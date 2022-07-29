ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, TX

5-acre fire hinders traffic in Harrison County

By Michael Fowler
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mOeWK_0gy20rNM00

HARRSION COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) — A fire is currently restricting traffic in Harrison County, shutting down the highway.

TxDOT: Overturned 18-wheeler leaking fuel in Wood County

The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting two fires within the county, one that has burned 10 acres and is 50% contained, while the other is five acres and has not been contained at all.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s office has advised that I-20 has been shut down and will continue to be closed until the fire situation has been dealt with.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZXgX7_0gy20rNM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RauPC_0gy20rNM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CHDHy_0gy20rNM00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Emergency units respond to reported boat explosion on Lake Tyler

LAKE TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Emergency units with the Chapel Hill and Whitehouse Fire Departments responded to Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon in regards to a reported “boat explosion.” Chapel Hill VFD said that no injuries have been reported and that the boat’s occupants were all rescued safely. Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire […]
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Harrison County, TX
Harrison County, TX
Government
KTBS

Firefighters battle wildfires in East Texas

LINDEN, Texas - Firefighters have been working around the clock to battle a blaze that's burned nearly 50 acres in Cass County, Texas. The wildfire is located west of County Road 1896 and north FM 125 south. Multiple fire crews including Cass County ESD#4, Center Hill, Linden and the Texas...
CASS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Cause not yet determined for Longview grass fire that burned 8 acres

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview officials report that a Saturday afternoon grass fire near Toler Road burned about eight acres, but its cause is not yet undetermined. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said the fire broke out around 2 p.m. off Toler Road near Gilmer Road and that trucks used to respond to grass fires were dispatched.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Firefighters working 10-acre fire in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several fire departments and the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management are working to contain a 10-acre grass fire on Friday in Rusk County. The blaze is on FM 850 and FM 2276. The following officials are assisting: New London Volunteer Fire Department, Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department and the […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Emergency crews respond to small explosion on Lake Tyler

LAKE TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews have responded to a small explosion that happened on a boat on Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed the incident happened on a boat located near the 16200 block of Big Oak Bay Road near the boat ramp. Brooks said that dispatch noted no fatalities and no major injuries had been reported and he emphasized that all occupants of the boat were safe and able to get away from the scene.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Acre#Txdot#Texas A M Forest Service#Nexstar Media Inc#Ketk Com
KLTV

Upshur County authorities searching for missing Laporte man

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Laporte man last seen in Gilmer. The sheriff’s office said in a press release Sunday that Corey Dean Williams, 30, of Laporte was last seen Wednesday at a friend’s house in Gilmer. His car, a 1995 white Mercury Cougar was found off Azalea Road in Upshur County near Highway 154, east of Gilmer. Williams was described as wearing a neon yellow shirt and blue jeans. He has the letter “C” tattooed between his thumb and index finger and the letter “W” between his thumb and index finger on his left hand. He has a large red and green rose tattoo on his right chest.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Crews responding to fire off Gilmer Rd. in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Crews are responding to a large fire in North Longview. According to witnesses, the fire broke out close to the intersection of Toler Rd. and Gilmer Rd., near McWhorter Park. The fire is behind a new Starbuck's and near Havoline Xpress Lube and Subway on Gilmer...
LONGVIEW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTAL

3 shot at illegal trail ride in Webster Parish

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at an unauthorized trail ride Saturday night that injured three people, including a local high school student. It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Crow Street in Cotton Valley. Sheriff Jason Parker says shots were...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
WGNO

Bodies of 3 girls recovered from Cass County pond

Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife Capt. Game Warden Shawn Hervey said during the search, clothing, and shoes were found near a pond leading them to believe the missing children were in the pond.
KLTV

Project Aston aims to give support to struggling East Texas veterans after loss of local veteran

Longview Marine sees progress in advocacy for those affected by Camp Lejeune contamination. Marine Corps veteran Mike Park of Longview has been fighting for decades to get justice for Marines and families effected by contaminated water at Camp Lejune. Park says that longstanding efforts by himself and other Marines is finally being heard with the prospect of legislation in view.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Smith County deputy dies after struck outside patrol unit by intoxicated driver

North America Diving Dogs competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena. They fly through the air with the greatest of ease, and that’s because they know they’ll have a soft landing. The North America Diving Dogs competition has returned to Longview as part of the AKC Dog Show at the Longview Activity Complex.
KLTV

Deputy Killed In Crash

KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Angela Stallone with North America Diving Dogs about, well, North America Diving Dogs, who are flying through the air at the Longview Rodeo Arena this weekend. Updated: 3 hours ago. Friday, the University Of Texas at Tyler hosted the child and adolescent trauma and abuse...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man reported missing from Harleton area of Harrison County: Marshall Sherriff’s Office

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office in Marshall is currently working a missing person investigation on Joseph Edgar Murray. Joseph was last seen walking from his residence in North-western Harrison County (Harleton area) wearing blue jean shorts, a red white and blue shirt, and white Jordan tennis shoes. Joseph has a tattoo […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy