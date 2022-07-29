Aaron Sorkin’s ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ Abruptly Cancels Return to Broadway, Blaming Producer Scott Rudin

www.sfgate.com
Mary Alice, Emmy-Winning A Different World Star, Dies
Beloved actress Mary Alice, known for her roles in film, television, and on Broadway, has died. She was in her 80s. Alice played Leticia "Lettie" Bostic on A Different World, the popular Cosby Show spinoff. Her other television roles included Oz, Law and Order, and NBC's I'll Fly Away, for which she received an Emmy.
Judith Light, Rosemarie DeWitt headline cast of film 'Out of My Mind'
July 18 (UPI) -- Judith Light and Rosemarie DeWitt are among those that have been added to the cast of the upcoming Disney+ film Out of My Mind. The pair were part of a group of six new cast members that the streaming service announced Monday. Other notable names include Michael Chernus and Emmy Award-winner Luke Kirby.
George R. R. Martin’s ‘Night of the Cooters’ Adaptation, Directed by Vincent D’Onofrio, Wins at LA Shorts Festival
Directed by Vincent D’Onofrio, who also stars, the short film — a “tall tale” about aliens invading Texas in the 1800s — is a passion project borne out of 60-odd years of friendship between Martin and Waldrop. The project is a combination of live action and state-of-the-art CG.
Brendan Fraser's big comeback! Nineties heartthrob famous for George of the Jungle and Encino Man transforms into 600lb recluse for new film The Whale as he returns to Hollywood
Nineties heartthrob Brendan Fraser has transformed into a 600 pound man for his new film The Whale. In a first look image from The Whale, Fraser has undergone a significant physical transformation in order to play an obese man. Fraser, 53, looks worlds away from the sculpted actor fans remember...
Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta
Hollywood is mourning the loss of three of the gangster movie genre greats, Tony Sirico, James Caan, and Ray Liotta, all of whom have died within the last three months.Those paying tribute joked that the trio, known for their appearances in Goodfellas and other classic films, would now be having “a sit down up in Heaven”.All three men are reported to not have expressed initial interest in acting, and pursued different paths before finding their break-out roles.Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79.It comes two...
Twin Peaks Actor Lenny Von Dohlen Dead at 63 'After a Long Illness'
Actor Lenny Von Dohlen has died. He was 63. The actor "died Tuesday at his home in Los Angeles after a long illness," Steven J. Wolfe, longtime manager of the Twin Peaks star, confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday. Von Dohlen's sister Catherine was the first to share the news of...
David Warner Dies: Veteran British Actor Who Starred ‘Titanic’ & ‘The Omen’ Was 80
David Warner, the veteran British actor, and star of Hollywood hits such as Titanic and The Omen, has died. He was 80. Warner died on Sunday at Denville Hall, a care home for members of the entertainment industry from “a cancer-related illness,” the BBC first reported. The actor’s family confirmed the news “with an overwhelmingly heavy heart” in a statement to the outlet.
Pat Carroll, Emmy winner and voice of Ursula, dies at 95
Pat Carroll, a comedic television mainstay for decades, Emmy-winner for “Caesar’s Hour” and the voice Ursula in “The Little Mermaid,” has died. She was 95. Her daughter Kerry Karsian, a casting agent, said Carroll died at her home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Saturday. Her other daughter Tara Karsian wrote on Instagram that they want everyone to “honor her by having a raucous laugh at absolutely anything today (and everyday forward) because besides her brilliant talent and love, she leaves my sister Kerry and I with the greatest gift of all, imbuing us with humor and the ability to laugh…even in the saddest of times.”
Harrison Ford, Pierce Brosnan Praise John McTiernan, Vic Armstrong at London Action Festival Awards (EXCLUSIVE)
A galaxy of stars paid fulsome tribute to filmmaker John McTiernan (“Die Hard,” “Predator”) and stuntman Vic Armstrong (the Indiana Jones, James Bond and Star Wars franchises) as they were both awarded Moving Target awards on Friday for their outstanding contributions to the action genre at the inaugural London Action Festival.
Russell Crowe and Johnny Depp ‘Broke’ Director Peter Weir, Ethan Hawke Says
Don’t count on any Ethan Hawke collabs with Russell Crowe or Johnny Depp after the “Dead Poets Society” star chalked up director Peter Weir’s 12-year absence from Hollywood to two leading men who “gave him a hard time.”. While speaking to IndieWire about his new...
Mary Alice, A Different World and I'll Fly Away actress, dies
Mary Alice, best known for her Emmy- and Tony Award-winning work in the TV series I'll Fly Away and the original Broadway production of Fences, has died. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she was 85, but her birth year has been reported as both 1936 and 1941 by multiple sources.
‘High Noon’ On Broadway: Beloved Hollywood Western To Be Adapted For Stage By ‘Forrest Gump’ Writer Eric Roth
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Broadway will get a Western play for the first time in decades next year when High Noon, a world premiere stage adaptation by Forrest Gump scribe Eric Roth of the Stanley Kramer-produced 1952 film classic, arrives on the New York stage. Michael Arden, whose Once On This Island...
‘Blonde’: New Images Released Of Ana De Armas As Marilyn Monroe, Adrien Brody As Arthur Miller & Bobby Cannavale As Joe DiMaggio In Netflix Pic
Netflix has released some striking new images of Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s Blonde, which will debut at the Venice Film Festival. Among the images revealed exclusively in Vanity Fair are one of de Armas with Adrien Brody, who portrays her husband Arthur Miller in the buzzed about feature.
Robert Redford Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts on Robert Redford and learn about the life of the award-wining filmmaker, philanthropist and environmentalist.
Netflix Sues ‘The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical’ Writers Barlow & Bear for Copyright Infringement: Everything to Know
Trouble in the ton! Netflix’s Bridgerton has fast become one of the streamer’s most popular hit series, which soon inspired plenty of fan theories, content creation and original music. Following the season 1 premiere of Bridgerton in December 2020, Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear announced their intentions to make their own musical inspired by the show via TikTok. […]
Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio' Puts a Stunning New Spin on a Familiar Tale -- Watch the First Trailer!
Fans got a closer look at Guillermo del Toro's inspired take on a familiar story on Wednesday, as Netflix shared the first teaser-trailer for the Oscar-winning director's stop-motion adaptation of Pinocchio. Based on the original fairy tale by Carlo Collodi, and set against the backdrop of 1930s Fascist Italy, the...
‘Summer Under the Stars’: Ben Mankiewicz Previews TCM’s Elvis Presley Marathon
As Elvis Presley mesmerizingly sang in the title song to 1964’s Viva Las Vegas, “How I wish that there were more than 24 hours in the day.” His legion of fans will indeed get 24 hours’ worth of a dozen of the King’s movies as he opens TCM’s annual August event, Summer Under the Stars, which honors a different film star each day of the month.
La Boite Theatre gives us a rollicking, queer and very Australian adaptation of Oscar Wilde's An Ideal Husband
Review: An Ideal Husband, directed by Bridget Boyle An Ideal Husband was first performed in January 1895. Less than two months later Lord Queenberry left his infamous card accusing Wilde of “posing as a sodomite”, which led to Wilde suing for criminal libel – and then being arrested and imprisoned. The play was written while Wilde was besotted with Queensberry’s son, Bosie (Lord Alfred Douglas) and the very title is ironic: Wilde, it turned out, was far from “the ideal husband”. It is a complex play, an odd mixture of sentimentality and satire, without the consistency of the far more polished...
Watch the Official Trailer for Netflix's Marilyn Monroe NC-17 Drama 'Blonde'
Netflix on Thursday shared the official trailer for Andrew Dominik’s Blonde, an upcoming drama film starring Ana de Armas in the role of Marilyn Monroe. Blonde, which is rated NC-17, is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ bestselling novel of the same moniker. Blurring the line between fact and fiction, the film reimagines Marilyn Monroe’s life, exploring both her public and private lives, as well as her childhood, her rise to fame and her various relationships.
Gravitas Picks Up Doc On Iconic Band Chicago; Vertical, Freestyle, 1091 Acquisitions; Matteo Pizzolo Cinedigm Deal; Timely Indie From EP John Turturro; More – Film Briefs
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American right to Genevieve Adams’ dramedy Simchas and Sorrows, along with worldwide rights to Peter Curtis Pardini’s doc The Last Band on Stage, and North American rights to Jaclyn Bethany’s queer thriller, The Falling World. The Anthem Sports & Entertainment Company will release the former title at the Laemmle Noho in Los Angeles on September 16, and on all major digital and VOD platforms on the 20th. Pardini’s film will hit VOD and theaters in three cities on September 30, with Bethany’s indie unspooling on VOD on...
