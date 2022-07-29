Pac-12 commissioner takes shot at Big 12, touts Pac-12 future without USC, UCLA

www.kgw.com
calgolfnews.com
This Time, Reiter Pulls Off the Victory in 111th Cal State Am
Charlie Reiter of Palm Desert got close two years ago, but this time he did captured the 111th California State Amateur Championship. Reiter, who recently finished his career at the University of San Diego, romped to a 5-and-4 victory over Kevin Huff of El Dorado Hills in the scheduled 36-hole final at Big Canyon Country Club in Newport Beach.
dailybruin.com
New omicron subvariants cause surge in LA County COVID-19 cases
This post was updated July 31 at 10:43 p.m. New subvariants of COVID-19 have caused a spike in cases in Los Angeles County in the past two months. The omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants account for 72% of sequenced specimens in the past two weeks, said Barbara Ferrer, director of the LA County Department of Public Health, in a briefing July 21. The current seven-day case average is higher than the average observed during the delta variant surge in summer 2021, she added.
wetheitalians.com
Columbus Transcontinental Highway Sign
In 1975, the California State Legislature established the Columbus Transcontinental Highway on interstate 10 in southern California. A sign marking the Columbus highway was installed. The Resolution naming the highway was sponsored by Italian American Legislators of the period to honor the Italian American community. A Resolution to remove the...
Elite Daily
These Are The 10 Most Walkable Cities In California, Ranked
Heading to sunny California for a much-needed getaway? California is home to some of the most beautiful landscapes and cultural epicenters in the United States. While Los Angeles might be the crown jewel of the Golden State, there are several other cities within the state that may be more convenient if you’re planning on visiting — especially if you want to maximize your time exploring. Ditch the round-the-clock traffic of LA this time and opt for one of the many Californian cities you can explore by foot. Consult this ultimate list of the most walkable cities in California, ranked by their walk score.
Dave’s Hot Chicken is Expanding to Long Beach
This is just one of ten units from the Elevated Restaurant Group
Irvine Attorney Sues Airline Over Child Vaccination Snafu
An Irvine attorney filed court papers today alleging his family was denied boarding of a return flight from Mexico to Los Angeles in the spring unless their 2-year-old child received the coronavirus, then denied boarding again even after getting the child a shot and tested negative.
Eater
4 Extraordinary Boba Shops to Know in Southern California
It’s hard to count how many shops in Los Angeles and Orange County serve boba, but the number has to be in the hundreds, if not the thousands. With so many places to get the coveted drink, it’s often difficult to discern which ones are doing something special, unusual even. And with so few main ingredients from which to choose, shops have to be extra dexterous to differentiate their menus from others across the Southland. There are a few select shops doing something above and beyond, from the combination of superior fruits and teas, to uncommon toppings, to even fully handmade boba. Here are four extraordinary shops in Southern California that make boba in Los Angeles and Orange County.
irei.com
Harbor Group International pays $180m for multifamily communities in Long Beach, Calif.
Affiliates of Harbor Group International (HGI) has bought the Long Beach Coastal Collection, a portfolio of multifamily communities in Long Beach, Calif., for $180 million. The portfolio consists of three mid-rise properties comprising 348 apartments. Located in the center of Long Beach, the properties are walkable to the beach and...
windermere.com
Q2 2022 Southern California Real Estate Market Update
The following analysis of select counties of the Southern California real estate market is provided by Windermere Real Estate Chief Economist Matthew Gardner. We hope that this information may assist you with making better-informed real estate decisions. For further information about the housing market in your area, please don’t hesitate to contact your Windermere Real Estate agent.
These roads are the deadliest in California
California roadways include winding coastal highways, five-lane interstates, and potholed city roads – all dangerous in their own ways. But a recent study sought to determine which stretches of the state's nearly 400,000 miles of road are the most dangerous.
Surfing's U.S. Open Continues in Huntington Beach
The Vans U.S. Open of Surfing continues in Huntington Beach Sunday with a focus on the environment and eco-consciousness.
Orange County Business Journal
Vans U.S. Open Returns to Huntington Beach
The Vans U.S. Open of Surfing returns to Orange County Saturday after a two-year hiatus. The event, which runs from July 30 to August 7 in Huntington Beach, features surf, skateboarding and BMX competitions as the largest action sports event of the year, according to officials. The theme of this...
newportbeachindy.com
Hoag Recognized as Highest Ranked Hospital in Orange County
For the sixth consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Rankings named Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach the highest ranked hospital in Orange County, the fourth-best hospital in the Los Angeles metro area and ninth-best in California. The rankings also included national rankings in...
Los Angeles bans observers from watching George Gascon recall count
Monitors will not be allowed to view the vote-counting process to recall District Attorney George Gascon because the county of Los Angeles does not view the event as an election, county officials say.
Santa Monica Mirror
Legendary New Orleans Fried Chicken Restaurant Opening on the Westside
Willie Mae Seaton coming to Venice by end of summer. Venerable New Orleans icon Willie Mae Seaton is coming to Los Angeles with what is considered by some to be the best-fried chicken in the United States as reported by Eater Los Angeles. Their hospitality group will open a full restaurant in Venice at 324 Lincoln Boulevard this summer and they plan to expand into the West Coast long-term. Willie Mae’s Scotch House is a huge part of the culinary scene and history of Louisiana and New Orleans specifically. Seaton’s group has previously tested the waters in Los Angeles by partnering with the founders of HiHo Cheeseburger Jerry Greenberg, also of Sugarfish, and Lowel Sharron to make a fried chicken sandwich here in LA.
SoCal weather: Thunderstorms expected in some regions Monday
Clouds and monsoonal moisture are lingering in Southern California on Monday, bringing a chance of thunderstorms to some parts of the region.
foxla.com
Long Beach bar closes after losing liquor license
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A Long Beach sports bar has shut down after its liquor license was revoked following an investigation revealed it was involved in numerous illegal drug sales, according to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Bottom's Up Tavern located at 1739 East Artesia Boulevard is ordered...
claremont-courier.com
L.A. County experiences record property tax roll increase
A bright side to the sky-high prices of Southern California real estate emerged this week when the Los Angeles County Office of the Assessor announced record-breaking property tax receipts. The 2022 assessment roll, the value of inventory of all taxable property in the county, grew by a record $122 billion,...
point2homes.com
3150 N Sunrise Court, Orange, Orange County, CA, 92865
Beautiful Built in 2010, in the highly sought after community of Riverbend. This amazing home with lots of natural light throughout with no neighbors behind to block the amazing sunset views (larger private yard space with new Tiki Beach vibe set up for all year round enjoyment with huge bbq grill/bar). Upon entering you will be welcomed by the warm formal dining room, a guest bath on main level, and into your gourmet kitchen with its large center island with bar stool set up, granite countertops, stainless appliances, built-in microwave/oven and plenty of cabinet storage space, 2 car garage with built in storages for easy access and convenience. Now just relax in your cozy family room OR enjoy your wind down at your outdoor yard space with wine/champagne in hand, glazing into the sunset while soaking up the wonderful Southern California weather all year round. The second level has the best balance of the Luxurious large Master with en suite bathroom, separate tub and walk in shower, as well as a large walk-in closet, with 2 more bedrooms upstairs, another full bath, and laundry room. Just minutes away from Angel Stadium and "The Happiest Place on Earth" Disneyland, close to the 55, 91 and 57 freeways for easy access to all dining, shopping and entertainment! Come LIVE and PLAY: trails/playground, a community pool/spa, basketball/tennis court, baseball fields...
