears-in 29 recruits
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Police Department is adding 29 members. The recruits were sworn-in this afternoon at the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts. The ceremony comes as major transformations and challenges are impacting law enforcement across the country and right here at home. FOX Buffalo spoke to...
Firefighter taken to hospital during house fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A firefighter was taken to the hospital after a fire in North Buffalo. The fire occurred at 32 Marion St. in the City of Buffalo on Saturday night. Firefighters on scene tell News 4 that the fire started in the attic and was quickly put out. One firefighter suffered from heat […]
Police: Missing West Seneca man found safe
UPDATE: West Seneca Police announced Sunday in a Facebook post that 22-year-old Joshua Simon has been located safe. WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca Police are asking for public assistance in locating a missing person. Joshua Simon, 22, has not been heard from since July 29, according to police. He is 6’2″ and 230 […]
Residents gather for Amazing Race at River Fest Park
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New Yorkers were up for a challenge on Saturday morning as they gathered at Buffalo River Fest Park for Buffalo’s Amazing Race. This city-wide five-mile race was not just about who’s the fastest runner, but also who had some talent to go along with it. Teams had to compete in […]
29-year-old dies after West Seneca stabbing
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old man was stabbed several times with a knife, shortly after 11:30 Friday night, according to a Facebook post from the West Seneca Police Department. The incident occurred on Edson Street and the man reportedly died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital. According to WSPD, a […]
Pediatrician’s memory kept alive with school drive
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo carried out a beloved doctor’s plan to provide school supplies to kids in the City of Buffalo. Sunday was the very first Jonathan D. Daniels Memorial School Drive. On July 4, Daniels and his two daughters died in a house fire in North Buffalo. Prior to the […]
West Side Bazaar returns to Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The West Side Bazaar has become a staple on Buffalo’s West Side and it was the place to party on Saturday night. They called it the “Bazaar Bash” packed with live music, outdoor games and a fashion show. The party is anticipation of the West Side Bazaar’s relocation and expansion to […]
Crime Stoppers offering reward for suspect
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for any information on a suspect in connection to a homicide in Tonawanda
Police: 2 killed in Buffalo car crash
Cheektowaga Town Supervisor and Dyngus Day rep talk Polish Festival
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Cheektowaga Supervisor Diane Benczkowski and Eddy Dobosiewicz, from Dyngus Day Buffalo, joined Weekend Wake Up! on Saturday to talk about the annual Polish-American Arts Festival. The event kicked off Friday in Cheektowaga. Gates open at noon and the event will go to 7 p.m. The full interview can be […]
Tribute held at fitness center for late musician
DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Inside a Depew fitness studio Sunday, people were getting a workout in to the tune of music from Sara Rogers. Last month, Rogers was hit and killed while riding her bike. The musician played all around Buffalo. On Sunday the Shannon Connors Fitness Studio in Depew held a group workout in […]
Orchard Park Veterinary Medical Center workers voted to unionize
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — On Friday it was announced that 140 veterinary workers at. Orchard Park Veterinary Medical Center have voted to unionize. The workers voted 64 "yes" to 51 "no" in a National Labor Relations Board-certified election to join CWA Local 1168 union. Workers began to organize earlier...
Gov. Hochul announces open applications for East Side programs
Governor Kathy Hochul announced Saturday that applications for programs supporting Buffalo's East Side will open on August 1.
