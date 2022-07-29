Sharita Kenyatta Tanner

Drug Arrest- On July 24, 2022, Dep. Kirscht responded to the 20700 block of Golden Thompson Road in Avenue, and made contact with Thomas Matthew Higgins, age 28 of Avenue. While Higgins was obtaining his identification, deputies observed a dollar bill with suspected CDS residue (suspected Alprazolam), a pill bottle with the label removed containing numerous pills (suspected Alprazolam), and a scale with powder residue (suspected heroin). Also, located on the porch, were two plants (suspected marijuana plants). Higgins was arrested and located on his person was a used needle containing suspected heroin residue. Higgins was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Paraphernalia.

LEXINGTON PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO