Sophie B. Hawkins playing in Cohoes Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Angelic singer-songwriter Sophie B. Hawkins is co-headlining with Paula Cole at Cohoes Music Hall Friday night. Hawkins is observing the 30th anniversary of her platinum album “Tongues and Tales” with an extended tour through December.

Hawkins, 53, of New York City, has five full-length albums and the longest-running Billboard Adult Contemporary number-one hit single in history (“As I Lay Me Down”). Hawkins was nominated for the “Best New Artist” Grammy in 1993 and played Janis Joplin in the touring play “Room 105” in 2012.

Hawkins is involved in every phase of the music-making process, from engineering and production to instrumentation and background vocals. She has 585,710 monthly listeners on Spotify. Following her date with Paula Cole in Cohoes, Hawkins is playing the Riveria Theatre in North Tonawanda on Saturday.

Hawkins is performing in NYS on the following dates of her U.S. tour:

August 12, Lake Placid at Lake Placid Performing Arts Center

November 6, Riverhead at Suffolk Theatre

November 11, Chester at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center

November 28, New York City at City Winery

