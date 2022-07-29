ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KSLA

1 shot at west Shreveport party; gunman sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A person is recovering following a shooting that took place in west Shreveport early Monday morning. Dispatchers got the call just before 12:30 a.m. on Monday, August 1 near the intersection of Southern Avenue and East 70th Street. Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

KSLA

Motorcycle passenger killed in West 70th wreck named

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The woman who died in the West 70th single-vehicle wreck has been named. The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) reported that on Friday, July 29 at 10:45 p.m., Tammy Rubey, 52-years-old, was mortally injured in a single-vehicle wreck at the 7100 block of West 70th Street. She was the passenger on the motorcycle.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

3 shot at illegal trail ride in Webster Parish

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at an unauthorized trail ride Saturday night that injured three people, including a local high school student. It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Crow Street in Cotton Valley. Sheriff Jason Parker says shots were...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

KTAL

KSLA

String of carjackings have residents concerned for their safety

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In the past week, nine carjackings have happened in Shreveport. The Shreveport Police Department said at least two to three men are believed to be responsible for these crimes, and may be armed with AR pistols. According to reports from victims, the men rapidly approach their vehicles and demand they get out.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Minden High student, 17, shot in her back

COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — A Minden High student is recovering after being shot in her back at a trail ride on the last weekend of her summer break. The shooting occurred about 9:37 p.m. Saturday, July 30, five days before Webster Parish students are due to return to start the 2022-23 school year.
MINDEN, LA
KTBS

Major theft at Southern Hills home in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man said one of his rental homes was broken into Friday. Matt Kay came to his home in the Southern Hills area of Shreveport and found his back windows smashed. Kay said many brand new items were stolen. "They took the air conditioner, they took...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KNOE TV8

BCPD looking for runaway teen

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) -The Bossier City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a runaway juvenile. Shayla Alvarado, 15, was last seen at her home on July 29 at 11 a.m. She is about 5′0 and weighs around 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, black socks and sparkle sandals.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Altercation reported between guards, inmates at Bayou Dorcheat Correctional

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after some sort of incident between corrections officers and inmates. Sheriff’s office officials say on Thursday, July 28, there was an altercation between corrections officers and inmates at Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Facility in Minden. According to the sheriff’s office, guards had to take action on inmates that didn’t want to comply with directions.
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
KTBS

11 people arrested in Marshall, Texas for gang-related violence

MARSHALL, Texas – Law enforcement executed a joint arrest of 11 individuals on Thursday for a total of 40 combined charges for gang-related violence in Harrison County. According to the Marshall Police Department, The Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Marshall Police Department collaborated on the combined arrest operation stemming from a July 17 gang-related shooting in the 2000 block of Bledsoe Street.
MARSHALL, TX
KTAL

Stolen car leads police on chase through Allendale

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A stolen vehicle led Shreveport police on a chase through the Allendale neighborhood late Sunday afternoon. The chase began after officers attempted a traffic stop on Ford St. As the stolen car fled, police say the suspects threw evidence out of the vehicle. The car drove north through Allendale at moderate speeds before it stopped on Dale St. in front of the Canaan Towers Apartments.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Altercation between inmates, guards under investigation

SHREVEPORT, LA
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Two wounded in late-night N. Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people were wounded late Thursday night in a shooting in the Cherokee Park neighborhood. Police and EMS responded to the scene of an apartment complex on the 2000 block of Grimmett Dr. just after 11:50 p.m. Officers found two people with gunshot wounds., one to the abdomen and another to the buttocks.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Bossier City police search for runaway teen

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Juvenile Division is asking the public to help them locate a teen that ran away late Friday morning. Police say 15-year-old Shayla Alvarado was last seen at her home in the 600 block of Garden Street in Bossier City around 11 a.m. Friday.
BOSSIER CITY, LA

