(The Center Square) — New Orleans tops the list for the largest increase in homicides among America’s 50 largest cities, according to a recent analysis. A WalletHub study released Wednesday ranks New Orleans’ homicide rate of 14.06 cases per 100,000 residents as the worst in the nation, using a methodology that’s weighed half on homicides per capita in the second quarter of 2022, and half on changes in homicide rates in the last two years.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO