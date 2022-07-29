Salina man arrested in connection to Thompson death

YODER, Kan. — A new member of the Hutchinson Police Department was one of twenty-one new law enforcement officers that graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on July 29th at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium. Officer Vincent Beaudoin will now begin filed training with the police department in the next couple of weeks. Two other area officers also were a part of the class. They were Carter James of the Newton Police Department and Irlick Moreno of the Rice Co. Sheriff’s Department.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO