Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites August 2022

Clothing pantry for back to school shopping being offered to St. Joseph County families
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A clothing pantry for back to school shopping is being offered to St. Joseph County families to help get children ready for the new school year. It will take place on Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Monroe Circle Community Center in South Bend.
Go Mobile Clinic Rolls Out To Serve Southwest Indiana And Beyond
EVANSVILLE, IN – Many will gather tonight as a new amenity, a Go Mobile Clinic for moms in underserved areas of Southwest Indiana is unveiled at Old National Events Plaza at 5:30 p.m. The Clinic will cover multiple cities and towns providing services to women such as pregnancy tests, limited obstetric ultrasounds, STI tests, and consultations all free and confidential.
13 Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level on latest CDC map
(WTAJ) — In its latest county map released on Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has 13 Pennsylvania counties scored as high COVID-19 community level areas. After just four counties were scored high last week, nine were added in the latest map, including Clearfield, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Fulton and Franklin counties. The […]
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
1,000 seniors in Indiana to receive free Ring video doorbells
Some residents of Northwest Indiana are getting a “free ring” to stay safe. The Urban League of Northwest Indiana is offering a free giveaway for “Ring” doorbell cameras to residents in Lake, LaPorte, and Porter countieS.
NIPSCO approves energy rate hike
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. -- Hoosiers in Northern Indiana may be paying more for their power bills by September. NIPSCO has recently approved an energy rate hike of about ten percent, or an additional $6 per month. This rate hike is part of a two-step process to raise prices for customers, with...
Could masks return as 12 Michigan counties hit high transmission for COVID-19?
Kalamazoo County, as well as 11 others in the Upper Peninsula and eastern side of the state have been classified as high transmission for COVID-19. Local hospital leaders with Trinity Health and University of Michigan Health West say we're in a better spot this summer, but the rise in cases shouldn't be ignored.
Indiana State Police investigating body found in pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said they are investigating a death after finding a man's body in a pond on July 30. Around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, officers from the Washington County Sheriff's Department and an ISP trooper responded to a call about a body found in a pond in the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road. When they arrived, they found the body of the deceased man at the edge of the pond on private property.
Lane restrictions coming to state roads 2, 249
Alternating lane closures are coming to State Road 2, starting Monday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says patching, resurfacing and other construction activities will take place between U.S. 41 and Mississippi. Flaggers will direct traffic around the work zone. Construction will continue through mid-November. In Porter County, the State Road...
Businesses can’t afford electric vehicle chargers – that could threaten Indiana EV adoption
Businesses like gas stations and other retail stores may not be able to afford paying up to $200,000 per electric vehicle charger.
Indiana Task Force 1 continues rescue after Kentucky floods
HAZARD, Ky. — This weekend, 32 members of Indiana Task Force One are in southeastern Kentucky on a search and rescue mission after massive flooding devastated that state. At last count on Sunday, at least 26 people have died. Many more are missing. Indiana Task Force One is one...
Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition-United Electrical Workers condemn new contract for student academic appointees
Changes to the fall 2022 Individual Contract for Student Academic Appointees have prompted the Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition-United Electrical Workers to declare a statement of duress, which says they were forced to sign the contract under terms they disagreed with. The organization recommends members continue to sign the contract to avoid a lapse in pay, but have asked that they also sign the statement to send to administrators.
Former southern Indiana family wins appeal in lawsuit against state's child services
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – In a legal turn of events, a former Indiana family will be allowed to sue Indiana's Department of Child Services. It all stems from the Jerger family choosing to treat their young daughter Jaelah with CBD instead of pharmaceutical drugs for her seizures. “We were...
NIPSCO to raise natural gas rates beginning in September
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has given approval for Merrillville-based Northern Indiana Public Service Co. to increase its natural gas rates in a two-step process beginning in September. The utility says the average residential customer will see an expected overall increase of about $6 per month.
Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority no longer taking new applications starting Friday
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Hoosiers who may need rental assistance will need to fill out their applications by Friday at 5 p.m. The Housing and Community Development Authority is currently focused on processing and sending money to those who have already applied.
Indiana's BA.5 peak expected in mid-August, as reinfections account 1 in 5 newly reported cases
Epidemiologists say Indiana is a few weeks away from its BA.5 peak of COVID-19 cases. Nearly 1 in 5 new cases reported to the state is a reinfection, and the rate has steadily risen since May 1. Dr. Scott Stienecker is an epidemiologist with the Society of Healthcare Epidemiology of...
Hoosiers are continuing to speak up as the Indiana Special Session wraps up week one of discussion
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Possible changes to the state's abortion laws are leading many people to speak up. Some are in favor of new restrictions but others are against them. This includes dozens of businesses throughout the state. One local business owner says it's important to advocate for your...
Pa. medical marijuana grower lays off dozens, says industry taken over by out-of-staters
A Johnstown-based medical marijuana grower has reportedly laid off or cut the hours of 50 of its 110 employees, saying the state has allowed big, out-of-state firms to monopolize the industry. Hanging Gardens and several other independent growers are in the process of filing a lawsuit against the state, a...
TSA hosting hiring event for interested individuals in Indiana
The TSA is hosting a hiring event on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to help individuals interested in becoming a Transportation Security Officer (TSO) at the Indianapolis International Airport (IND).
Indianapolis man gets 12 years for social media scam
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for spending the money investors gave him for a new social media app on personal expenses, the secretary of state announced Friday. David M. Betner pleaded guilty to one count of corrupt business influence, six counts of...
