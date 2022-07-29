5-acre fire hinders traffic in Harrison County

HARRSION COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) — A fire is currently restricting traffic in Harrison County, shutting down the highway.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting two fires within the county, one that has burned 10 acres and is 50% contained, while the other is five acres and has not been contained at all.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s office has advised that I-20 has been shut down and will continue to be closed until the fire situation has been dealt with.







For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.