Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites August 2022

By Maura Johnson
abc57.com
 2 days ago
city-countyobserver.com

Go Mobile Clinic Rolls Out To Serve Southwest Indiana And Beyond

EVANSVILLE, IN – Many will gather tonight as a new amenity, a Go Mobile Clinic for moms in underserved areas of Southwest Indiana is unveiled at Old National Events Plaza at 5:30 p.m. The Clinic will cover multiple cities and towns providing services to women such as pregnancy tests, limited obstetric ultrasounds, STI tests, and consultations all free and confidential.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTAJ

13 Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level on latest CDC map

(WTAJ) — In its latest county map released on Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has 13 Pennsylvania counties scored as high COVID-19 community level areas. After just four counties were scored high last week, nine were added in the latest map, including Clearfield, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Fulton and Franklin counties. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WANE-TV

ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
State
Indiana State
abc57.com

NIPSCO approves energy rate hike

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. -- Hoosiers in Northern Indiana may be paying more for their power bills by September. NIPSCO has recently approved an energy rate hike of about ten percent, or an additional $6 per month. This rate hike is part of a two-step process to raise prices for customers, with...
INDIANA STATE
WLKY.com

Indiana State Police investigating body found in pond

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said they are investigating a death after finding a man's body in a pond on July 30. Around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, officers from the Washington County Sheriff's Department and an ISP trooper responded to a call about a body found in a pond in the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road. When they arrived, they found the body of the deceased man at the edge of the pond on private property.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Lane restrictions coming to state roads 2, 249

Alternating lane closures are coming to State Road 2, starting Monday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says patching, resurfacing and other construction activities will take place between U.S. 41 and Mississippi. Flaggers will direct traffic around the work zone. Construction will continue through mid-November. In Porter County, the State Road...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition-United Electrical Workers condemn new contract for student academic appointees

Changes to the fall 2022 Individual Contract for Student Academic Appointees have prompted the Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition-United Electrical Workers to declare a statement of duress, which says they were forced to sign the contract under terms they disagreed with. The organization recommends members continue to sign the contract to avoid a lapse in pay, but have asked that they also sign the statement to send to administrators.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

NIPSCO to raise natural gas rates beginning in September

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has given approval for Merrillville-based Northern Indiana Public Service Co. to increase its natural gas rates in a two-step process beginning in September. The utility says the average residential customer will see an expected overall increase of about $6 per month.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indianapolis man gets 12 years for social media scam

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for spending the money investors gave him for a new social media app on personal expenses, the secretary of state announced Friday. David M. Betner pleaded guilty to one count of corrupt business influence, six counts of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

