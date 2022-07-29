ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Hoihoi Ea, 'Sovereignty Restoration Day, officially recognized by the State of Hawaii

By Erin Coogan
Restoration Day is recognized by the state of Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Restoration Day has officially been recognized by the state of Hawaii as a day of remembrance. Many residents said Lā Hoʻihoʻi Ea is just as important to them as Christmas. "It might be the first official one for the state but we've been celebrating...
Hawaii students finally returning to classrooms without COVID-19 restrictions

HONOLULU (KITV4) - It's been a long time since Henry Guzman's students were able to sit next to each other. The sixth-grade science teacher is looking forward to "more collaboration just because with social distancing in the classroom it's kind of difficult to do science labs so kind of excite them about that."
Big Island farmers worried about a hay shortage in Hawaii

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Several ranchers, farmers and horse owners on the Big Island said they're concerned over a hay shortage. Hay is not grown locally in Hawaii – all of it is shipped from the mainland. Many farmers believe the wildfires and growing drought concerns are adding to the shortage.
Love’s 2nd Annual Spirit of Giving program seeks nominations now

Do you know a nonprofit organization that is making a difference in our islands? You can nominate it for Love’s 2nd Annual Spirit of Giving program. Nominations for verified 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations across the Hawaiian Islands are being taken through August 14. Franz Family Bakery, in partnership with Love’s...
The Kū Project Creator Daniel Aipa Talks About His Inspiration

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Creator of The Kū Project, Daniel Aipa talks about his inspiration and motivation. In it’s simplest form, Kū in the Hawaiian language means to stand upright, to anchor, to rise. There is a much deeper meaning and cultural significance behind Kū. The Kū Project’s...
