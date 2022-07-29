Don Otis Norman

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Malcolm L. Funn, one of two Democratic members of the State Board of Elections, died unexpectedly on July 26 of surgery complications at age 77. During his lifetime, Funn has served on the Calvert County Planning Commission and the county liquor board, as first vice president of the Calvert County NAACP, and on several other local boards.

CALVERT COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO