Salina man arrested in connection to Thompson death

Saline County Booking Activity, August 1
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allman, Curtis Everette ; 40; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Criminal Damage to Property;...
MHK man arrested for arson in connection with July 16 incident
Riley County Police Department arrested Russell Royal Springer in connection with a July 16, 2022 incident. On Saturday, July 16th, Springer started a fire on a picnic table at Blue Earth Plaza using toilet paper. The fire caused $350 worth of damage at Blue Earth Plaza. Bond was set at...
Catalytic converter stolen in broad daylight at Salina events center
Another catalytic converter has been stolen during the day, this time in the west parking lot of Tony's Pizza Events Center. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime between 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, someone cut the catalytic converter off of a 2001 Ford Excursion belonging to a 44-year-old Minneapolis man.
Trailer stolen south of Salina found in western Kansas
A trailer that was stolen from a residence south of Salina between July 16-18 has been recovered in western Kansas. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that the black Karavan trailer, valued at $2,800 was recovered on Friday in Trego County. Items that remain missing include the following.
Salina police: Inmate suspected of murder after man’s remains found in Ellsworth County
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salina Police Department on Friday, July 29, identified an inmate in the Saline County Jail as a murder suspected connected with the finding of human remains earlier this month in Ellsworth County. The Salina PD requested charges including first-degree murder, aggravated arson, felony interference with...
Police investigating burglary at south Salina motel
A local man is out a laptop computer after it went missing from his room at a south Salina hotel. The 46-year-old Salina man told police that he left his room at the Rodeway Inn, 3932 S. Ninth Street, at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday. When he returned about 8 p.m., he noticed that the nightstand drawer was open and that his Dell Latitude 5580 laptop was missing from a computer bag on the sofa, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Police ID body found in central Salina backyard on July 8
The Salina Police Department Thursday afternoon identified the man whose body was found in the backyard of a residence in the 900 block of W. South Street on July 8. On Tuesday, police were able to confirm that the body found was that of Adam Noe Guzman, 29, of Salina, the department noted in a news release issued this afternoon.
Three area law enforcement officers graduate from training center in Yoder
YODER, Kan. — A new member of the Hutchinson Police Department was one of twenty-one new law enforcement officers that graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on July 29th at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium. Officer Vincent Beaudoin will now begin filed training with the police department in the next couple of weeks. Two other area officers also were a part of the class. They were Carter James of the Newton Police Department and Irlick Moreno of the Rice Co. Sheriff’s Department.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, July 23-29
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: HINZ, CALVIN JACKSON; 39; Hutchinson. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: JOHNSON, AUSTIN...
Hutchinson man arrested suspected of strangling woman
A Hutchinson man was arrested after police responded to a domestic violence call. Police went to a Hutchinson home on Sunday afternoon, after a neighbor reported a woman with injuries outside of the house.
Riley County Arrest Report July 29
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MATTHEW SLOAN SPOONER, 37, Manhattan, Probation Violation; Bond $750. JOSEPH CLAYTON HAWTHORNE, 19, Fort Riley, Battery on LEO; Physical contact with county or...
Hutchinson woman among 2 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
HARVEY COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 2p.m. Friday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 driven by Margaret Elizabeth Gase, 26, Huthinson, was southbound on River Park. The driver disobeyed the stop sign at Dutch Avenue and and traveled...
Truck driver rushed to hospital with serious injuries after Osage Co. crash
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver from Newton was rushed to a hospital in Overland Park with suspected serious injuries after a crash in Osage Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that officials were called to the area of mile marker 167 on Interstate 35, about three miles south of Williamsburg, around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, July 28.
Reno County law enforcement take realistic active shooter training
Warning: The video above shows an active shooter simulation which may be concerning to some viewers HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hoping for the best but preparing for the worst. With the new school year just weeks away, law enforcement officers and other agencies in Reno County teamed up for a four-day active shooter training at […]
JCPD asking for help identifying individual in connection to recent burglary
Junction City Police Department is asking the public for help identifying an individual in connection with a recent burglary in Junction City. If you know who the individual is, please contact JCPD at 785-762-5912.
Geary County Booking Photos July 28
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Alan Hakala, Battery, Battery against a law enforcement officer, Assault of a...
3-day Kansas sting nets multiple arrests, meth worth $4.4M
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. — Authorities across central Kansas banded together recently to target “major criminals,” and their efforts were not in vain. The three-day sting netted “multiple” arrests and resulted in the seizure of more than 120 pounds of methamphetamine, KWCH reported. According to officials...
City of Salina announces roadway surfacing locations
Monday through Friday, APAC Shears of Salina will complete the City of Salina’s annual ultrathin bonded asphalt surface project. The schedule is as follows, weather permitting:. Motorists are urged to avoid work zones altogether or proceed with caution for the safety of the crews performing the work. This type...
Newton man hospitalized after semi overturns
OSAGE COUNTY —A Newton man was injured in an accident just before 3 p.m. Thursday in Osage County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 International semi driven by 31-year-old Eduardo Rivera-Villareal of Newton, was northbound on Interstate 35 three miles south of Williamsburg, when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle left the roadway to the left and traveled into the center median.
One dead in Junction City fire Wednesday night
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – According to the Junction City KS Fire Department’s social media page, one man is dead after a fire in the 700 block of West 7th. The Junction City Post is reporting that crews arrived to find a structure on fire and a man threatening first responders. The Post reported the fire […]
