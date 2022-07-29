Inside John Cena's Relationship History

www.nickiswift.com
wrestlinginc.com
John Cena And Shay Shariatzadeh Get Married For The Second Time
Over the weekend, John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh tied the knot for a second time. The two have been married for nearly two years, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends couldn’t attend the first ceremony in Tampa, Florida. According to TMZ, the couple got married at...
John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh: A Timeline of Their Relationship
What he’s been waiting for! John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh kept a low profile as a couple and never formally announced their engagement, which made their October 2020 wedding all the more surprising. The actor and the engineer were initially linked in March 2019 when they were spotted holding hands after a dinner date […]
stillrealtous.com
John Cena Gets Married Again
John Cena has been lucky in love as he recently married Shay Shariatzadeh for the second time in Vancouver, British Columbia over the weekend according to TMZ. Shay and Cena originally got married in October of 2020 in a private ceremony due to the pandemic, but it seems that they finally got to celebrate with their friends and family.
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
Becky Lynch Suffers Injury at WWE SummerSlam
Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch squared off for the RAW Women’s Championship in the opening match of Saturday night’s WWE SummerSlam from Nashville. It was a great back-and-forth match from which the EST would win, capping off her storyline with The Man. Lynch once took a Jaded (Glam...
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's son Deacon to make acting debut in season three of Netflix's Never Have I Ever
The son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe is following in his parents' footsteps. Deacon Phillippe, 18, will make his acting debut in season three of Netflix's comedy-drama series Never Have I Ever. A Netflix press release revealed that Deacon will appear as a guest star. He nabbed the role...
Brock Lesnar SummerSlam: Is superstar gone from WWE after PPV?
Brock Lesnar is facing Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. But will this be the last time he appears for the company?. WWE SummerSlam 2022 was in a bit of a bind after Roman Reigns’ reported opponent for the event,...
‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Is Going Off on Wayfair’s New Ad: ‘How Dare You!’
After departing NCIS at the end of season 15, the now-retired actress has fully immersed herself in a multitude of charitable events and organizations. However, long before she left NCIS, fans already knew the longtime Abby Sciuto actress as an advocate for rescue animals, and dogs especially. That said, Wayfair has earned the star’s wrath, with the animal rights activist publicly slamming the online furniture company on Twitter.
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion, Released WWE Star Return At SummerSlam
You never know what might happen when you watch WWE programming, and on Saturday night fans saw Bianca Belair defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch. In the end Belair retained the Raw Women’s Championship when she put Lynch away with her K.O.D. finisher. After the match...
Tractors and carnage: WWE fans couldn’t get enough of Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns at SummerSlam
At WWE SummerSlam, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a chaotic Last Man Standing match that included the use of a tractor. WWE SummerSlam has been an eventful show, to say the least. Every show has to go out on a high note,...
PWMania
Vince McMahon Wanted Becky Lynch to Continue Being a Heel
The babyface turn of Becky Lynch was among the major headlines that came out of last night’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. Last night seemed to be a course correction by Triple H from the decision to turn her heel a year ago, which wasn’t received well by everyone. In a feud with Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Bayley, Lynch will now team up with Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and potentially another female wrestler.
Zooey Deschanel Says The Happening Was 'Universally Not Loved' Because Critics 'Didn't Get It'
Zooey Deschanel has no regrets about The Happening. The actress, 42, recently told The Guardian that when it comes to the 2008 thriller from writer/director M. Night Shyamalan and the harsh reviews it was met with, the critics are the ones who missed the mark. (It currently holds a 17 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.)
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns reaches another impressive WWE milestone
Roman Reigns remains the top star in WWE as the Undisputed Universal Champion. After making his return from hiatus at SummerSlam in 2020 as a heel, he beat Bray Wyatt at the Payback pay-per-view event to become the WWE Universal Champion. Since then, he has defeated the likes of Jey...
Drake Tests Positive for COVID, Postpones Young Money Reunion Concert
Click here to read the full article. Drake has postponed tonight’s Young Money Reunion show, the last installment of his three-day event dubbed “October World Weekend,” which was to be held t Toronto’s History. On Monday (Aug. 1) — the day of the scheduled event — the rapper posted an explanation on his Instagram stories sharing that he has tested positive for COVID. He confirmed the reunion, which includes Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne, would be rescheduled “to the soonest date possible” and ended his note expressing he was “so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the...
Chris Rock Jokes That He Was Slapped By “Suge Smith” After Will Smith’s Apology
Rock's still getting jokes off.
411mania.com
WWE News: The Rock Makes Appearance At Red Bulls Game, John Cena References Ric Flair’s Last Match, Free Match From Summerslam 2021
– The Rock made an appearance at the New York Red Bulls game tonight in Harrison, New Jersey. – John Cena posted to Instagram and referenced Ric Flair’s last match tomorrow night. – WWE has shared a free match from last year’s Summerslam: Edge vs. Seth Rollins.
wegotthiscovered.com
Just when you thought it was safe, fans are bringing up ‘Morbius’ again
The box office poison known as Morbius is once again being trolled by “fans” online, with the movie that is a notoriously prolific source of memes entering the pop culture conversation once again, for no particular reason. The Jared Leto-starring comic book film based on the vampiric Spider-Man...
PWMania
Producers Revealed for WWE SummerSlam 2022
The following producers worked on Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam event, according to Fightful Select. – TJ Wilson produced Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair. – Jamie Noble produced The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day. – Abyss produced Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin. – Shawn Daivari produced The Usos vs. The Street...
Stranger Things Producers Thought Sadie Sink Was Too 'Old' at 14 to Play Max
Sadie Sink has received widespread acclaim for her performance in Stranger Things, but in an interview with Fashion Magazine published Thursday, the 20-year-old actor reveals she almost wasn't cast in the series for being too "old." Sink explained casting directors were hesitant about her age, even though she was only...
TVOvermind
Chewbacca’s Legends Death was Epic: No Matter What Fans Think
There are moments in fiction when people’s jaws drop when they read or watch something they weren’t expecting. The way things have been going with the Star Wars franchise, the jaw-dropping has primarily been caused by the fact that it would appear that the franchise is being run by those who don’t know what they have or what to do with it. In all fairness, there have been great moments, but far too many questionable moments have left people, even diehard superfans, speechless. Do you know how insanely hard it is to shut up a fanboy or fangirl? Unfortunately, it’s even harder to shut up a Star Wars fan, as they’ve often been labeled as some of the most toxic fans in entertainment history. Of course, there are a few truths and a few lies to that claim, but the fact is that Star Wars fans have made their bed and often refuse to lie in it since they want to make their point more often than not. But some subjects are even more likely to get them talking, and the death of a favorite character is one of them.
