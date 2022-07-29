La Hoihoi Ea, 'Sovereignty Restoration Day, officially recognized by the State of Hawaii

www.kitv.com
Related
KITV.com
Restoration Day is recognized by the state of Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Restoration Day has officially been recognized by the state of Hawaii as a day of remembrance. Many residents said Lā Hoʻihoʻi Ea is just as important to them as Christmas. "It might be the first official one for the state but we've been celebrating...
KITV.com
Hawaii Convention Center to host 2022 Mrs. Philippines World Pageant
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Mrs. Philippines World Pageant takes place this Saturday, July 30, right here on Oahu. Before the competition, the contestants stopped by the State Capitol on Friday.
KITV.com
Hawaii students finally returning to classrooms without COVID-19 restrictions
HONOLULU (KITV4) - It's been a long time since Henry Guzman's students were able to sit next to each other. The sixth-grade science teacher is looking forward to "more collaboration just because with social distancing in the classroom it's kind of difficult to do science labs so kind of excite them about that."
KITV.com
Big Island farmers worried about a hay shortage in Hawaii
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Several ranchers, farmers and horse owners on the Big Island said they're concerned over a hay shortage. Hay is not grown locally in Hawaii – all of it is shipped from the mainland. Many farmers believe the wildfires and growing drought concerns are adding to the shortage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KITV.com
Ex-Marine arrested for alleged plan to target synagogue, minorities in planned attack
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A former Marine based in Hawaii remains in federal custody tonight, after he was accused of planning an attack on a New York synagogue. He allegedly had plans to engage in "widespread homicide and sexual assault" against minorities, according to reports. Matthew Belanger pleaded not guilty in...
KITV.com
Love’s 2nd Annual Spirit of Giving program seeks nominations now
Do you know a nonprofit organization that is making a difference in our islands? You can nominate it for Love’s 2nd Annual Spirit of Giving program. Nominations for verified 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations across the Hawaiian Islands are being taken through August 14. Franz Family Bakery, in partnership with Love’s...
KITV.com
Fire Weather Watch issued for all Leeward sections of Hawaii
A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Leeward sections of all Hawaii Islands. The watch is in effect from 6 am to 6 pm Sunday. An area of dry air will move over the islands Sunday as high pressure once again brings east-northeast winds 15-25 mph.
KITV.com
The Kū Project Creator Daniel Aipa Talks About His Inspiration
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Creator of The Kū Project, Daniel Aipa talks about his inspiration and motivation. In it’s simplest form, Kū in the Hawaiian language means to stand upright, to anchor, to rise. There is a much deeper meaning and cultural significance behind Kū. The Kū Project’s...
Comments / 0