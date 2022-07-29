www.lobservateur.com
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
Big news at the start of Saints training campTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
L'Observateur
Jewel of the community: Legacy Venue opens in Luling
LULING — Now open at 737 Paul Maillard Road in Luling, Legacy Venue is poised to become the jewel of the community. The large, luxurious space is intricately decorated to elevate the atmosphere of any large-scale event. In-house catering, bar service, an in-house bridal and groom suite and fresh florals arranged by owner Andrell Lockett bring the elegance of big-name New Orleans venues to the heart of the River Parishes.
L'Observateur
Baton Rouge Author Publishes True Story of Hope and Faith
In This Compelling Story, The Author Shares Experiences Where He Saw Angels in Several Moments Throughout His Life and How His Faith Saved Him in More Ways Than One. Angels in Afghanistan, a new book by Joseph R. Perez Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. During his...
L'Observateur
St. Charles Parish Hospital celebrates New ENT Clinic with ribbon cutting ceremony
DESTREHAN – St. Charles Parish Hospital recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating a new ear, nose and throat (ENT) clinic at Ochsner Health Center – Destrehan. The ENT clinic is equipped with new specialized pediatric equipment funded by a $100,000 donation from Valero Energy Corporation as part of the company’s 2021 Benefit for Children. Equipment includes pediatric scopes, an audiometer used to diagnose hearing deficiency and a tympanometer used to evaluate middle ear function and determine if pressure equalizer (PE) tubes are necessary, a common medical procedure necessary in some children to help decrease ear infections.
L'Observateur
Thibodaux Regional welcomes Dr. Rhandi Wise
THIBODAUX — Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce. the addition of Dr. Rhandi Wise, obstetrics and gynecology, to the active medical staff. She is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Women’s Clinic located at 604 N. Acadia Rd. Suite 500, Thibodaux, 985-448-1216. Dr. Wise...
L'Observateur
Coast Guard responds to oil discharge near Kenner, La.
NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is responding to a discharge of oil from a tanker ship Friday on the Lower Mississippi River near Kenner, La. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received notification yesterday at 6:08 p.m. that the tank vessel Hafnia Rhine discharged oil during a fueling operation with a fuel barge at Ama Anchorage, mile marker 115. Watchstanders dispatched Coast Guard pollution responders to the scene.
L'Observateur
Reminder: Louisiana Law Provides Strong Right of Self Defense Against Car Jackings, Other Crimes
In view of the increasing number of carjackings in Shreveport-Bossier—as well as the uptick in those occurring in Baton Rouge and New Orleans—it is worth revisiting the law that provides for the right of self-defense if citizens of Louisiana are attacked while in our vehicles, businesses, or in our homes.
L'Observateur
Calucem Plans $35 Million Specialty Cement Facility in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS, La. – Specialty cement manufacturer Calucem will enter the U.S. market by developing a $35 million manufacturing facility in eastern New Orleans. Calucem, a subsidiary of Spain-based Cementos Molins, is the world’s second-largest producer of calcium aluminate cement, a high-performance product popular in a variety of commercial and industrial uses.
L'Observateur
SCSO supervisors graduate from the National Command and Staff College
LULING – Sheriff Greg Champagne is pleased to announce that six supervisors of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office have just completed the National Command and Staff College Session 015. The S.C.P.S.O. hosted the program for the fifth time in five years at the training facility located on Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway in Luling.
L'Observateur
Garyville Man Sentenced for Methamphetamine Conspiracy
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that BRYANT DAIGRE, age 33, of Garyville, Louisiana, was sentenced on July 28, 2022 to 120 months of imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B), and 846.
L'Observateur
Hammond Man Wanted for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating 20 year old Mikel “Kato” Lassare in connection with a shooting which occurred on July 30, 2022. Chief Jimmy Travis reports at approximately 2:00 PM yesterday, deputies responded to the car wash on Club...
L'Observateur
SCSO seeks help finding burglary subjects
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two subjects that had involvement in a recent residential burglary. On July 29, 2022 between approximately 2:00 and 2:30 pm, two subjects entered the garage of a residence on River Road in Montz, LA. The subjects were captured on video opening packages and tampering with items that belonged to the victim.
L'Observateur
One Driver Killed and Five Others Injured in Head-on Washington Parish Crash
Bogalusa – Shortly after 10:45 p.m. on July 31, 2022, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 21 near Little Southern Village Road in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Kevin Christensen of Mandeville. The initial...
L'Observateur
Study ranks New Orleans murder rate increase as worst in the nation
(The Center Square) — New Orleans tops the list for the largest increase in homicides among America’s 50 largest cities, according to a recent analysis. A WalletHub study released Wednesday ranks New Orleans’ homicide rate of 14.06 cases per 100,000 residents as the worst in the nation, using a methodology that’s weighed half on homicides per capita in the second quarter of 2022, and half on changes in homicide rates in the last two years.
L'Observateur
RPCC, industry partners host commissioning ceremony and ribbon cutting for Process Equipment Training Plant
GONZALES — River Parishes Community College (RPCC) and industry partners hosted the Commissioning Ceremony for the new Process Equipment Training (PET) Plant on Friday, July 29th at 8 a.m. at the Gonzales Campus. The PET Plant was designed and built by local industry partners and will be used to...
