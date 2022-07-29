ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Tilray Stock Was a Laggard on Friday

By Eric Volkman
Motley Fool
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Market-Beating Stocks

With Venmo and more, PayPal is a growing force in the fintech universe. Broadcom is a huge chipmaker, and it's aiming to grow more, in part via a huge acquisition. Amazon.com has more irons in the fire than most people realize. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 25% to 100%, According to Wall Street

Enterprise Products Partners has performed better than most stocks this year but could move much higher. Analysts think that Medical Properties Trust's shares could jump 36% within the next 12 months. The average price target for Innovative Industrial Properties is double its current share price. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Hickey
Motley Fool

2 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in August

American Express is benefiting from a return to travel, and is also looking to a new generation of cardholders. Coca-Cola has successfully increased prices to offset inflation, demonstrating the power of its brand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock With 850% Upside, According to Cathie Wood

ARK Invest believes Roku stock could reach $605 a share by 2026. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Ad-supported video services will generate nearly $260 billion in revenue by 2025. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Stock#Medical Marijuana#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Laggard#Canadian#Tilray Brands
Motley Fool

What Recession? 5 Stocks Leading the Nasdaq to Its Best Month Since 2020

Apple and Amazon reported better-than-expected results despite ongoing supply chain issues and macroeconomic challenges. Many smaller tech stocks are rallying, including Five9, on solid earnings reports. Many renewable energy stocks are rising as the Senate looks poised to pass a sweeping bill that includes major funding to promote efforts to...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Big-Tech Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist

Microsoft stock has declined by 18% so far this year amid the broader tech sell-off. The intelligent cloud segment continues to lead the company forward with stellar growth. Microsoft stock should continue to outperform the Nasdaq 100 index in the long run, thanks to its upcoming opportunities. You’re reading a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks We Think Could Beat the Market in the Second Half of 2022

AbbVie's solid product lineup, juicy dividend, and reasonable valuation should help keep its momentum going. AstraZeneca offers several reasons for investors to be bullish over the near term and long term. Johnson & Johnson should benefit as investors look for safe havens. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Should Income Investors Buy This Unstoppable Dividend King?

PepsiCo's net revenue and earnings came in ahead of analysts' expectations. The company's dividend should keep growing at a robust rate. The stock's current valuation looks reasonably attractive for long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
CBS News

Stocks rally, closing out best month for the S&P 500 since November 2020

Stocks racked up more gains Friday as Wall Street closed out its best month since November 2020, a welcome breather for investors after a punishing year for the market. The S&P 500 index, a benchmark for many stock funds, rose 59 points to 4,130, or 1.4%, and finished 9.1% higher for July. The index is still down 13.3% for the year, however.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Most of My Stocks Are Down Year to Date. Here's the Silver Lining

Many investors are seeing major losses in their portfolios this year. While I'm in the same boat, some of my investments have been helping to pump money into my portfolio, thereby minimizing those losses. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in August

AbbVie ranks as one of the best-performing Dividend Aristocrats this year. Abbott continues to deliver strong growth and will probably benefit if there's another COVID-19 wave. PepsiCo's business is largely insulated from inflation -- a big plus in the current environment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy