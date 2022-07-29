New State Route 86 crossing over I-16 opens in Treutlen County

wgxa.tv
Related
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections July 25 – 31, 2022
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. EAGLE CREEK BREWING COMPANY. 106 SAVANNAH AVE STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number:. Permit Type: FS. Last Inspection Score:...
wfxl.com
Three local hospitals awarded $900,000 from Rural Hospital Stabilization Grant program
The Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) announced, on Tuesday, grant awards totaling $9 million to 10 rural hospitals in Georgia as part of its annual Rural Hospital Stabilization Grant program. The program is currently in its seventh phase. Each hospital will receive $900,000 to support initiatives and services that...
wtoc.com
School hours changing in Toombs County
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Students in the Toombs County School District head back to the classroom one week from Friday. “It’s always an exciting day, the first day of school,” Superintendent Barry Waller said. And it’s just around the corner on Aug. 5. Staff says there are...
Volunteer firefighters in Hawkinsville run into burning house to save couple
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — It's something you think may never happen to you. Imagine you're sitting watching TV, and your house goes up in flames. That's what happened to 74-year-old Larry and 86-year-old Margaret Walker in Hawkinsville. They had some pretty special guys who jumped in to rescue them. "You...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia man called bomb threat to avoid work, ordered to pay nearly $40,000 in restitution
SAVANNAH, Ga — A Georgia man has been ordered to repay the enormous cost of shutting down his job with a fake bomb threat. Elliott Sherman, “Amir Turner,” 23, of Vidalia, was fired, arrested and now owes nearly $40,000 after he called in a workplace bomb threat to get out of work on Sept. 11, 2021.
wufe967.com
GBI Arrests and Charges Tattnall County Chief Magistrate Judge with Terroristic Threats
Glennville, GA (July 26, 2022) – The GBI has arrested Tattnall County Chief Magistrate Judge Eddie Anderson, age 70, and charged him with one count of Terroristic Threats and one count of Violation of Oath by Public Officer. On June 22, 2022, the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro,...
allongeorgia.com
Statesboro Police Seeking Help Locating Man with Multiple Warrants, Most Involving Theft
The Statesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating Ryan Patrick Leonard. Leonard currently has multiple active arrest warrants involving theft by taking, theft by receiving stolen property, criminal trespass, loitering/prowling, and obstruction. According to SPD, he seems to have an interest in businesses that have property located...
Statesboro High School Class of 2002 holds 20th reunion
The Statesboro High School Blue Devil Class of 2002 recently celebrated its 20th-year reunion with a weekend of food and fellowship here in Statesboro. The graduating class of nearly 250 had a small but mighty group join together for a happy hour, school tour, dinner social, and farewell brunch. Demetrius...
Comments / 0