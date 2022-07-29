Why Tilray Stock Was a Laggard on Friday

Stocks racked up more gains Friday as Wall Street closed out its best month since November 2020, a welcome breather for investors after a punishing year for the market. The S&P 500 index, a benchmark for many stock funds, rose 59 points to 4,130, or 1.4%, and finished 9.1% higher for July. The index is still down 13.3% for the year, however.

